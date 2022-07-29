Goal and Highlights: Tottenham 0-1 Roma in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and summary
The end!
88'
Harry Kane had a chance to equalize, but the shot he takes from a free kick misses the equalizer. Again the Englishman missed with a header.
84'
Richarlison misses a key play, because it could have been the equalizer, playing in a good way, looking down the flank for that shot, but Roma's defense prevents it.
80'
The penalty play in the box, where Kane is brought down, is not marked as a penalty, Spurs move away from the first goal, let it be the equalizer.
72'
66'
58'
Halftime
38'
Harry Kane would equalize the match, but leaves with the surprise with the referee going to the flagman to reaffirm the offside.
37'
Perisic had a chance, with a deflected shot that went just wide of Patricio's post.
29'
The first came for Roma, Tammy Abraham caused the corner kick, but from Dybala's cross, Roger Ibanez headed and scored the first of the night.
25'
24'
Son dares a volley, but the ball goes over the top of the Roma goal. It could have been Spurs' first goal.
22'
14'
7'
0'
Duel of strikers
Roma's lineup
Tottenham lineup
They are warming up
New additions for Roma
New additions for Tottenham
Forster and Perisic arrived in free agency. Clément Lenglet came on loan from Barcelona. Steven Bergwijn left the team, the Dutch left winger went to Ajax for 31 million.
They have already arrived
Minutes away from kick-off
We're back!
Tune in here Totten ham vs Roma in the live score
What time is Tottenham vs Roma match for the Friendly match?
Argentina: 15:15 PM in Star +
Bolivia: 14:15 PM in Star +
Brazil: 15:15 PM in Star +
Colombia: 13:15 PM in Star +
Ecuador: 13:15 PM in Star +
USA (ET): 14:15 PM in SpursPlay
Spain: 19:45 PM in SpursPlay
México: 13:15 PM in Star +
Paraguay: 14:15 PM in Star +
Peru: 13:15 PM in Star +
Uruguay: 15:15 PM in Star +
How to watch Tottenham vs Roma Live Stream and Online?
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.
Background
Roma won the first game in 2017, with a score of two to three. In 2018, same tournament, alternate venue, Spurs won one to four.
Watch out for this Roma player
In the last game against Nice, he could not be active, the Argentinean has been seen in the last training sessions returning to his best level, to compete at the highest level, to reach the first day of the tournament.
Watch out for this Tottenham player
Kane still has a contract with Spurs until 2024, after that renewal in 2018, with a value that goes to 90 million euros. So if a team wants to take the Englishman, it will have to pay a high figure.
Last Roma line-up
Tottenham's last line-up
They're shining
The great scorer of this preseason has been Zaniolo, scoring two goals in this start. The last friendly before the start of the league is against Shakhtar on August 7. Their first test in Serie A will be on October 14 against Salernitana.
Perfect pre-season
Against the K-League XI they won six to three, in a great display by Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. Against Sevilla they drew 1-1 on July 16. Kane scored again.
With Rangers, again Kane scored two goals, in Spurs' victory on the 23rd of this month, being his most current game. Registering many high the English team, Ivan Perisic, Brazilian Richarlison, Bissouma, Forster, Lenglet and returning some players from their loan. Giovanni Lo Celso, Bryan Gil, Ndombele and Saar.
This game will be the end of the preseason, because on August 6 they start the Premier League tournament against Southampton.