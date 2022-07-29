Goal and Highlights: Tottenham 0-1 Roma in Friendly Match 2022
Goal and summary

The end!

The match is over, Roma takes the friendly game, with a good game from Dybala, who provided the assist. For that one goal by Ibanez.

88'

He couldn't!
Harry Kane had a chance to equalize, but the shot he takes from a free kick misses the equalizer. Again the Englishman missed with a header.  
84'

It took too long!
Richarlison misses a key play, because it could have been the equalizer, playing in a good way, looking down the flank for that shot, but Roma's defense prevents it. 
 
80'

Possible penalty!
The penalty play in the box, where Kane is brought down, is not marked as a penalty, Spurs move away from the first goal, let it be the equalizer.
72'

The game is paused for rehydration, which the players must have, due to the strong temperatures they are witnessing, in a few seconds the game will be restarted. 
66'

Spurs are unable to take that dangerous move, to get the equalizer, Roma is holding firm in defense, looking for a good closing. The physical exhaustion of some players is noticeable, key changes are coming for both sides. Richarlison will play a few minutes.
58'

A very slow game has become, with few dangerous actions in front of the goal of both goalkeepers. The medical assistants come in to attend to some of the Roma players. Fatigue sets in. 
Halftime

We go to the break, with Roma winning for the moment, with that goal by Ibanez in the 29th minute, scored from a corner kick. Assisted by the jewel Dybala.

38'

No goal!
Harry Kane would equalize the match, but leaves with the surprise with the referee going to the flagman to reaffirm the offside.
37'

It was a close call!
Perisic had a chance, with a deflected shot that went just wide of Patricio's post. 
29'

Goal!
The first came for Roma, Tammy Abraham caused the corner kick, but from Dybala's cross, Roger Ibanez headed and scored the first of the night. 
25'

Rehydration break for the teams to take a breather, because of the current temperature, this is required.  
24'

It was a close call!

Son dares a volley, but the ball goes over the top of the Roma goal. It could have been Spurs' first goal.

22'

Tottenham took the initiative, looking for a goal, but the closest Tottenham came to a dangerous play was a header that ended up offside. 
14'

Dybala was involved in creating some scoring chances, with a cross without a finisher, causing some fouls.
7'

Roma had the ball, Spurs saw the ball pass, and there was a possible penalty, but the referee did not award a penalty. 
0'

The ball is rolling at Sammy Ofer Stadium.
Duel of strikers

For this game Harry Kane will start, on the Roma side, the Argentine Dybala will start. It will be a very attractive game up top, with the possibility, that many goals will fall. 
Roma's lineup

This is the starting line-up of the Italian team for this friendly game.

Tottenham lineup

This is the eleven presented by the English team, for this friendly game. With Lloris as captain. Kane and Son in attack.

They are warming up

Both Tottenham and Roma are warming up on the pitch, and in a few moments we will share with you the possible line-ups for this friendly game.
New additions for Roma

What broke the market was the arrival of Paulo Dybala to Roma as a free agent from Juventus, Matic as a free agent from Manchester United, Milie Svilar as a Belgian goalkeeper from Benfica in free agency. The only signing who has cost 7 million is Zeki Celik.

New additions for Tottenham

Spurs have made a good market, giving a great blow, with the arrival of Richarlison, the Brazilian left Everton, arriving for almost 60 million. Bissouma left Brighton for 30 million, Djed Spence arrived for 14 million from Middlesbrough.

Forster and Perisic arrived in free agency. Clément Lenglet came on loan from Barcelona. Steven Bergwijn left the team, the Dutch left winger went to Ajax for 31 million.

They have already arrived

The two teams are already at the stadium, just minutes away from warming up, after which the action will begin at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, in this very attractive friendly game.
Minutes away from kick-off

We are just minutes away from the start of the game between Tottenham vs Roma, from the Sammy Ofer Stadium, a pre-season friendly game. In a few moments we will share with you the line-ups of the teams, with many surprises on both sides.
We're back!

We're back for the minute-by-minute coverage of Tottenham vs Roma. We will shortly share with you the confirmed line-ups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
Background

In the last two games they have had in friendly matches, two different results are recorded, one in favor of each team, being on July 25 both games, but of different year, in 2018 and 2017 of the International Champions Cup tournament.

Roma won the first game in 2017, with a score of two to three. In 2018, same tournament, alternate venue, Spurs won one to four.

Watch out for this Roma player

The Argentinean jewel, Paulo Dybala, who arrived in this transfer market as a free agent, in the last season with Juventus, scored 10 goals in Serie A, out of 29 games in which he played and 5 assists he contributed to the team. In the Champions League, he scored 3 goals in the 5 games he played in Europe.

In the last game against Nice, he could not be active, the Argentinean has been seen in the last training sessions returning to his best level, to compete at the highest level, to reach the first day of the tournament. 

Photo: AS Roma
Watch out for this Tottenham player

Harry Kane, the English striker, one of the stars in attack for Spurs, in the last Premier League season, scored 17 goals in 37 games, providing 9 assists. In the Conference League, in the 4 games he played, he could only score 3 goals. In this preseason he has been one of the offensive referents, scoring in most of the friendlies.

Kane still has a contract with Spurs until 2024, after that renewal in 2018, with a value that goes to 90 million euros. So if a team wants to take the Englishman, it will have to pay a high figure.

Photo: Tottenham Hotspur
Last Roma line-up

M.Svillar, M.Kumbulla, C.Smalling, M.Viña, R.Karsdorp, N.Matic, J.Veretout, L.Spinazzola, Carles Pérez, E.Shomurodov and N.Zaniolo.
Tottenham's last line-up

H.Lloris, D.Sanchez, E.Dier, C.Romero, R.Betancur, P.Holberg, Emerson, R.Sessegnon, H.Kane, D.Kulusevski and S.Heung-Min.
They're shining

Roma have caused a lot to talk about this week, with the arrival of Argentinian Paulo Dybala as a free agent, causing an outburst from the fans and the city. Having good tests against teams from different leagues, they won two-nil against Sunderland. Against Portimonense, they won by two goals, against Sporting Lisbon they lost three to two. Against Nice they drew one goal to one.

The great scorer of this preseason has been Zaniolo, scoring two goals in this start. The last friendly before the start of the league is against Shakhtar on August 7. Their first test in Serie A will be on October 14 against Salernitana.

Photo: AS Roma
Perfect pre-season

Tottenham have come from a good moment, with an excellent start to the preseason, which is not surprising.

Against the K-League XI they won six to three, in a great display by Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. Against Sevilla they drew 1-1 on July 16. Kane scored again.

With Rangers, again Kane scored two goals, in Spurs' victory on the 23rd of this month, being his most current game. Registering many high the English team, Ivan Perisic, Brazilian Richarlison, Bissouma, Forster, Lenglet and returning some players from their loan. Giovanni Lo Celso, Bryan Gil, Ndombele and Saar.

This game will be the end of the preseason, because on August 6 they start the Premier League tournament against Southampton. 

Photo: Tottenham Hotspur
