Summary and highlights of Ajax 3-5 PSV in Dutch Super Cup Final

Source: VAVEL

4:02 PM17 hours ago

4:02 PM17 hours ago

FINAL DEL PARTIDO: EL PSV ES CAMPEÓN DE LA SUPERCOPA DE HOLANDA

 

3:58 PM17 hours ago

This was Xavi Simons's goal

 

3:53 PM17 hours ago

GOOOOOAAALL

Xavi Simos scores the fifth for PSV to leave the final more than settled
3:48 PM18 hours ago

90'

The referee has added nine minutes of extra time;
3:43 PM18 hours ago

90'

Yellow card for Devyne Rensch
3:38 PM18 hours ago

89' Al larguero

Joey Veerman had a chance to score the winning goal, but his shot hit the crossbar.
3:33 PM18 hours ago

86'

Perr Schuurs  enters the field for  Kenneth Taylor.
3:28 PM18 hours ago

This was the tackle that got Kelvin Bassey sent off.

3:23 PM18 hours ago

Ajax down to ten men

Bassey is sent off for his tackle, it is being reviewed on the VAR but it looks like the decision has already been made.
3:18 PM18 hours ago

This was Kudus's goal from the edge of the area.

 

3:13 PM18 hours ago

GOOOOAAAALLLL

Mohammed Kudus cuts the deficit on the scoreboard, the Ajax player had just entered the field 
 
3:08 PM18 hours ago

GOOOOOAAAALLL

Guus Til shoots, the ball touches an opponent and goes in, PSV takes a slight lead on the scoreboard
3:03 PM18 hours ago

This was Gakpo's goal

 

2:58 PM18 hours ago

66' GOOOOOAAALL

The Ajax goalkeeper makes a serious mistake by clearing the ball to the center and Gakpo does not miss the opportunity to put PSV ahead on the scoreboard.
2:53 PM18 hours ago

63' Ajax double substitution

 

2:48 PM19 hours ago

This was Antony's goal

 

2:43 PM19 hours ago

GOOOOOOAAAALLLL

Ajax ties the final again with a powerful shot by Antony that touches the goalkeeper, but finally the ball goes in;
2:38 PM19 hours ago

Final decision: No penalty

THE VAR  corrects the first instance decision of the árbitro 
2:33 PM19 hours ago

Possible penalty for PSV

The referee does not hesitate in foul inside the area, although he is consulting the decision with the VAR.
2:28 PM19 hours ago

THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The protagonists return for the second 45 minutes 
2:23 PM19 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

The first 45 minutes are over and PSV are ahead for the time being
2:18 PM19 hours ago

45+1' Yellow card

Mexico's Edson Alvarez receives a yellow card after his reckless tackle;
2:13 PM19 hours ago

45' GOOOOOAAAALLL

Guus Til again headed in Gakpo's cross to turn the score around and put PSV ahead in the Super Cup final.
2:08 PM19 hours ago

43'

Guus Til's header, but this time the shot is saved by Jay Gorter.
2:03 PM19 hours ago

42' Tangana in the final

Yellow cards for Benitez and for Berghuis S.
1:58 PM19 hours ago

40' PSV's second goal could have come

Guus Til gets a rebound and shoots, but an Ajax defender clears the ball off the post;
1:53 PM19 hours ago

35'

Gapko's shot from the edge of the area goes wide of the right post;
1:48 PM20 hours ago

PSV equalizes the final with this goal

 

1:43 PM20 hours ago

32'

Guus Til receives a pass from Gakpo inside the box and heads home the equalizer in the Dutch Supercup final.  
1:38 PM20 hours ago

26'

Steven Bergwijn again creates the danger after getting rid of several opponents, but the shot is centered and the goalkeeper catches it;
1:33 PM20 hours ago

22'

Bakayoko made a good through ball, but goalkeeper Jay Gorter came out to clear the ball;
 
1:28 PM20 hours ago

This was the 1-0

 

1:23 PM20 hours ago

GOOOOOOAAAALLLL

Ajax takes the lead with Bergwijn's goal that sends the ball into the corner of the net
1:18 PM20 hours ago

13'

Kenneth Taylor has a strong shot, but it goes over the goal, so far all the arrivals are from Ajax.
 
1:13 PM20 hours ago

9'

Antony dribbles and gets into the area, then looks for a shot, but it goes wide;
1:08 PM20 hours ago

5'

The first clear chance of the game is for PSV after Kenneth Taylor's great control, but he then sends the ball over the goal;
1:03 PM20 hours ago

THE MATCH BEGAN

The ball is rolling and the first possession of the match is for PSV.
12:58 PM20 hours ago

All set

All ready, the players are in the dressing room ready to take the field;
12:53 PM20 hours ago

Preseason PSV

Six matches for PSV who have won only three matches, while they drew against Circula Brujos and suffered defeats against Armenia Bielefeld and Villarreal;
12:48 PM21 hours ago

Preseason Ajax

Ajax played six games during the preseason with four wins, while they were held to a draw against Eupen and defeated against Padeborn 5-2 on the scoreboard;
12:43 PM21 hours ago

XI PSV

Luuk de Jong's official competitive debut for PSV after his time with FC Barcelona and Sevilla
12:38 PM21 hours ago

XI Ajax

Only two changes compared to their last game, one of them in the goal;
12:33 PM21 hours ago

League Champion vs Cup Champion

Ajax thanks to winning the Eredevise beating today's opponent by 2 points qualified for the Supercup, while PSV after winning the KNVB Beker precisely against Ajax qualified for the grand final;
12:28 PM21 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour Ajax vs PSV will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the final of the Netherlands Super Cup can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
12:23 PM21 hours ago

How to watch Ajax vs PSV ?

If you want to watch Ajax vs PSV live on TV, your option is DAZN.

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

12:18 PM21 hours ago

What time is Ajax vs PSV ?

This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 14:00 AM
Brazil: 15:00 AM
Chile: 14:00 AM
Colombia: 13:00 AM
Ecuador: 13:00 AM
USA (ET): 14:00 AM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 AM
Paraguay: 14:00 AM
Peru: 14:00 AM
Uruguay: 14:00 AM
Venezuela: 14:00 AM
England : 19.00 AM
Australia : 04:00 AM
12:13 PM21 hours ago

Summary of the last meeting between Ajax and PSV in the Dutch Cup Final

12:08 PM21 hours ago

PSV withdrawal

Noni Madueke suffered an ankle injury during training and will be out of action until mid-November.
12:03 PM21 hours ago

How are PSV coming along?

The Dutch team managed to finish second in the Eredivise, only two points behind Ajax who were the Dutch league champions. PSV will play for a place in the group stage of the Champions League in the preliminary qualifying rounds. This team has six consecutive matches without losing, its last defeat was in the Conference League against Leicester on April 14. PSV won the Dutch Cup after beating Ajax. In the preseason they have played six matches of which they won three, drew one and were defeated twice, by Villarreal   and Armenia Bielefeld   
11:58 AM21 hours ago

How does Ajax arrive ?

Ajax finished last season in first place in the Eredivisie with 83 points, two points ahead of PSV. With this they have secured their place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. In the Cup they reached the final where they were defeated by PSV, while in the European competition they lost in the round of 16 against Benfica. In this preseason they have played six matches with a balance of four wins, one draw and one defeat against Padeborn;
11:53 AM21 hours ago

Background

Ajax and PSV have an even head-to-head record, with a total of 61 wins for Ajax and 58 for PSV. On the other hand, 27 matches ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2022 in the Dutch Cup where PSV won thanks to goals from Guiterrez and Gakpo and turned the score around. Last year they also met in the Super Cup and the winner was PSV, who won 4-0;
11:48 AMa day ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena, a stadium located in Amsterdam, which was built in 1996 and has a capacity for 55500 spectators.

11:43 AMa day ago

Preview of the match

Ajax and PSV meet in the Dutch Super Cup final for the first title of the season
 
11:38 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Ajax vs PSV in the Dutch Super Cup.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
