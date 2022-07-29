Summary and highlights of Ajax 3-5 PSV in Dutch Super Cup Final

ADVERTISEMENT
Gracias a todos.
Gracias a todos por acompañarnos en este intenso duelo con un emocionante final, ha sido un placer estar con todos vosotros. ¡¡Nos vemos todos de nuevo!
FINAL DEL PARTIDO: EL PSV ES CAMPEÓN DE LA SUPERCOPA DE HOLANDA
This was Xavi Simons's goal
GOOOOOAAALL
Xavi Simos scores the fifth for PSV to leave the final more than settled
90'
The referee has added nine minutes of extra time;
90'
Yellow card for Devyne Rensch
89' Al larguero
Joey Veerman had a chance to score the winning goal, but his shot hit the crossbar.
86'
Perr Schuurs enters the field for Kenneth Taylor.
This was the tackle that got Kelvin Bassey sent off.
Ajax down to ten men
Bassey is sent off for his tackle, it is being reviewed on the VAR but it looks like the decision has already been made.
This was Kudus's goal from the edge of the area.
GOOOOAAAALLLL
Mohammed Kudus cuts the deficit on the scoreboard, the Ajax player had just entered the field
GOOOOOAAAALLL
Guus Til shoots, the ball touches an opponent and goes in, PSV takes a slight lead on the scoreboard
This was Gakpo's goal
66' GOOOOOAAALL
The Ajax goalkeeper makes a serious mistake by clearing the ball to the center and Gakpo does not miss the opportunity to put PSV ahead on the scoreboard.
63' Ajax double substitution
This was Antony's goal
GOOOOOOAAAALLLL
Ajax ties the final again with a powerful shot by Antony that touches the goalkeeper, but finally the ball goes in;
Final decision: No penalty
THE VAR corrects the first instance decision of the árbitro
Possible penalty for PSV
The referee does not hesitate in foul inside the area, although he is consulting the decision with the VAR.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The protagonists return for the second 45 minutes
END OF THE FIRST PART
The first 45 minutes are over and PSV are ahead for the time being
45+1' Yellow card
Mexico's Edson Alvarez receives a yellow card after his reckless tackle;
45' GOOOOOAAAALLL
Guus Til again headed in Gakpo's cross to turn the score around and put PSV ahead in the Super Cup final.
43'
Guus Til's header, but this time the shot is saved by Jay Gorter.
42' Tangana in the final
Yellow cards for Benitez and for Berghuis S.
40' PSV's second goal could have come
Guus Til gets a rebound and shoots, but an Ajax defender clears the ball off the post;
35'
Gapko's shot from the edge of the area goes wide of the right post;
PSV equalizes the final with this goal
32'
Guus Til receives a pass from Gakpo inside the box and heads home the equalizer in the Dutch Supercup final.
26'
Steven Bergwijn again creates the danger after getting rid of several opponents, but the shot is centered and the goalkeeper catches it;
22'
Bakayoko made a good through ball, but goalkeeper Jay Gorter came out to clear the ball;
This was the 1-0
GOOOOOOAAAALLLL
Ajax takes the lead with Bergwijn's goal that sends the ball into the corner of the net
13'
Kenneth Taylor has a strong shot, but it goes over the goal, so far all the arrivals are from Ajax.
9'
Antony dribbles and gets into the area, then looks for a shot, but it goes wide;
5'
The first clear chance of the game is for PSV after Kenneth Taylor's great control, but he then sends the ball over the goal;
THE MATCH BEGAN
The ball is rolling and the first possession of the match is for PSV.
All set
All ready, the players are in the dressing room ready to take the field;
Preseason PSV
Six matches for PSV who have won only three matches, while they drew against Circula Brujos and suffered defeats against Armenia Bielefeld and Villarreal;
Preseason Ajax
Ajax played six games during the preseason with four wins, while they were held to a draw against Eupen and defeated against Padeborn 5-2 on the scoreboard;
XI PSV
Luuk de Jong's official competitive debut for PSV after his time with FC Barcelona and Sevilla
XI Ajax
Only two changes compared to their last game, one of them in the goal;
League Champion vs Cup Champion
Ajax thanks to winning the Eredevise beating today's opponent by 2 points qualified for the Supercup, while PSV after winning the KNVB Beker precisely against Ajax qualified for the grand final;
1 hour
In 1 hour Ajax vs PSV will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the final of the Netherlands Super Cup can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Ajax vs PSV ?
If you want to watch Ajax vs PSV live on TV, your option is DAZN.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Ajax vs PSV ?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 14:00 AM
Brazil: 15:00 AM
Chile: 14:00 AM
Colombia: 13:00 AM
Ecuador: 13:00 AM
USA (ET): 14:00 AM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 AM
Paraguay: 14:00 AM
Peru: 14:00 AM
Uruguay: 14:00 AM
Venezuela: 14:00 AM
England : 19.00 AM
Australia : 04:00 AM
Summary of the last meeting between Ajax and PSV in the Dutch Cup Final
PSV withdrawal
Noni Madueke suffered an ankle injury during training and will be out of action until mid-November.
How are PSV coming along?
The Dutch team managed to finish second in the Eredivise, only two points behind Ajax who were the Dutch league champions. PSV will play for a place in the group stage of the Champions League in the preliminary qualifying rounds. This team has six consecutive matches without losing, its last defeat was in the Conference League against Leicester on April 14. PSV won the Dutch Cup after beating Ajax. In the preseason they have played six matches of which they won three, drew one and were defeated twice, by Villarreal and Armenia Bielefeld
How does Ajax arrive ?
Ajax finished last season in first place in the Eredivisie with 83 points, two points ahead of PSV. With this they have secured their place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. In the Cup they reached the final where they were defeated by PSV, while in the European competition they lost in the round of 16 against Benfica. In this preseason they have played six matches with a balance of four wins, one draw and one defeat against Padeborn;
Background
Ajax and PSV have an even head-to-head record, with a total of 61 wins for Ajax and 58 for PSV. On the other hand, 27 matches ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2022 in the Dutch Cup where PSV won thanks to goals from Guiterrez and Gakpo and turned the score around. Last year they also met in the Super Cup and the winner was PSV, who won 4-0;
Venue: The match will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena, a stadium located in Amsterdam, which was built in 1996 and has a capacity for 55500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ajax and PSV meet in the Dutch Super Cup final for the first title of the season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Ajax vs PSV in the Dutch Super Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.