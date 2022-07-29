Goals and Highlights: Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla in Emirates Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Next games
Arsenal are back on the field on Friday, when they visit Crystal Palace in the first round of the Premier League. Sevilla still has another friendly, tomorrow, against Leicester, closing the preparation for the season.
END OF MATCH
With a Gabriel Jesus hat-trick and immense ease, Arsenal beat Sevilla for the Emirates Cup and took the trophy once again!
43' GOAL FOR ARSENAL
Martinelli was released in the middle by Odegaard, took off and face to face with Bono touched the side where Nketiah was to put the ball in the back of the net!
42'
Odegaard, already in the box, managed to pass to Pepé, who finished off Bono.
38'
Xhaka threatened to take a free-kick from a distance, but deceived everyone and rolled it to White, who was the one who shot and sent it over the goal!
36'
From a free-kick on the left Odegaard lifted it into the box and Martinelli tried to deflect it, but sent it wide!
32' GOAL FOR ARSENAL
IT'S A HATTRICK! From a corner kick in the box, the ball was deflected and Bono deflected into the middle, where the ball fell for Gabriel Jesus to control and hit the back of the net!
22'
Xhaka received the pass over the defense and hit a high shot, but it went over the goal!
16'
Odegaard received the pass inside the box, but sent it wide of the goal.
10'
In a corner kick from the left Lamela got the header and sent it to the left side of the goal!
SECOND HALF STARTS
En-Nesyri takes the first touch and the ball is rolling for the second half!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams reappear on the pitch to start the second half of the match!
END OF FIRST HALF
With a show from Saka and Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal beat Sevilla 4-0 only in the first half!
42'
Gabriel Jesus played with Xhaka, hit hard and Bono spilled the ball, giving the rebound to Odegaard, who hit hard and saw the goalkeeper save one more!
40'
Partey managed to get a header off the ball in the box, but it fell into the hands of Bono.
30'
Rakitic managed to get a shot off on the right, already in the penalty area, and sent it through the right side of the goal!
19' GOAL FOR ARSENAL
When the Sevilla defense made a mistake, Bono played the ball directly to Saka in the middle of the area, who hit a first-time shot between the goalkeeper's legs!
15' GOAL FOR ARSENAL
Martinelli got a great cross from the left and Gabriel Jesus arrived shooting in the small area to beat Bono and increase the score!
13' GOAL FOR ARSENAL
In the middle of the mess, in the play on the left with the descent of Martinelli, where Gabriel Jesus found his compatriot in the area, he played to the middle, where Bono threw himself on the ball, took the off the foot of Xhaka, but Gabriel Jesus appeared to put in the bottom of the goal!
10' GOAL FOR ARSENAL
Saka hit it hard and firm into the right corner, while Bono came out for the left, with no chance of a save!
8' PENALTY
Saka received the ball inside the box on a great pass from Odegaard and was pushed by Rekik, who gave the hosts the maximum penalty!
HERE WE GO
Gabriel Jesus makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the game!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams take the field to start the match!
Warm-up
The players take to the pitch to warm up.
Sevilla lined-up!
Sevilla is scheduled and will play with:
Arsenal lined-up!
Arsenal is scheduled and will play with:
🏆 Emirates Cup team news...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2022
💪 Saliba & Zinchenko start
🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard in midfield
🔥 Gabriel Jesus leads the line
Let's do this! 👊
Welcome!
Now begins the broadcast of the match between Arsenal and Sevilla, for the Emirates Cup, a pre-season tournament organized by Arsenal!
What time is Arsenal vs Sevilla match for Emirates Cup?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Sevilla of 30th July 2022 in several countries:
Spain: 11:30AM in SFC TV
Probable Sevilla
The probable Sevilla team for the match is: Bono, Jesus Navas, Rekiki, Acuña and Carmona; Oliver Torres, Fernando and Rakitic; Corona, Lamela and Rafa Mir.
Probable Arsenal
The probable Arsenal team for the match is: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel Magalhães, and Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus (Nketiah).
Injuries
Arteta will not be able to count on Tierney, Tomiyasu, Smith-Rowe and Fabio Vieira, all in the final stages of recovery from injury, as well as Gabriel Jesus, who is a doubt after a knock in training and may be spared for the start of the season. Lopetegui on the other hand has no absentees apart from the loss of Koundé, who has transferred to Barcelona.
Emirates Cup - part 2
Arsenal is the biggest champion with five titles. With one title we have Lyon, Valencia, Galatasaray and New York Red Bulls. In women's soccer contests only one edition has happened, in 2019, when Bayern Munich beat Arsenal.
Emirates Cup - part 1
The Emirates Cup was first played in 2007, as a pre-season competition. It has had several formats, from points to semifinals and finals. Today it returns after not being played in 2012, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021, being played in a single final in this edition.
Sentence: Sevilla
Sevilla, in turn, played three friendly matches. The first was on Saturday (16), where they drew 1-1 with Tottenham, with goals from Kane and Rakitic. After that, on Sunday (24), the 1-1 draw was with Sporting, where the match was decided on penalties, with Sevilla winning 6-5. Finally, last Wednesday (27), Sevilla thrashed Angers 6-0.
Sentence: Arsenal
In preparation for the 2022-23 season Arsenal played four friendly matches. The first was on July 8, when they beat Nuremberg 5-3, with goals from Gabriel Jesus (2), Elneny, Schindler, and Handwerker (the latter two against), while Geis, Duah, and Schleimer scored. After that, on Saturday (16), Arsenal beat Everton 2-0, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Saka. On Wednesday (20), the victory was over Orlando City 3-1, with goals from Martinelli, Nketiah, and Nelson, while Facundo Torres scored the other goal. Finally, last Saturday (23), the victory was another blow, this time over Chelsea, 4-0, with Gabriel Jesus, Odegaard, Saka and Lokonga scoring the goals.
