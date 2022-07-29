Goals and Highlights: Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla in Emirates Cup
Thank you here for your audience on this friendly pre-season match.
 
Next games

Arsenal are back on the field on Friday, when they visit Crystal Palace in the first round of the Premier League. Sevilla still has another friendly, tomorrow, against Leicester, closing the preparation for the season.
 
END OF MATCH

With a Gabriel Jesus hat-trick and immense ease, Arsenal beat Sevilla for the Emirates Cup and took the trophy once again!
 
43' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

Martinelli was released in the middle by Odegaard, took off and face to face with Bono touched the side where Nketiah was to put the ball in the back of the net!
42'

Odegaard, already in the box, managed to pass to Pepé, who finished off Bono.
38'

Xhaka threatened to take a free-kick from a distance, but deceived everyone and rolled it to White, who was the one who shot and sent it over the goal!
36'

From a free-kick on the left Odegaard lifted it into the box and Martinelli tried to deflect it, but sent it wide!
32' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

IT'S A HATTRICK! From a corner kick in the box, the ball was deflected and Bono deflected into the middle, where the ball fell for Gabriel Jesus to control and hit the back of the net!
22'

Xhaka received the pass over the defense and hit a high shot, but it went over the goal!
16'

Odegaard received the pass inside the box, but sent it wide of the goal.
10'

In a corner kick from the left Lamela got the header and sent it to the left side of the goal!
SECOND HALF STARTS

En-Nesyri takes the first touch and the ball is rolling for the second half!
Teams on the pitch!

The teams reappear on the pitch to start the second half of the match!
 
END OF FIRST HALF

With a show from Saka and Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal beat Sevilla 4-0 only in the first half!
42'

Gabriel Jesus played with Xhaka, hit hard and Bono spilled the ball, giving the rebound to Odegaard, who hit hard and saw the goalkeeper save one more!
40'

Partey managed to get a header off the ball in the box, but it fell into the hands of Bono.
30'

Rakitic managed to get a shot off on the right, already in the penalty area, and sent it through the right side of the goal!
19' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

When the Sevilla defense made a mistake, Bono played the ball directly to Saka in the middle of the area, who hit a first-time shot between the goalkeeper's legs!
15' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

Martinelli got a great cross from the left and Gabriel Jesus arrived shooting in the small area to beat Bono and increase the score!
13' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

In the middle of the mess, in the play on the left with the descent of Martinelli, where Gabriel Jesus found his compatriot in the area, he played to the middle, where Bono threw himself on the ball, took the off the foot of Xhaka, but Gabriel Jesus appeared to put in the bottom of the goal!
10' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

Saka hit it hard and firm into the right corner, while Bono came out for the left, with no chance of a save!
8' PENALTY

Saka received the ball inside the box on a great pass from Odegaard and was pushed by Rekik, who gave the hosts the maximum penalty!
HERE WE GO

Gabriel Jesus makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the game!
Teams on the pitch!

The teams take the field to start the match!
 
Warm-up

The players take to the pitch to warm up.
Sevilla lined-up!

Sevilla is scheduled and will play with:

Arsenal lined-up!

Arsenal is scheduled and will play with:

 

Welcome!

Now begins the broadcast of the match between Arsenal and Sevilla, for the Emirates Cup, a pre-season tournament organized by Arsenal!
 
Arsenal vs Sevilla Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Arsenal vs Sevilla Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Arsenal vs Sevilla live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Arsenal vs Sevilla match for Emirates Cup?

This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Sevilla of 30th July 2022 in several countries:

Spain: 11:30AM in SFC TV

Probable Sevilla

The probable Sevilla team for the match is: Bono, Jesus Navas, Rekiki, Acuña and Carmona; Oliver Torres, Fernando and Rakitic; Corona, Lamela and Rafa Mir.
Probable Arsenal

The probable Arsenal team for the match is: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel Magalhães, and Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus (Nketiah).
Injuries

Arteta will not be able to count on Tierney, Tomiyasu, Smith-Rowe and Fabio Vieira, all in the final stages of recovery from injury, as well as Gabriel Jesus, who is a doubt after a knock in training and may be spared for the start of the season. Lopetegui on the other hand has no absentees apart from the loss of Koundé, who has transferred to Barcelona.
Emirates Cup - part 2

Arsenal is the biggest champion with five titles. With one title we have Lyon, Valencia, Galatasaray and New York Red Bulls. In women's soccer contests only one edition has happened, in 2019, when Bayern Munich beat Arsenal.
Emirates Cup - part 1

The Emirates Cup was first played in 2007, as a pre-season competition. It has had several formats, from points to semifinals and finals. Today it returns after not being played in 2012, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021, being played in a single final in this edition.
Sentence: Sevilla

Sevilla, in turn, played three friendly matches. The first was on Saturday (16), where they drew 1-1 with Tottenham, with goals from Kane and Rakitic. After that, on Sunday (24), the 1-1 draw was with Sporting, where the match was decided on penalties, with Sevilla winning 6-5. Finally, last Wednesday (27), Sevilla thrashed Angers 6-0.
Sentence: Arsenal

In preparation for the 2022-23 season Arsenal played four friendly matches. The first was on July 8, when they beat Nuremberg 5-3, with goals from Gabriel Jesus (2), Elneny, Schindler, and Handwerker (the latter two against), while Geis, Duah, and Schleimer scored. After that, on Saturday (16), Arsenal beat Everton 2-0, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Saka. On Wednesday (20), the victory was over Orlando City 3-1, with goals from Martinelli, Nketiah, and Nelson, while Facundo Torres scored the other goal. Finally, last Saturday (23), the victory was another blow, this time over Chelsea, 4-0, with Gabriel Jesus, Odegaard, Saka and Lokonga scoring the goals.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Emirates Cup match: Arsenal vs Sevilla Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

