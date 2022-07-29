LAFC vs Seattle Sounders preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

League leaders LAFC welcome the Seattle Sounders at Banc of California Stadium in a Western Conference showdown.

The Black and Gold are on a three-game winning streak, most recently posting a 2-0 road win at Sporting Kansas City last weekend, maintaining a three-point lead over Philadelphia in the race for the Supporters Shield.

Seattle also won on the road last weekend, a controversial 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids last weekend to snap a three-match losing streak, moving within a point of a playoff spot.

Team news

LAFC

The league leaders will be without forwards Danny Musovski and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, who are both absent with left leg injuries.

Defender Julian Gaines will miss out through a pelvis issue while midfielder Kellyn Acosta is suspended through yellow card accumulation.

Seattle Sounders

Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring), Kelyn Rowe (red card suspension), Obed Vargas (back), and Joao Paulo (ACL tear) are all out for this showdown.

Predicted lineups

LAFC: Crépeau; Palacios, Fall, Murillo, Escobar; Sánchez, Cifuentes, Blessing; Rodríguez, Vela, Opoku

Seattle Sounders: Cleveland; Nouhou, Gómez, Ragen; Medranda, Leyva, Lodeiro, C. Roldan; Chu, Montero, Teves

Ones to watch

Gareth Bale (LAFC)

Brought in from Real Madrid, the Welshman scored his first goal for LAFC as a substitute in the victory over Kansas City and with his pace among his many talents, makes the Black and Gold even more formidable.

Cristan Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Brought in from the right wing to central midfield, showcasing his versatility, Roldan was able to shut down the Colorado attack, forcing them to play through the midfield.



Previous meetings

Last month, Seattle and LAFC played out a 1-1 draw in the Pacific Northwest.

In the 39th minute, Jordan Morris picked out Albert Rusnak on the left, but he shot over. Minutes later, Stefan Frei made a kick save to keep the match goalless.

The Sounders took the lead after Black and Gold goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau attempted a pass to Ilie Sanchez, which was picked off by Rusnak, who calmly finished.

Julian Arango spared LAFC's blushes as he equalized with a header into the far corner.

The match will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes. Kickoff is set for 11pm Eastern time.