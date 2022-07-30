Goals and Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus in Friendy Game
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:14 AM9 hours ago

Highlights

12:07 AM9 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Real Madrid vs. Juventus game from the Rose Bowl.
12:02 AM9 hours ago

End game

Nothing more is added and the match ends: Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus.
11:57 PM9 hours ago

85'

With Madrid's changes, the team became less and less, but Juventus no longer caused any danger to their opponents' goal.
11:52 PM9 hours ago

68'

REAL MADRID GOAL

Asensio, inside the six-yard box, just followed the ball to send it into the net and increase the lead to 2-0.

11:47 PM10 hours ago

61'

Benzema's shot aimed for the bottom corner and the goalkeeper made a great save to deflect it away.
11:42 PM10 hours ago

58'

Benzema's shot is saved by the Juve goalkeeper in what could have been the second.
11:37 PM10 hours ago

55'

Mendy's cross shot was deflected by the goalkeeper and the Merengue team came very close to scoring.
11:32 PM10 hours ago

51'

Locatelli with a long service to the far post that goes wide.
11:27 PM10 hours ago

466'

The second half begins between Real Madrid and Juventus.
11:22 PM10 hours ago

Half time

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus.
11:17 PM10 hours ago

45'

Add 3 more minutes.
11:12 PM10 hours ago

42'

Vinicius with a shot that went wide.
11:07 PM10 hours ago

30'

Carvajal's cross is out of bounds and goes wide.
11:02 PM10 hours ago

26'

They called for a penalty in favor of Juventus when Angel Di Maria fell, but there is nothing. The game is stopped for the moment of rehydration.
10:57 PM10 hours ago

19'

GOAL REAL MADRID

With class and class in the shot, Karim Benzema makes it 1-0 in the match.

10:52 PM10 hours ago

17'

Vinicius is brought down and there is a penalty kick in favor of Real Madrid.
10:47 PM11 hours ago

12'

The ball drifts wide and Denis Zakaria's off-target shot goes wide.
10:42 PM11 hours ago

6'

Explosive start by both teams, but still without a goal.
10:37 PM11 hours ago

0'

The game between Real Madrid and Juventus kicks off.
10:32 PM11 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off between Real Madrid and Juventus.
10:27 PM11 hours ago

Juventus substitutes

  15 Frederico Gatti

  40 Cosimo Marco Da Graca

  33 Marley Aké

  23 Carlo Pinsoglio

  34 Nicolò Cudrig

  13 Nicolo Rovella

  30 Matìas Soulè

  41 Giovanni Gabriele Garofani

  17 Luca Pellegrini

  24 Daniele Rugani

  11 Juan Cuadrado

  42 Tommaso Barbieri

10:22 PM11 hours ago

Real Madrid substitutes

  24 Mariano

  16 Álvaro Odriozola

  27 Vinicius Augusto

  5 Jesús Vallejo

  19 Dani Ceballos

  22 Antonio Rüdiger

  6 Nacho

  29 Juan Latasa

  7 Eden Hazard

  18 Aurélien Tchouaméni

  17 Lucas Vázquez

  21 Rodrygo

  13 Andriy Lunin

  26 Luis López

  12 Borja Mayoral

  11 Marco Asensio

  30 Lucas Cañizares

  25 Eduardo Camavinga

10:17 PM11 hours ago

XI Juventus

36 Mattia Perin, 3 Bremer, 19 Leonardo Bonucci, 27 Manuel Locatelli, 12 Alex Sandro, 6 Danilo, 22 Ángel Di María, 44 Nicolo Fagioli, 28 Denis Zakaria, 18 Moise Kean, 9 Dusan Vlahovic.
10:12 PM11 hours ago

XI Real Madrid

1 Thibaut Courtois, 4 David Alaba, 3 Éder Militão, 23 Ferland Mendy, 2 Dani Carvajal, 14 Casemiro, 8 Toni Kroos, 10 Luka Modric, 9 Karim Benzema, 20 Vinícius Júnior, 15 Federico Valverde.
10:07 PM11 hours ago

Great support

There are many Real Madrid fans around the world and the United States seems to be their second home due to the number of fans who have expressed their support on this tour.
10:02 PM11 hours ago

They have arrived

Juventus is undefeated in the United States with a win and a draw.
9:57 PM11 hours ago

Penultimate test

While Juventus will also close their tour in the United States, they will still have one more friendly game against Atletico Madrid before the start of the 2022 Serie A season.
9:52 PM11 hours ago

More minutes

The starters will have more minutes on the field, remembering that this will be the last friendly they will play before the European Super Cup, where they will face Frankfurt.
9:47 PM12 hours ago

Start

Real Madrid and Juventus close their tour in the United States when they meet this Saturday. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the friendly game.
9:42 PM12 hours ago

Tune in here Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Score in Preseason Friendly Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Juventus match for the Preseason Friendly Game 2022 on VAVEL US.
9:37 PM12 hours ago

What time is Real Madrid vs Juventus match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Juventus of July 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 4:00 AM

Mexico: 9:00 PM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

9:32 PM12 hours ago

Last games Real Madrid vs Juventus

The merengue team has the advantage in the last five games with three wins, one draw and only one loss; they have not met in four years.

Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus. International Champions Cup 2018

Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus. UEFA Champions League 2018

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid. UEFA Champions League 2018

Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus. UEFA Champions League 2015

Juventus 2-1 Real Madrid. UEFA Champions League 2015

9:27 PM12 hours ago

Key Player Juventus

This game will be very special for Fideo Angel di Maria, who will again face his former team, noting that coach Massimiliano Allegri has showered him with praise for the quality and size of player he is both on and off the field.
9:22 PM12 hours ago

Key player Real Madrid

The good news for Real Madrid is that Karim Benzema already had minutes on the field and in this match he will have several more in order to put aside the vacations and quickly plug in, as he did last season with Real Madrid to win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.
Image: Sporting News
Image: Sporting News
9:17 PM12 hours ago

Last lineup Juventus

1 Wojciech Szczesny, 3 Bremer, 19 Leonardo Bonucci, 12 Alex Sandro, 6 Danilo, 27 Manuel Locatelli, 28 Denis Zakaria, 13 Nicolo Rovella, 11 Juan Cuadrado, 22 Angel Di Maria, 18 Moise Kean.
9:12 PM12 hours ago

Last lineup Real Madrid

13 Andriy Lunin, 6 Nacho, 22 Antonio Rüdiger, 23 Ferland Mendy, 17 Lucas Vázquez, 14 Casemiro, 8 Toni Kroos, 10 Luka Modric, 9 Karim Benzema, 20 Vinícius Júnior, 11 Marco Asensio.
9:07 PM12 hours ago

Juventus: to move forward

Juventus has the same case as Real Madrid, since they have two friendlies and with this one they will close their tour in the United States, although they will still have one more preparation game against the other team from the Spanish capital, Atletico Madrid, before their league debut on August 15 against Sassuolo.
9:02 PM12 hours ago

Not yet in good rhythm

After the draw they held against América, Carlo Ancelotti confessed that his team is still not at one hundred percent, neither footballingly nor physically, so he said that it is a matter of continuing to work to get them up to speed for the following competitions.

"Club América played a good, open game. I think people enjoyed it. It's a good time to play this type of match. Competitive and with intensity. Of course, we are not at the same physical level as América, who have already started their league, but it is good for us to play this type of match. We are on the right track," he commented at the press conference after the 2-2 draw.

8:57 PM12 hours ago

Real Madrid: getting into rhythm

Real Madrid has already played two friendly games and with this one they will close their preseason in the United States, but it has not gone well, as they lost against Barcelona by the minimum difference and drew with América 2-2; remembering that this will be their last friendly game before they play the European Super Cup against Frankfurt, in addition to their debut in LaLiga.
8:52 PM12 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Real Madrid vs Juventus match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, in California, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
8:47 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Preseason Friendly Game 2022: Real Madrid vs Juventus!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo