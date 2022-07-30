Goals and Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Valencia in Friendly Match
Valencia preseason // Source: Valencia

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:50 PM18 hours ago

90'|Game end

End of the match. Johnson salvages a draw for Nottingham, who were better than Valencia in the second half.
2:48 PM19 hours ago

89'|Jaume stop

A play that was a close call for the equalizer. Johnson was unmarked and shot but Jaume closed very well and stopped the shot.
2:43 PM19 hours ago

83'|Johnson's goal

Goal by Nottingham to tie the match. Johnson capitalized on the killer pass to level the match. Seven minutes remaining in the match
2:41 PM19 hours ago

80'|Valencia almost scored

Double chance for the Valencian team. Jesus crossed and Soler did not reach the ball because of the defender's clearance. The rebound is picked up by a Valencia player but the shot goes wide.
2:31 PM19 hours ago

72'|No danger

Nottingham pressed but did not come close to Jaume's goal. Valencia no longer sees the opponent's goal
2:20 PM19 hours ago

60'|Nottingham tightens up

Pass to Johnson who crosses... Gabriel Paulista blocks. It will be a corner kick for the home team
2:06 PM19 hours ago

46'|The ball starts rolling again

The second half begins. Valencia leads the match with Soler's goal. Nottingham has to score a goal to equalize.
1:47 PM20 hours ago

45'|Halftime

End of the first half. Valencia wins momentarily with that goal by Soler in the last minutes of the first half.
1:43 PM20 hours ago

42'|Carlos Soler's goal

What a move by Valencia. Musah ran in after recovering the goal. He opened it up to Guedes who saw Soler who finished off the ball to score the first goal of the game.
1:33 PM20 hours ago

32'|Marc André almost

The striker almost scored when a pass was put behind him and he didn't take advantage of the opportunity. Still 0-0
1:27 PM20 hours ago

25'|Where did Mamardashvili go?

The visiting goalkeeper rushed and came out of the goal leaving it empty. Johnson crossed to find his teammate and Surridge headed but hit the post.
1:13 PM20 hours ago

12'|Gaya tries

The left-back took a shot but it went wide. Henderson gets the ball out of the net.
1:08 PM20 hours ago

6'|Chance for Lingard

Lingard shot with his left foot but his shot went wide. The match is very entertaining at this early stage
1:06 PM20 hours ago

4'|Henderson stop

What a Valencia move. Guedes ran down the right flank and got into the box and shot. The shot was good but the goalkeeper's reaction has been better. First scare for Valencia
1:01 PM20 hours ago

0'|Meeting begins

The match kicks off in England. Valencia start the game and want to attack Nottingham's goal.
12:44 PM21 hours ago

Valencia Lineup

For his part, Gattuso has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Mamardashvili, Correia, Paulista, Guillamón, Diakhaby, Gayá, Musah, Soler, Guedes, Castillejo and Marcos André.
12:44 PM21 hours ago

Nottingham Lineup

Cooper has already selected his starting eleven. Henderson, Cook, Worrall, Williams, Toffolo, McKenna, Colback, Lingard, Johnson, O'Brien and Surridge. 
12:43 PM21 hours ago

We already have lineups

Less than thirty minutes left for the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First we go with Nottingham's lineup
12:30 PM21 hours ago

Next meeting Nottingham

Nottingham complete their friendly matches and will next face Newcastle in the Premier League.
12:29 PM21 hours ago

Next meeting Valencia

Valencia's next game will be against Castellón in a friendly match. Another friendly they have to play is against Atalanta.
12:27 PM21 hours ago

Stadium

The match between Nottingham and Valencia will be played at the Meadow Lane Stadium with a capacity of more than 19,500 spectators.
12:08 PM21 hours ago

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the Nottingham Forest vs Valencia match starts, who will win the Nottingham Forest vs Valencia match?
12:08 PM21 hours ago

Already at the stadium

Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
12:07 PM21 hours ago

We are here

Hello again. We are back to report on the Nottingham Forest vs Valencia match. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL 
10:48 PMa day ago

Valencia preseason

10:43 PMa day ago

Stay tuned for Nottingham Forest vs Valencia live coverage

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Valencia live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:38 PMa day ago

Possible Valencia line-up

For his part, Gattuso may field the following eleven to face Forest. Mamardashvili, Correia, Paulista, Foulquier, Gayá, Soler, Musah, Guillamón, Guedes, Castillejo and Marcos André. 
10:33 PMa day ago

Possible Nottingham lineup

Cooper may field the following eleven to face Valencia. Smith, Biancone, Donnelly, Laryea, Mbe Soh, Cafu, Ojeda, Yates, Mighten, Surridge and Taylor. 
10:28 PMa day ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Valencia of 30th July 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.

10:23 PMa day ago

Where to watch

The match between Nottingham Forest vs Valencia can be seen on Gol channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
10:18 PMa day ago

History between the two

These teams have met on four occasions. Valencia have beaten them on three occasions and Nottingham once. The last meeting between them was in the European Super Cup, which between the first leg and the second leg ended 2-2.
10:13 PMa day ago

Valencia's preseason

As for the visitors, this will be their fourth match of the preseason. Before Stuttgart, they faced Dortmund and ST. Gallen where they won in both matches. After Nottingham, they will face Castellon and Atalanta. 
10:08 PMa day ago

Nottingham's preseason

As for Nottingham, this will be their seventh pre-season game in preparation for the upcoming campaign. They have collected two wins, two defeats and two draws. Wins against Burton Albion and Hertha. The defeats against Coventry and Union Berlin. And draws against Barnsley and Notts. 
10:03 PMa day ago

Valencia's last match

The last match of Gattuso's team was against Stuttgart, where they were defeated 5-2. Tomás put the home side ahead in the first quarter of an hour. Marcos André equalized on the half-hour mark, but before the break the German team took the lead again with a goal by Tomás, who scored a brace to add to his personal tally. In the second half, Katompa, Perea and Churlinov scored for Stuttgart and Marcos André for Valencia. The final score was 5-2.

 

9:58 PMa day ago

Nottingham's last match

Nottingham Forest in the previous match drew 2-2 against Notts County. That match was a friendly matchday match. The first goal came for the visitors, Nottingham, thanks to Surridge's goal. With that goal on the scoreboard they went to the break. After the break, Langstaff scored for Notts to level the score. After four minutes, Forest went ahead again with Cafu's goal, but it did not do them much good as Notts equalized again after six minutes with Austin's goal. 
9:53 PMa day ago

Welcome to Vavel

Welcome to the online broadcast of Nottingham Forest vs Valencia this Saturday July 30 at 19.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL. 
