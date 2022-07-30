Goals and Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Valencia in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
90'|Game end
End of the match. Johnson salvages a draw for Nottingham, who were better than Valencia in the second half.
89'|Jaume stop
A play that was a close call for the equalizer. Johnson was unmarked and shot but Jaume closed very well and stopped the shot.
83'|Johnson's goal
Goal by Nottingham to tie the match. Johnson capitalized on the killer pass to level the match. Seven minutes remaining in the match
80'|Valencia almost scored
Double chance for the Valencian team. Jesus crossed and Soler did not reach the ball because of the defender's clearance. The rebound is picked up by a Valencia player but the shot goes wide.
72'|No danger
Nottingham pressed but did not come close to Jaume's goal. Valencia no longer sees the opponent's goal
60'|Nottingham tightens up
Pass to Johnson who crosses... Gabriel Paulista blocks. It will be a corner kick for the home team
46'|The ball starts rolling again
The second half begins. Valencia leads the match with Soler's goal. Nottingham has to score a goal to equalize.
45'|Halftime
End of the first half. Valencia wins momentarily with that goal by Soler in the last minutes of the first half.
42'|Carlos Soler's goal
What a move by Valencia. Musah ran in after recovering the goal. He opened it up to Guedes who saw Soler who finished off the ball to score the first goal of the game.
32'|Marc André almost
The striker almost scored when a pass was put behind him and he didn't take advantage of the opportunity. Still 0-0
25'|Where did Mamardashvili go?
The visiting goalkeeper rushed and came out of the goal leaving it empty. Johnson crossed to find his teammate and Surridge headed but hit the post.
12'|Gaya tries
The left-back took a shot but it went wide. Henderson gets the ball out of the net.
6'|Chance for Lingard
Lingard shot with his left foot but his shot went wide. The match is very entertaining at this early stage
4'|Henderson stop
What a Valencia move. Guedes ran down the right flank and got into the box and shot. The shot was good but the goalkeeper's reaction has been better. First scare for Valencia
0'|Meeting begins
The match kicks off in England. Valencia start the game and want to attack Nottingham's goal.
Valencia Lineup
For his part, Gattuso has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Mamardashvili, Correia, Paulista, Guillamón, Diakhaby, Gayá, Musah, Soler, Guedes, Castillejo and Marcos André.
Nottingham Lineup
Cooper has already selected his starting eleven. Henderson, Cook, Worrall, Williams, Toffolo, McKenna, Colback, Lingard, Johnson, O'Brien and Surridge.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes left for the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First we go with Nottingham's lineup
Next meeting Nottingham
Nottingham complete their friendly matches and will next face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Next meeting Valencia
Valencia's next game will be against Castellón in a friendly match. Another friendly they have to play is against Atalanta.
Stadium
The match between Nottingham and Valencia will be played at the Meadow Lane Stadium with a capacity of more than 19,500 spectators.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the Nottingham Forest vs Valencia match starts, who will win the Nottingham Forest vs Valencia match?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the Nottingham Forest vs Valencia match. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL
Valencia preseason
Possible Valencia line-up
For his part, Gattuso may field the following eleven to face Forest. Mamardashvili, Correia, Paulista, Foulquier, Gayá, Soler, Musah, Guillamón, Guedes, Castillejo and Marcos André.
Possible Nottingham lineup
Cooper may field the following eleven to face Valencia. Smith, Biancone, Donnelly, Laryea, Mbe Soh, Cafu, Ojeda, Yates, Mighten, Surridge and Taylor.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Valencia of 30th July 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Nottingham Forest vs Valencia can be seen on Gol channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between the two
These teams have met on four occasions. Valencia have beaten them on three occasions and Nottingham once. The last meeting between them was in the European Super Cup, which between the first leg and the second leg ended 2-2.
Valencia's preseason
As for the visitors, this will be their fourth match of the preseason. Before Stuttgart, they faced Dortmund and ST. Gallen where they won in both matches. After Nottingham, they will face Castellon and Atalanta.
Nottingham's preseason
As for Nottingham, this will be their seventh pre-season game in preparation for the upcoming campaign. They have collected two wins, two defeats and two draws. Wins against Burton Albion and Hertha. The defeats against Coventry and Union Berlin. And draws against Barnsley and Notts.
Valencia's last match
The last match of Gattuso's team was against Stuttgart, where they were defeated 5-2. Tomás put the home side ahead in the first quarter of an hour. Marcos André equalized on the half-hour mark, but before the break the German team took the lead again with a goal by Tomás, who scored a brace to add to his personal tally. In the second half, Katompa, Perea and Churlinov scored for Stuttgart and Marcos André for Valencia. The final score was 5-2.
Nottingham's last match
Nottingham Forest in the previous match drew 2-2 against Notts County. That match was a friendly matchday match. The first goal came for the visitors, Nottingham, thanks to Surridge's goal. With that goal on the scoreboard they went to the break. After the break, Langstaff scored for Notts to level the score. After four minutes, Forest went ahead again with Cafu's goal, but it did not do them much good as Notts equalized again after six minutes with Austin's goal.
Welcome to Vavel
Welcome to the online broadcast of Nottingham Forest vs Valencia this Saturday July 30 at 19.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.