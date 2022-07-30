Marseille vs AC Milan Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in the Friendly match.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Marseille vs AC Milan in the Friendly match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Marseille vs AC Milan match in the Friendly match.
What time is Marseille vs AC Milan match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Marseille vs AC Milan of 31st in July in several countries:
México: 11:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 horas
Chile: 12:00 horas
Colombia: 11:00 horas
Perú: 11:00 horas
EE.UU.: 12:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 11:00 horas
Uruguay: 13:00 horas
Paraguay: 12:00 horas
España: 18:00 horas
Where and how to watch Marseille vs AC Milan and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Marseille vs AC Milan in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
Both teams have met on 5 occasions, leaving 2 wins for the French, 2 draws and 1 win for the Italians, so this friendly will be the opportunity for the Italians to tip the balance, but this time it will be in a friendly match and not in the Champions League as in their past duels, being their first friendly match for both teams.
Champions League
2009/2010, Group C, Milan 1-1 Marseille
2009/2010, Group C, Marseille 1-2Milan
1992/1993, Final, Marseille 1-0 Milan
1990/1991, Quarter-finals, Marseille 3-0 Milan
1990/1991, Quarter-finals, Milan 1-1 Marseille
How are Milan coming?
The Italians are coming from a 5-0 drubbing against Wolfsberg, their third friendly, losing 3-0 to Zalaegerszegi TE and winning 2-1 against Cologne.
How are Marseille coming along?
The French side have played 4 friendlies, losing twice to Norwich 3-0 and 2-0 to Middlesbrough, their last win being 4-1 against Marignane Gignac Football Club, they also drew 1-0 against Real Betis.
New star
AC Milan is shaping up to be one of the most outstanding signings of the current Italian market, as he is one of the young talents of Belgian soccer. Charles De Ketelaere, 21 years old, comes from a great season with Brugge where he scored 18 goals and 11 assists in 48 games.
The agreement between AC Milan and Brugge is total for the player to join the squad and the officialization is getting closer.
He's looking forward to a move
Hakim Ziyech, 29, Chelsea midfielder, is looking for a change of scenery, because he does not want to remain in the background, according to the Daily Mail, the Moroccan would be delighted to join AC Milan, Serie A champions. He has a contract until 2025, but the operation can be carried out with about 10 M€, but he will have to lower his emoluments, from the 6 million he was earning in England he will have to lower them.
Watch out for this Milan player
Olivier Giroud is fundamental in the Italian forward line, in the last tournament he played 29 games, scoring 11 goals and 3 assists, now he will have more weight on his shoulders, as Zlatan Ibrahimović will be out for 5 to 6 months due to surgery on his left knee, so he will have enough work to show off in attack.
Watch out for this Marseille player
Dimitri Payet, the midfielder is the centerpiece of the French midfield, last season he scored 12 goals in 31 games, in addition to 10 assists, having a good performance at the club and that has put him on the map.