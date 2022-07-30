Highlights: Chivas 0-0 Pachuca in Liga MX Match
Image:VAVEL

Resume

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Chivas vs Pachuca game, the match ended in a scoreless draw and reaffirms that both teams are not going through a good moment, be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss all the Liga MX action.
90´+7

The match ended in a scoreless draw.
90´

Almada receives a yellow card.
83´

Chivas substitution: Brizuela comes in for Beltrán.
81´

Jiménez saves Chivas.
77´

Pachuca substitution: De La Vega comes in for Guzmán.
74´

Vega misses the penalty.
72´

Penalty for Chivas for a handball in the area.
69´

Ustari makes a great save after Vega's shot.
67´

Ormeño's header goes just wide.
62´

Luis Chávez receives a yellow card.
60´

Erick Sanchez receives a yellow card.
58´

Ponce receives a yellow card.
52´

Chivas substitution
In: Briseño for Orozco.
48´

Pachuca came close to scoring the first.
46´

Chivas substitutions
In: Ormeño and Perez for Bouquet and Cisneros.
46´

The second half begins.
45´+3

End of the first half.
45´

Sepúlveda receives a yellow card.
44´

Pachuca substitution, Hernandez comes out for Tapias.
42´

Murillo receives a red card for a strong tackle on Bouquet.
40´

Pachuca misses on multiple occasions.
38´

Dangerous shot by Pachuca that ends in a corner kick.
36´

Orozco receives a yellow card.
33´

Yellow card for Pachuca's Hernández.
21´

Cisneros receives a yellow card.
19´

Cisneros' powerful shot passes close to the goal.
15´

Alvarado's shot was easily saved by Ustari.
13´

Chivas tries to get down the left flank but Pachuca is well positioned.
A powerful shot by pocho, but it went just wide of the red and white goal.
Chivas' first big miss in front of goal.
The match begins.
Chivas is already warming up

The home team is already preparing for the start of the game:
Starting XI Pachuca

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Pachuca Starting XI/Image: Tuzos
Starting XI Chivas

This is how the home team comes out:
Chivas starting XI/Image: Chivas
Pachuca dominates recent meetings

Los Tuzos have only lost to Chivas once in their last ten games, and Pachuca dominates the league in goal scoring with an 18-10 record, so tonight the visitors come out as favorites.
Chivas is already at home

This is how the Rojiblanco team arrived for the match against Pachuca:
Chivas gets Olivas back

Luis Olivas served his suspension last Wednesday when the Red and White faced Queretaro, the center back played midweek with the U-20 team, so he will be available tonight. 
Quality duel on offense

Aviles Hurtado and Alexis Vega are the players with the most assists for goals in five games, both averaging a total of three passes, so tonight the defenses will have to keep a close eye on both of them.
Chivas cannot concede a goal

If Chivas does not concede a goal, they would have three consecutive matches without a goal from Pachuca, something that has not happened since May 1973, November 1999, so the red and white defense has an extra motivation.
We continue

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Chivas vs Pachuca game, corresponding to round 6 of the Liga MX, tonight we will see a great duel in search of three points which both teams need, stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the opening whistle.
Stay tuned to follow Chivas vs Pachuca live here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chivas vs Pachuca live, as well as the latest information from the Akron Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Pachuca live online

The match will be broadcasted on IZZI.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pachuca player

Nicolas Ibañez, a center forward from Argentina, has been a key player in the project in recent tournaments and has played in almost every game of the regular tournament. In the previous tournament he scored nine times and thanks to that Pachuca was able to reach the final, and now in five games he has scored twice, making him a very dangerous player in the opponent's area.
Watch out for this Chivas player

Alexis Vega, one of the most skilled players in the League, in a World Cup year the player wants to earn a place in Mexico's final roster, so in the Apertura 2022 tournament he is expected to consolidate a great season and be consistent, the player has almost assured his call-up to the national team and in the absence of Macias he is proving to be a key player, in his last match against Queretaro he scored and provided an assist.
Latest Pachuca lineup

Ustari, Perez, Tapias, Cabral, Alvarez, Ibarra, Herrera, Sanchez, Paulino, Ibanez, De La Rosa.
Latest Chivas lineup

Jimenez, Orozco, Mier, Sepulveda, Calderon, Gonzalez, Beltran, Mozo, Vega, Bouquet, Gonzalez.
Background

Pachuca 2-1 Chivas

Chivas 1-0 Pachuca

Pachuca 4-2 Chivas

Pachuca 1-1 Chivas

Chivas 0-0 Pachuca

Arbitration Quartet

Central: Adonai Escobedo. Assistants: Pablo Hernandez and Michel Espinoza. Fourth official: Axel Meza.
Pachuca to recover Almada's style

The Pachuca Tuzos have become a very competitive team in the league, that solidity came along with their coach Jorge Almada, since the previous tournament the team showed good sensations and was so well put together that the team managed to get into the great final of the Liga MX, for this tournament Pachuca started in a great way getting two consecutive wins, but after getting those six points Pachuca split points at home against Mazatlan and Pumas, Almada will undoubtedly be looking for a return to good soccer and victories, so visiting Chivas will be a great opportunity to get the three points and get into the upper part of the table, the Tuzos only suffered three defeats in the entire previous tournament, demonstrating that they are very strong in defense and will not make things easy for Chivas.
Pachuca in preparation/Image:Tuzos
Chivas does not know how to win

Chivas has had a very complicated start to the tournament, the problems began days before the start of the tournament when center forward JJ Macias suffered a knee injury that would keep him away from the field for approximately nine months, with this significant loss, the alarm bells went off because the rest of the available forwards did not have the expected strength or a high scoring rate, this led to the purchase of Santiago Ormeño as reinforcement for the red and white team, Chivas accumulated 3 draws and a loss in 4 weeks, For match day 5 they had the opportunity to achieve their first victory of the tournament at home against last place Queretaro, the match was complicated as Queretaro generated many goal opportunities which were saved by the red and white goalkeeper, near the end Chivas won the match 2-1, Ormeño already on the field missed a clear opportunity in front of the goal and minutes later the Chivas reinforcement committed a foul in the area for which a penalty was scored and the visitors tied the game, the red and white team has to get a victory now because the fans are beginning to demonstrate against the board of directors.
Wacho in good shape/Image:Chivas
Tense Saturday duel

Chivas and Pachuca will face each other this Saturday in what is expected to be a very entertaining duel since both teams have not had the best results, so a victory would be great for them since a third of the tournament has been played, the great start of the Tuzos is fading while Chivas is still without a victory in this tournament, the rivalry between both teams has been increasing so it will be a good time to establish conditions by either of the two teams.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Pachuca match, corresponding to Match Week 6 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Akron Stadium at 10:00 PM ET.
