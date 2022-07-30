Goals and Highlights: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City in Community Shield Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for joining us in this game
Game over
Fourth Goal
Darwin Nunez puts the game to bed#Liverpool [3] - 1 Manchester City
Darwin Nunez puts the game to bed#Liverpool [3] - 1 Manchester City
90+2'
90'
Third Goal
🔴 GOAL!— Goal Replays (@footygolazos) July 30, 2022
Mohamed Salah sends Liverpool in front from the penalty spot#Liverpool [2] - 1 Manchester City
83'
81'
80'
Second Goal
Julian Alvarez gets Manchester City back on level terms
Julian Alvarez gets Manchester City back on level terms#MCFC | #ManCity
72'
70'
64'
58'
52'
46'
Halftime
45'
40'
First Goal
Man City 0x1 Liverpool | Goal Trent Alexander-Arnold.
30'
20'
14'
8'
6'
0'
Substitutes
Manchester City: John Stones, Julián Álvarez, Phil Foden, Stefan Ortega, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Luke Mbete, Kalvin Phillips, Ilkay Gündogan and Cole Palmer.
Liverpool: Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, Harvey Davies, Darwin Núñez, Fabio Carvalho, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Ibrahima Konaté and Curtis Jones.
Liverpool line-up
Our line-up for today's #CommunityShield meeting with @ManCity
Manchester City lineup
🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Gundogan, Alvarez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand
Arrival Liverpool
Ready for the #CommunityShield
Ready for the #CommunityShield 👊 pic.twitter.com/Q5toSWYhiP
What time is the Liverpool vs Manchester City match for Community Shield Match 2022?
Argentina: 21:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 7:00 PM on DAZN.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Liverpool Last Lineup
Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah.
Manchester City latest line-up
Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, João Cancelo, John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.