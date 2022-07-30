Goals and Highlights: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City in Community Shield Match 2022
Photo: Vavel

2:48 PM19 hours ago

Summary

2:02 PM19 hours ago

1:59 PM19 hours ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Liverpool wins the match.
1:58 PM19 hours ago

Fourth Goal

Darwin Núñez scores his first official goal for Liverpool.
1:55 PM19 hours ago

90+2'

Liverpool goal!
1:52 PM19 hours ago

90'

7 minutes of compensation are added.
1:49 PM19 hours ago

Third Goal

Mohamed Salah scores the penalty and puts Liverpool up on the scoreboard.
1:45 PM20 hours ago

83'

Liverpool goal!
1:43 PM20 hours ago

81'

Penalty for Liverpool.
1:42 PM20 hours ago

80'

VAR review, possible hand that could be a penalty for Liverpool.
1:38 PM20 hours ago

Second Goal

Julián Álvarez makes his debut and scores his first goal for Manchester City.
1:34 PM20 hours ago

72'

Manchester City goal!
1:32 PM20 hours ago

70'

VAR analyzing Manchester City's goal, possible offside wrongly indicated.
1:26 PM20 hours ago

64'

The first changes were made, Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) and Phil Foden (Manchester City) entered the field.
1:19 PM20 hours ago

58'

Liverpool plays long positions to cool down Manchester City who had several dangerous attacks.
1:13 PM20 hours ago

52'

Manchester City maintains pressure all over the field in search of a defensive error.
1:07 PM20 hours ago

46'

The second time begins.
12:49 PM20 hours ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City.
12:48 PM21 hours ago

45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
12:48 PM21 hours ago

40'

Manchester City looks to score its first goal and presses the whole field.
12:37 PM21 hours ago

First Goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold finished with his right foot from outside the area.
12:35 PM21 hours ago

30'

Dangerous play by Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez hits it from outside and passes to the side of the goal.
12:24 PM21 hours ago

20'

Liverpool goal!
12:17 PM21 hours ago

14'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
12:11 PM21 hours ago

8'

First corner kick of the game for Manchester City.
12:08 PM21 hours ago

6'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
12:02 PM21 hours ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
11:50 AM21 hours ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:


Manchester City: John Stones, Julián Álvarez, Phil Foden, Stefan Ortega, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Luke Mbete, Kalvin Phillips, Ilkay Gündogan and Cole Palmer.

 

Liverpool: Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, Harvey Davies, Darwin Núñez, Fabio Carvalho, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Ibrahima Konaté and Curtis Jones.

11:44 AMa day ago

Liverpool line-up

11:43 AMa day ago

Manchester City lineup

11:40 AMa day ago

Odds

Manchester City are expected to come out on top having won the Premier League last season, being one of the best teams in Europe and having new players.
11:35 AMa day ago

Battle for victory

A great match between these two teams from Europe is approaching. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of both teams in their last game.
11:30 AMa day ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on April 16, 2022 in the FA Cup and on that occasion Liverpool won 3-2 at Wembley Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
11:25 AMa day ago

History between both teams

Liverpool and Manchester City have met several times, of the last 5 games Liverpool has won once, there were three draws and one victory for Manchester City.
11:20 AMa day ago

Arrival Liverpool

The English team is already in Leicester and ready for today's game.
11:15 AMa day ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the Liverpool vs Manchester City match kicking off from the King Power Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
11:10 AMa day ago

Tune in here Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Score

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Manchester City Community Shield match.
11:05 AMa day ago

What time is the Liverpool vs Manchester City match for Community Shield Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Manchester City of July 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 7:00 PM on DAZN.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.

11:00 AMa day ago

Liverpool Last Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah.
10:55 AMa day ago

Manchester City latest line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, João Cancelo, John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.
10:50 AMa day ago

Liverpool players to watch

There are three Liverpool players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is Mohamed Salah (#11), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 23 goals in 35 games played and also the team's top assistant with 13 assists. Another player is Trent Alexander-Arnold (#66), he plays in the defensive position and at 23 years old he was the team's second-highest assistant with 12 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (#20), he was the team's fifth highest assistant last season with 4 assists and also the second highest scorer with 15 goals.
10:45 AMa day ago

Liverpool

The English team is preparing for the Premier League which will start next month. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 5 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Manchester United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and Racing de Strasbourg. Their last game was against Red Bull Salzburg on July 27, 2022, Liverpool lost the game 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. His first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on August 6, 2022 against Fulham. In the 2021-2022 Premier League tournament they were in second position with 28 wins, 8 draws and 2 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
10:40 AMa day ago

Manchester City players to watch

The next three players are seen as key to Manchester City's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against Liverpool. Belgian striker Kevin De Bruyne (#17), was the team's top scorer in the 2021-2022 season with 15 goals and was the team's top assistant with 8 assists in 30 games. He will be very important for the friendly match because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Phil Foden (#47), he plays in the forward position and is the team's fourth highest scorer with 9 goals in 28 games played. Finally, the new Manchester City player Erling Haaland (#9) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He was Borussia Dortmund's top scorer in the Bundesliga (22 goals) and the second-highest assistant (8 assists) so we should follow him in the game.
10:35 AMa day ago

Manchester City

The Manchester soccer team is preparing for the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they started their pre-season a few days ago and prepared two friendly games to prepare. Warm-up games were against America and Bayern. Their last game resulted in a 1-0 loss to Bayern at Lambeau Field. Manchester City's first match in the 2022-2023 Premier League is on August 7, 2022 against West Ham at London Stadium. Manchester City last season managed to qualify for the Champions League and were the champions of the Premier League, they stayed in first position with 29 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses, scoring 93 points. Manchester City is looking to get back to the top of the tournament this season so these warm-up games are very important. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
10:30 AMa day ago

The Stadium

The King Power Stadium is located in the city of Leicester, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 32,262 spectators and is the home of Leicester City Football Club of the Premier League. It was opened in July 2002 and cost £37 million.
10:25 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Community Shield Match: Liverpool vs Manchester City!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
