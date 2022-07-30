Goles y resumen del Tijuana 2-0 Mazatlán en Liga MX 2022
12:15 AM9 hours ago

Summary

12:00 AM9 hours ago

11:59 PM9 hours ago

THE GAME IS OVER

Xolos beat Mazatlan in the Jauria at Estadio Caliente and take all three points. The team from the border has now won three games in a row. 
11:45 PM10 hours ago

80´


Jair Diaz is sanctioned with yellow card
11:42 PM10 hours ago

73´

GOOOOL! Víctor Guzmán scores a power play goal for Tijuana.
11:36 PM10 hours ago

73´

Edgar López foul on Jorge Padilla! The referee awards a free kick
11:30 PM10 hours ago

65´


Federico Lértora must be careful from now on, as he has been reprimanded.
11:20 PM10 hours ago

55´

GOOOAL for Tijuana! Joaquín Montecinos converts a goal from a set piece
11:19 PM10 hours ago

54

Nicolás Vikonis got in the way of Lucas Rodríguez's shot and saved his goal.
10:53 PM10 hours ago

THE FIRST HALF IS OVER

First half ends, Tijuana and Mazatlan tie 0-0
10:50 PM10 hours ago

42´

Víctor Guzmán fouls Néstor Vidrio! The referee awards a free kick
10:41 PM11 hours ago

36


Eduard Bello fouls Jonathan Orozco! The referee awards a free kick
10:33 PM11 hours ago

26´

Joaquín Montecinos infringes on Oswaldo Alanís! The referee awards a free kick
10:24 PM11 hours ago

16´

The match is stopped, the referee shows a Yellow Card to: Emilio Sanchez
10:21 PM11 hours ago

´14´


Clearance for Mazatlan, through a rejection by Néstor Vidrio
10:19 PM11 hours ago

12´

Oswaldo Alanís clears the ball and there will be a corner kick for the opponent.
10:13 PM11 hours ago


Foul committed by Gonzalo Sosa on Ismael Govea
10:07 PM11 hours ago

THE GAME STARTS

The game between Xolos and Mazatlán kicks off, the "jauría" will be looking for three wins while the "cañeros" will have to spoil the party.
10:04 PM11 hours ago

ANOTHER SETBACK

For their part, the Xolos de Tijuana traveled to Guadalajara to visit the Mexican soccer champion, Atlas de Guadalajara. The mission of the pack was to try to dent the red-and-black's crown, however, everything started against the tide as Martín Nervo put the Academy ahead. However, a goal by Lucas Rodríguez and a masterpiece that came from the boot of Renato Ibarra gave the three points to the Xolos, who left the Jalisco glorious and with three points to spoil the party for the red and blacks. 
10:00 PM11 hours ago

THEY MADE IT OUT ALIVE FROM CU

The Mazatlan gunners went to the country's capital in the middle of the week to face the Pumas of Universidad Nacional and their brand new reinforcement, Dani Alves. The Brazilian had the Estadio Olímpico Universitario packed to capacity and the pressure on Mazatlán was intense; however, the team led by Gabriel Caballero managed to overcome this obstacle and even took the lead on the scoreboard. However, during the match, a magical cross from the Brazilian buried the three points to end the match tied 1-1.
9:57 PM11 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in Liga MX, Xolos receives Mazatlan to continue the Liga MX actions of the 6th day of the Apertura 2022. The local team has been having a good performance in the competition and will be looking for results, on the other hand, Mazatlan has been trying to get things done, but sometimes the lack of accuracy has taken its toll. Both teams will be looking for the three points but only one will be able to take them.
1:43 AMa day ago

1:38 AMa day ago

1:33 AMa day ago

Last lineup of Mazatlan

This is how the Mazatleco team came out the previous day: 

N. VIKONIS, 15. B. COLULA, 14. O. ALANÍS, 3. N. VIDRIO, 28. J. PADILLA, 6. R. MERAZ, 35. J. INTRIAGO, 7. Y. BÁRCENAS, 10. N. BENEDETTI, 21. E. BELLO and 23. B. RUBIO.

1:28 AMa day ago

Latest Mazatlan lineup

1:23 AMa day ago

Latest Tijuana lineup

They were in charge of defeating Atlas the previous day:
1. J. OROZCO, 6. N. DÍAZ, 34. V. GUZMÁN, 4. L. LÓPEZ, 3. I. GOVEA, 23. J. VÁZQUEZ, 5. F. LÉRTORA, 25. A. CANELO, 11. L. RODRÍGUEZ, 10. J. MONTECINOS and 9. F. DI SANTO.
1:18 AMa day ago

Masatlan's key player

Venezuelan striker Alexander Bello has been the talk of the town with two goals this season, but it hasn't done much for the Mazatlecos, who are still looking for a win.

His team will be relying heavily on him to generate goals tonight.

1:13 AMa day ago

Tijuana's key player

The Argentine forward, Lucas Rodriguez has his team with a good offense so far this season, as he has not only been in charge of generating two goals, but he has also participated with an assist for his teammates. 

Tonight he will have to prove that he can continue with a great offensive level. 

1:08 AMa day ago

Mazatlan will be looking for its first win

The Pacific team has a streak of three consecutive draws, and with a total of three points, they are in second to last place in the table. 

That is why tonight they will be looking for a better result than the one they achieved the previous day when they faced Pumas, in a match that ended in a draw with a controversial goal by the university team. 

1:03 AMa day ago

Xolos has improved significantly

The local team began the tournament with a draw, followed by two defeats, and in the last two games they have obtained very important victories. 

The last of these victories came in the previous matchday when they faced the current Mexican soccer champion (Atlas) in midweek, with a score of 2-1 and goals from Lucas Rodríguez and Renato Ibarra. 

12:58 AMa day ago

The match will be played at the Caliente

 

 

The Xolos vs Mazatlan match will be played at the stadium Caliente, in Tijuana, Mexico with a capacity of 27,333 people. 

The stadium is located in the Agua Caliente ex-hypodrome. 

It is a multi-purpose facility used mainly for professional soccer matches and is planned to hold 33,333 spectators when completed, as it is currently undergoing expansion and redesign. 

It is also the only stadium in Mexico's First Division with a synthetic grass pitch.
 

12:53 AMa day ago

