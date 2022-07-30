Highlights: Bayern Munich 5-3 RB Leipzig in DFL-Supercup

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the match Bayern Munich 5-3 RB Leipzig, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90+7'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! The entire Leipzig team had gone up to look for the equalizer but the rejection fell at the feet of Leroy Sané who did not forgive and scored the winning goal.
90+6'
Yellow card for Manuel Neuer for stalling.
90+2'
Yellow card for Lukas Klostermann from Leipzig.
90'
4 more minutes are added.
89'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!Dani Olmo surprises Neuer with a low shot to the first post and puts Leipzig's third.
86'
Yellow card for Leroy Sané from Bayern.
83'
Bayern's Sadio Mané disallowed goal for offside.
80'
The high pressure of Leipzig continues, they are still 2 goals away from the tie but the locals will not lower their arms until the end.
76'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!!Christopher Nkunku scores from eleven steps and puts the second for Leipzig.
75'
PENALTY! Dani Olmo is knocked down inside the area and a penalty is scored for Leipzig.
72'
Yellow card for Lucas Hernandez from Bayern.
69'
Sadio Mané's goal disallowed for offside.
66'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!! Leipzig's defensive error that fails to reject the ball and Serge Gnabry appears to put Bayern fourth.
65'
Bayern erased the first half, Leipzig playing better and looking for the second of the match.
63'
Yellow card for Joshua Kimmich from Bayern.
59'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Marcel Halstenberg's header, after a corner kick to put Leipzig on the scoreboard.
50'
Leipzig begins to make adjustments in search of getting into the game before it is too late.
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
Let's go to the break, a win for Bayern in the DFL-Supercup.
45'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!! Filtered pass inside the area that Benjamin Pavard takes advantage of to put Bayern's third.
35'
After Bayern's second goal, Leipzig perked up a bit more and began to put pressure on Bayern from the start.
31'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Off the hook from Bayern Munich at speed that Sadio Mané takes advantage of to put the second of the match.
25'
The high pressure from Bayern continues, but Leipzig patiently waits to go forward and counterattack.
16'
Christopher Nkunku's goal disallowed for offside.
14'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!! Jamal Musiala receives a ball inside the area and scores the first of the match.
5'
Greater control of the possession of the ball by Bayern.
0'
The match starts at the Red Bull Arena.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the preliminary protocols of the DFL-Supercup.
The Trophy is here!
The DFL-Supercup trophy appears in the Red Bull Arena, today we will have the champion of the first title of the season in Germany:
From the bench!
These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Leipzig: Blaswich, Olmo, Haidara, Silva, Schlager, Ba and Novoa.
Leipzig: Blaswich, Olmo, Haidara, Silva, Schlager, Ba and Novoa.
Leipzig lineup!
With these players, Leipzig jumps onto the pitch to seek to lift the first trophy of the season:
Bayern lineup!
This is the eleven with which Bayern starts in search of the DFL-Supercup title:
Referee
The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Robert Schröder
Assistants: Jan Clemens Neitzel-Petersen and Rene Rohde
4th Referee: Patrick Ittrich
Leipzig arrives!
Leipzig appears at home for today's game:
Here is Bayern!
Bayern is already in the vicinity of the Red Bull Arena:
Last duel!
The last game between the two teams was in the Bundesliga last season where Bayern won. The goals were the work of Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandoski and Josko Gvardiol of the hosts and André Silva and Christopher Nkunku of Leipzig.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Let's go!
We are just under an hour away from the match between Leipzig and Bayern kicking off at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Sadio Mané, a must see player!
The Bayern Munich winger is one of the most important promises for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Senegalese arrives at Bayern Munich after a good season with Liverpool, where he finished runner-up in the Champions League and in 2nd place in the Premier League. In that season, Mané contributed 23 goals and 5 assists in 51 games. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season.
How does Bayern arrive?
Bayern Munich starts its preseason in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made great movements, among the casualties those of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso stand out, but the board has known how to react in time and they have made up for these casualties with great players, Sadio Mané, Matthijs De Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch arrived. Bayern will continue to look for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best possible way in all European competitions. Last season, Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 77 units, 8 points behind Borussia Dortmund. The Germans were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Villarreal and in the second round of the DFB-Pokal against Borussia Mönchengladbach. So the goal is to have better results this year.
Christopher Nkunku, a must see player1
The Leipzig striker is one of the great figures of the team and one of the future promises of the French team. During the past season he was one of the top referents of the team's offense, he participated in 50 games where he had 32 goals and 20 assists, in all team competitions. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Bundesliga will open the doors to more calls with the French national team for the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to keep showing your high level.
How does Leipzig get here?
Leipzig begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. On this occasion, Leipzig has presented various additions, including Xaver Schlager, Janis Blaswich, Dennis Borkowski, Tom Krauss and Caden Clark. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that did not affect the base structure of the team. Leipzig's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Leipzig finished the 2021-2022 season in fourth place, 19 points behind champion Bayern, however, the joys came with the DFB-Pokal title leaving Freiburg, Union Berlin, Hannover 96 and more on the way. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Bundesliga and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Group Phase.
Where's the game?
The Red Bull Arena Leipzig located in the city of Leipzig will host this duel between two teams looking to add one more title to their showcases, Leipzig arrives as current champion of the DFB-Pokal, while Bayern was the champion of the Bundesliga. This stadium has a capacity for 47,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match, corresponding to the DFL-Supercup Final between both teams. The meeting will take place at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig, at 2:30 p.m.