Highlights: Bayern Munich 5-3 RB Leipzig in DFL-Supercup
Photo: VAVEL

5:10 PM16 hours ago

Summary!

4:38 PM17 hours ago

Final Score

4:32 PM17 hours ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the match Bayern Munich 5-3 RB Leipzig, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4:31 PM17 hours ago

90+7'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! The entire Leipzig team had gone up to look for the equalizer but the rejection fell at the feet of Leroy Sané who did not forgive and scored the winning goal.
4:29 PM17 hours ago

90+6'

Yellow card for Manuel Neuer for stalling.
4:25 PM17 hours ago

90+2'

Yellow card for Lukas Klostermann from Leipzig.
4:22 PM17 hours ago

90'

4 more minutes are added.
4:21 PM17 hours ago

89'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!Dani Olmo surprises Neuer with a low shot to the first post and puts Leipzig's third.
4:19 PM17 hours ago

86'

Yellow card for Leroy Sané from Bayern.
4:16 PM17 hours ago

83'

Bayern's Sadio Mané disallowed goal for offside.
4:12 PM17 hours ago

80'

The high pressure of Leipzig continues, they are still 2 goals away from the tie but the locals will not lower their arms until the end.
4:09 PM17 hours ago

76'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!!Christopher Nkunku scores from eleven steps and puts the second for Leipzig.
4:08 PM17 hours ago

75'

PENALTY! Dani Olmo is knocked down inside the area and a penalty is scored for Leipzig.
4:05 PM17 hours ago

72'

Yellow card for Lucas Hernandez from Bayern.
4:01 PM17 hours ago

69'

Sadio Mané's goal disallowed for offside.
3:58 PM17 hours ago

66'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!! Leipzig's defensive error that fails to reject the ball and Serge Gnabry appears to put Bayern fourth.
3:57 PM17 hours ago

65'

Bayern erased the first half, Leipzig playing better and looking for the second of the match.
3:56 PM17 hours ago

63'

Yellow card for Joshua Kimmich from Bayern.
3:52 PM17 hours ago

59'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Marcel Halstenberg's header, after a corner kick to put Leipzig on the scoreboard.
3:44 PM18 hours ago

50'

Leipzig begins to make adjustments in search of getting into the game before it is too late.
3:43 PM18 hours ago

45'

Start the second half.
3:19 PM18 hours ago

Halftime

Let's go to the break, a win for Bayern in the DFL-Supercup.
3:18 PM18 hours ago

45'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!! Filtered pass inside the area that Benjamin Pavard takes advantage of to put Bayern's third.
3:07 PM18 hours ago

35'

After Bayern's second goal, Leipzig perked up a bit more and began to put pressure on Bayern from the start.
3:04 PM18 hours ago

31'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Off the hook from Bayern Munich at speed that Sadio Mané takes advantage of to put the second of the match.
2:58 PM18 hours ago

25'

The high pressure from Bayern continues, but Leipzig patiently waits to go forward and counterattack.
2:49 PM18 hours ago

16'

Christopher Nkunku's goal disallowed for offside.
2:49 PM19 hours ago

14'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!! Jamal Musiala receives a ball inside the area and scores the first of the match.
2:39 PM19 hours ago

5'

Greater control of the possession of the ball by Bayern.
2:32 PM19 hours ago

0'

The match starts at the Red Bull Arena.
2:25 PM19 hours ago

About to start

We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the preliminary protocols of the DFL-Supercup.
2:22 PM19 hours ago

The Trophy is here!

The DFL-Supercup trophy appears in the Red Bull Arena, today we will have the champion of the first title of the season in Germany:
2:19 PM19 hours ago

From the bench!

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Leipzig: Blaswich, Olmo, Haidara, Silva, Schlager, Ba and Novoa.
Bayern: Ulreich, Mayer, De Ligt, Pavard, Kimmich, Coman, Wanner, Hernández, Müller, Zirkzee, Gravernberch, Fein, Stanisic and Herold.
2:15 PM19 hours ago

Leipzig lineup!

With these players, Leipzig jumps onto the pitch to seek to lift the first trophy of the season:
2:10 PM19 hours ago

Bayern lineup!

This is the eleven with which Bayern starts in search of the DFL-Supercup title:
2:03 PM19 hours ago

Referee

The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Robert Schröder
Assistants: Jan Clemens Neitzel-Petersen and Rene Rohde
4th Referee: Patrick Ittrich
1:57 PM19 hours ago

Leipzig arrives!

Leipzig appears at home for today's game:
1:52 PM19 hours ago

Here is Bayern!

Bayern is already in the vicinity of the Red Bull Arena:
1:43 PM20 hours ago

Last duel!

The last game between the two teams was in the Bundesliga last season where Bayern won. The goals were the work of Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandoski and Josko Gvardiol of the hosts and André Silva and Christopher Nkunku of Leipzig.
1:37 PM20 hours ago

Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
1:31 PM20 hours ago

Let's go!

We are just under an hour away from the match between Leipzig and Bayern kicking off at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
1:43 AMa day ago

Stay with us to follow this game!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich, as well as the latest information from the Red Bull Arena Leipzig. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
1:38 AMa day ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through Sky and, also, you will be able to follow it in streaming through Sky Blue to Go.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
1:33 AMa day ago

Sadio Mané, a must see player!

The Bayern Munich winger is one of the most important promises for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Senegalese arrives at Bayern Munich after a good season with Liverpool, where he finished runner-up in the Champions League and in 2nd place in the Premier League. In that season, Mané contributed 23 goals and 5 assists in 51 games. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season.
Foto: Bayern
Foto: Bayern
1:28 AMa day ago

How does Bayern arrive?

Bayern Munich starts its preseason in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made great movements, among the casualties those of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso stand out, but the board has known how to react in time and they have made up for these casualties with great players, Sadio Mané, Matthijs De Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch arrived. Bayern will continue to look for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best possible way in all European competitions. Last season, Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 77 units, 8 points behind Borussia Dortmund. The Germans were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Villarreal and in the second round of the DFB-Pokal against Borussia Mönchengladbach. So the goal is to have better results this year.
1:23 AMa day ago

Christopher Nkunku, a must see player1

The Leipzig striker is one of the great figures of the team and one of the future promises of the French team. During the past season he was one of the top referents of the team's offense, he participated in 50 games where he had 32 goals and 20 assists, in all team competitions. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Bundesliga will open the doors to more calls with the French national team for the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to keep showing your high level.
Photo: RBL
Photo: RBL
1:18 AMa day ago

How does Leipzig get here?

Leipzig begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. On this occasion, Leipzig has presented various additions, including Xaver Schlager, Janis Blaswich, Dennis Borkowski, Tom Krauss and Caden Clark. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that did not affect the base structure of the team. Leipzig's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Leipzig finished the 2021-2022 season in fourth place, 19 points behind champion Bayern, however, the joys came with the DFB-Pokal title leaving Freiburg, Union Berlin, Hannover 96 and more on the way. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Bundesliga and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Group Phase.
1:13 AMa day ago

Where's the game?

The Red Bull Arena Leipzig located in the city of Leipzig will host this duel between two teams looking to add one more title to their showcases, Leipzig arrives as current champion of the DFB-Pokal, while Bayern was the champion of the Bundesliga. This stadium has a capacity for 47,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Photo: RBL
Photo: RBL
1:08 AMa day ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match, corresponding to the DFL-Supercup Final between both teams. The meeting will take place at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig, at 2:30 p.m.
