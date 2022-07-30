Highlights: Tigres 3-2 Queretaro in Apertura 2022 of Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
Quinta victoria consecutiva y seguimos sumando de a ❸.
Marcador @CEMEXMx.#SiempreContigo 👊 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/1LQlUj9E3x — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) July 31, 2022
Game is Over
Team Work!
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 31, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Jordy Caicedo le dio la ventaja a los universitarios.
Tigres 2-1 Querétaro#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Apertura2022 pic.twitter.com/PCginE7Ydj
Halftime
Tying the game!
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 31, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Ariel Nahuelpán empató el partido desde los once pasos.
Tigres 1-1 Querétaro#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Apertura2022 pic.twitter.com/uGLwAifP5K
Tigres opens the scoreboard!
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 31, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! ¡El ‘Diente’ López abrió el marcador!
Tigres 1-0 Querétaro#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Apertura2022 pic.twitter.com/KL62gVIHLB
About to start
From the bench!
Tigres: Eduardo Tercero, Miguel Ortega, Luis Nájera, David Ayala, Jesús Garza, Yeferson Soteldo, Francisco Venegas, Jordy Caicedo, Juan Vigon and Hugo Ayala.
Querétaro: Clifford Aboagye, Jordan Silva, Washington Aguerre, Raúl Damián Torres, Ettson Ayón, Rodrigo López, Mario Osuna, David Cabrera, Francisco Figueroa and Erik Vera.
Tigres starting XI!
¡Listo nuestro XI titular! Venga, con todo Tigres.— Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) July 30, 2022
Alineación @CEMEXMx.#SiempreContigo 👊 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/Fcf2dfVpop
Queretaro lineup!
🐓 Tenemos alineación 🐓— Gallos Blancos (@Club_Queretaro) July 30, 2022
Referee
Center Referee: Ismael Rosario Lopez Peñuelas
Assistants: Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza and Jéssica Fernanda Morales Morales
4th Referee: Luis Alfredo García Rodríguez
Here are the Gallos!
🇧🇼 LLEGÓ EL GALLO BLANCO 🇧🇼— Gallos Blancos (@Club_Queretaro) July 30, 2022
Hoy es con todo por el triunfo. #RetandoLaHistoria pic.twitter.com/rjEl1AyGYJ
Here are the Tigres!
🚍 ¡Nada como llegar a casa un sábado por la tarde en día de partido! 💪🏼🐯 ¡Vamos La U!— Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) July 30, 2022
Presentado por @GrupoBerel pic.twitter.com/EjP0BOvoZ7
Last duel!
Face to face
Here we go!
