Highlights: Tigres 3-2 Queretaro in Apertura 2022 of Liga MX
Photo: VAVEL

Summary!

Final Score

Game is Over

The match ends, thank you for joining us in the transmission of the Tigres 2-1 Querétaro match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
90+3'

Red card for David Cabrera from Querétaro.
90'

6 more minutes are added.
85'

It is time for Querétaro, Tigres play with 2 less. Men from the Roosters' offensive warm up.
83'

Red card for Juan Pablo Vigón, Tigres stays with 9.
Team Work!

Great triangulation of the Tigers so that Jordy Caicedo could escape and score the second:
75'

Intense minutes for the Tigres, Jordy Caicedo became a hero and a villain, he scored the goal with which Tigres was in front but he was expelled after a few minutes.
71'

Red card for Jordy Caicedo for a hard tackle on Gabriel Rojas.
65'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL!!! Jordy Caicedo receives a filtered pass inside the area and puts the Tigres up.
50'

The game restarted with the same intensity as it closed the first half. Tigres has more time on the ball but Querétaro does not lower its arms in search of giving the surprise.
45'

Start the second half.
Halftime

We go to the break with a partial tie between Tigres and Querétaro at 1 goal.
45'

5 more minutes are added.
Tying the game!

Ariel Nahuelpan to tie the game from eleven steps:
40'

The Gallos begin to wake up in the game and they no longer let Tigres control the ball comfortably.
Tigres opens the scoreboard!

Nico López's shot to open the Tigres scoreboard:
25'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!Ariel Nahuelpan scores from eleven paces and ties the game.
23'

PENALTY! David Barbona receives a foul inside the area and the maximum penalty is awarded.
19'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!Nicólas López receives a pass from Fulgencio and opens the scoring at "El Volcán".
15'

Tigres keeps up the pressure but fails to open up Querétaro's defense. The Roosters wait for patients to do damage on the counterattack.
0'

As expected, the Tigres dominate the ball and are already putting pressure on Querétaro in all the spaces on the field.
0'

The game begins at the University Stadium.
About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of Liga MX.
From the bench!

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Tigres: Eduardo Tercero, Miguel Ortega, Luis Nájera, David Ayala, Jesús Garza, Yeferson Soteldo, Francisco Venegas, Jordy Caicedo, Juan Vigon and Hugo Ayala.
Querétaro: Clifford Aboagye, Jordan Silva, Washington Aguerre, Raúl Damián Torres, Ettson Ayón, Rodrigo López, Mario Osuna, David Cabrera, Francisco Figueroa and Erik Vera.
Tigres starting XI!

This is the eleven that jumps by the Tigers to continue on the right path:
Queretaro lineup!

These are the players who start from Querétaro in search of the Gallos for this game:
Referee

The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Ismael Rosario Lopez Peñuelas
Assistants: Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza and Jéssica Fernanda Morales Morales
4th Referee: Luis Alfredo García Rodríguez
Here are the Gallos!

The Gallos Blancos are already in the University Stadium:
Here are the Tigres!

The Tigers appear in the vicinity of the University Stadium for tonight's game:
Last duel!

The last confrontation between the two teams dates back to Clausura 2022 when the Tigres won by the minimum at the Corregidora Stadium with a goal by Yeferson Soteldo, despite finishing the game with 9 players. The last time the Gallos Blancos took points from the Tigres was in the 2019 Apertura with a goalless draw.
Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Photo: ESPN
Here we go!

We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Tigres and Gallos Blancos at the University Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Tigres vs Querétaro, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the University Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through TUDN and you can also follow it through the TUDN App.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
André Pierre Gignac, a must see player!

The Felinos striker started a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players in the Mx League, with this in mind the Frenchman won the individual scoring title with a total of 11 goals during Clausura 2022. Gignac was the fundamental piece of the Tigres' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level, if Gignac is well, so are those of the UANL and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the aspirations of the people from Monterrey for the title of the MX League. At the moment he is the team's scoring leader with 2 goals in 4 games.
Photo: Tigres
How does Tigres arrive?

The Tigres arrive after finishing Clausura 2022 in second place in Liga MX and being left out in the Semifinals against the two-time champion Atlas. One of the most important factors for this success was the scoring championship of Andres Pierre Gignac, who went on the offensive on the shoulders and guided Miguel Herrera's men to the top of the table. The club had several off-field problems with players like Luis Quiñoñes, who is renegotiating his contract, and Jesús Dueñas, who went to Juárez. In addition to him, other casualties that are reported are that of Carlos Gonzáñez, Juan Sánchez and Aldo Cruz. On the other hand, the only reinforcement that has come to the team is Eduardo Tercero, from Xolos. Tigres continues to have one of the best teams in the Mx League, so the goal is still to qualify and fight for the championship. Apertura 2022 started in a negative way for the team with a loss against Cruz Azul, however, it was followed by 3 wins in a row against Mazatlán, Tijuana and Atlas to reach 9 points and place third in Liga MX.
Pablo Barrera, a must see player!

The Gallos midfielder seeks to be one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Pablo Barrera fulfills the function of connecting with the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different scoring options. The arrival of the winger a few seasons ago was one of the ones that attracted the most attention for Queretaro and little by little he has been gaining a starting position in Mauro Gerk's eleven.
Photo: Querétaro
How does Queretaro arrive?

Los Gallos arrive after finishing Clausura 2022 outside the playoffs, the team finished with 17 points after 3 wins, 8 draws and 6 losses in Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors for an important restructuring to be carried out within the team, players such as Jordan Silva, David Barbona, Gabriel Rojas, Mario Osuna, Felipe Félix and José Zuñiga arrived to reinforce, mainly, the Sumado team's offense to these, the casualties that are reported are those of Fidel Martínez, Jefferson Montero and Jesús Godínez. Querétaro has a great squad depth, however, this has not given the expected results, the start of this campaign has been negative as they fell in their first commitments against Pachuca and Necaxa. Currently the team is in last place in the table with 1 point, after 1 draw and 3 losses.
Where's the game?

The University Stadium located in the city of Monterrey will host this duel between both teams that seek to continue adding points to climb positions in the Liga MX. This stadium has a capacity for 42,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1967.
Photo: Liga MX
Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Tigres vs Querétaro match live, corresponding to the game of Day 5 of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the University Stadium, at 8:05 p.m.
