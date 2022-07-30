Highlights and goal: Colombia 0-1 Brazil in 2022 Copa America Femenina Final

ADVERTISEMENT
90+4' End of the match!
The favorites win by the narrowest of margins and fulfill the prediction and despite not being dominant, they win the title.
90+4' Brazil came closer!
90' Additional time
89' Colombia had it!
87' Brazil substitution
85' Colombia substitution
80' Final stretch of the match
76' Colombia comes close again!
74' Colombia comes close again
71' Colombia came closer
67' Double change for Brazil
63' Colombia substitution
59' Yellow card
55' Yellow card
55' Brazil had it!
54' Brazil had it!
52' Yellow card
49' Brazil came closer
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45' Additional time
40' Yellow card
39' GOOOAL for Brazil
37' Penalty for Brazil
35' Final stretch of the first half
32' Brazil came closer
30' Colombia came closer
25' Colombia came closer
Lorena Bedoya's shot from half distance was calmly caught by Lorena.
20' Colombia had it
14' Colombia came closer
8' Brazil substitution
5' Match stopped
3' Very frantic start
Match starts!
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Mariana De Almeida - Argentina
Assistant No.2: Daina Milone - Argentina
Fourth Official: Adriana Farfán - Bolivia
Referee Advisor: Olga Miranda - Paraguay
VAR: Zulma Quiñonez - Paraguay
Assistant VAR: Susana Corella - Ecuador
Assistant VAR 2: Monica Amboya - Ecuador
Quality Manager: Barbra Bastias - Ecuador
Match officials
Substitutes - Brazil
Starting XI - Brazil
Substitutes - Colombia
Starting XI - Colombia
This is how the teams arrived at the Alfonso López stadium
Brazil's road to the Copa America final
Matchday 2: 0-3 vs Uruguay (Won)
Matchday 3: Rest
Matchday 4: 0-4 vs Venezuela (Won)
Matchday 5: 6-0 vs Peru (Won)
Semifinal: 2-0 vs Paraguay (Won)
Colombia's road to the Copa America final
Matchday 2: 0-3 vs Bolivia (Won)
Matchday 3: Rest
Matchday 4: 1-2 vs Ecuador (Won)
Matchday 5: 4-0 vs Chile (Won)
Semifinal: 1-0 vs Argentina (Won)
The Alfonso Lopez Stadium, impeccable
Key player - Brazil
In Brazil, the presence of Adriana stands out. The 25-year-old midfielder has demonstrated her talent and hierarchy. So far she is her team's top scorer in the competition with five celebrations.
Key player - Colombia
Colombia vs Brazil history
These two teams have met nine times. The statistics are in favor of Brazil, which has emerged victorious on eight occasions, while the remaining match ended in a draw.
In the Copa América Femenina...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Copa América Femenina, we count six duels, where the numbers are in favor of the Brazilians, who were victorious on five occasions, while the other match ended in a draw.
Brazil
Brazil has confirmed its favoritism in this tournament. Coached by Pia Sundghage, they have reached the final almost without suffering and are emerging as the candidates to win the title. However, they cannot be confident against the home team, who will have the atmosphere in their favor and will try to snatch the crown, something that has been almost impossible to achieve so far.
Colombia
Colombia has fulfilled one of the objectives it set for itself as the host of the Copa America Femenina, to be a finalist. The team coached by Nelson Abadía has had a perfect tournament and in addition to being included in the next World Cup and the next Olympic Games, they hope to crown their work with the main objective: to win the title.
