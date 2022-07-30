Goals and Highlights of Fiorentina 1-2 Galatasaray on Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
The winning goal
90'
82'
72' GOAL OF FIORENTINA
70'
A turnover that led to the first goal
64'
55'
45'
45'+3
43' GOAL OF GALATASARAY
42'
34'
29'
27'
20'
13'
7'
5'
0'
Galatasaray is already warming up
Galatasaray wants to get off to a good start
The Serie A season is upon us
Galatasaray's confirmed lineup
Previous matches
On that occasion the victory went to Fiorentina with a resounding score of 4-1. Will there be a rematch for Galatasaray?
This is how the home team will take the field
LIVE Broadcast begins
Last alienation of Galatasaray
34. O. KOCUK; 88. K. KARATAŞ, 42. A. BARDAKCI, 90. M. BALTACI, 2. L. DUBOIS, 54. E. KILINÇ, 33. A. CICÂLDĂU, 8. T. ANTALYALI, 53. B. YILMAZ, 17. O. ÇAĞLAYAN and 9. H. SEFEROVIĆ.
Last Fiorentina lineup
1. P. TERRACCIANO; 3. C. BIRAGHI, 98. IGOR, 4. N. MILENKOVIĆ, 23. L. VENUTI, 32. A. DUNCAN, 34. S. AMRABAT, 5. G. BONAVENTURA, 8. R. SAPONARA, 19. K. PIĄTEK and 22. N. GONZÁLEZ.
Galatasaray's key player
His performance will be fundamental to his team's performance this afternoon.
Fiorentina's key player
Today he will have to keep that great level and guide his team to have a good end of the preseason.
Galatasaray arrives with better timing
Today, they will be looking for their second win in three games, in order to have a more positive balance.
Fiorentina scorer
Today they face their strongest opponent so far in preseason, so they will be looking for a win.
The match will be played at the Untersberg-Arena
The Fiorentina vs Galatasaray match will be played at the stadium Untersberg-Arena, in Grödig, Austria. with a capacity of 4,600 people.
It is a small stadium that has been historic for serving for matches the Austrian Bundesliga.
Following SV Grödig's promotion to the top division in 2013, the capacity was expanded to the current 4,600 spectators.
Today we will have a great friendly match between two teams that aspire to be champions of their respective leagues; Fiorentina in Serie A and Galatasaray in the Turkish Super League.