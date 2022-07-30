Goals and Highlights of Fiorentina 1-2 Galatasaray on Friendly Match 2022
Image: violanation.com

ADVERTISEMENT

1:54 PM20 days ago

Thank you for tuning in

We hope you enjoyed this VAVEL live broadcast, we hope to see you back soon to bring you much more from the world of sports.
1:53 PM20 days ago

The winning goal

Thanks to this goal and good defending, Galatasaray won the game this afternoon.

 

1:49 PM20 days ago

90'

A dangerous cross ends up in Terracciano's hands and the referee ends the match on time.
1:41 PM20 days ago

82'

Great play by Gonzalez that seemed to go into the box but in the end it was all just a very bad shot that went over the back line.
1:32 PM20 days ago

72' GOAL OF FIORENTINA

A great cross to the far post finds Sottil, who gets on the ball without letting it bounce and Fiore finally finds the discount.
1:29 PM20 days ago

70'

First-time shot by González that goes well over Muslera's goal.
1:26 PM20 days ago

A turnover that led to the first goal

In this way Fiorentina had the ball at the start and it all ended in a Galatasaray goal.

 

1:23 PM20 days ago

64'

Bonaventura's header goes wide of the goal. Fiorentina tries but fails to score.
1:14 PM20 days ago

55'

Fiorentina tries to have the ball but can't pass the three quarters of the field, Galatasaray closes the spaces well.
1:14 PM20 days ago

45'

The second half of the match begins!
12:49 PM20 days ago

45'+3

The first half ends with Galatasaray up 2-0.
12:45 PM20 days ago

43' GOAL OF GALATASARAY

Akbaba's shot inside the box after a good combination with a teammate and the team that looked the weaker already extended its lead.
12:43 PM20 days ago

42'

Yellow card for Oliveira for a hard tackle.
12:35 PM20 days ago

34'

Maleh's powerful shot goes wide of the goal.
12:30 PM20 days ago

29'

Bonaventura gets his head to a free kick but the ball goes wide of the goal.
12:28 PM20 days ago

27'

Another shot from Galatasaray that goes wide of the goal, the Turkish team continues to insist.
12:24 PM20 days ago

20'

First change for Galatasaray: Elabdellaoui comes off and Dubois enters the field.
12:14 PM20 days ago

13'

Free kick for Galatasaray but the ball goes wide of the goal.
12:10 PM20 days ago

7'

The Turkish team takes the lead with a good shot by Aktukoglu.
12:06 PM20 days ago

5'

In the first minutes of the match Galatasaray dominates with possession, however they play mostly in their own area.
12:02 PM20 days ago

0'

The friendly match begins!
11:45 AM20 days ago

Galatasaray is already warming up

The visiting team is already on the field warming up before the game.

11:37 AM20 days ago

Galatasaray wants to get off to a good start

The Turkish team is gearing up for the upcoming season, which kicks off for them next Sunday, August 7, when they visit Antalyaspor.
11:32 AM20 days ago

The Serie A season is upon us

After today, Fiorentina will only have one more preparation match to play, as the Serie A season will start on August 13, while the team will see action on Sunday 14 when they face Cremonese.
11:27 AM20 days ago

Galatasaray's confirmed lineup

This is how the visitors will line up to try to face the Italian team.

 

11:22 AM20 days ago

Previous matches

This pair of teams have only faced each other once before this one, likewise it was in a friendly match in August 2019.

On that occasion the victory went to Fiorentina with a resounding score of 4-1. Will there be a rematch for Galatasaray?

11:17 AM20 days ago

This is how the home team will take the field

These are the 11 players the Italian team will start with:

 

11:12 AM20 days ago

LIVE Broadcast begins

In a few moments we will present you the match lineups, data and everything you need to know before the start of the match, stay tuned to VAVEL.
11:07 AM20 days ago

Don't leave this place

In a few moments we will bring you all the details, images and emotions of this preparation match that will serve to start the season for two big teams in European soccer. 

Stay tuned to VAVEL so you don't miss a single detail of the match. 

11:02 AM20 days ago

How and where to watch Fiorentina vs Galatasaray

The match will not be broadcast in USA. 

If you want to follow it LIVE online, VAVEL USA is your best option. 

10:57 AM20 days ago

Last alienation of Galatasaray

These were the 11 players who took the field in the visitors' last game:

34. O. KOCUK; 88. K. KARATAŞ, 42. A. BARDAKCI, 90. M. BALTACI, 2. L. DUBOIS, 54. E. KILINÇ, 33. A. CICÂLDĂU, 8. T. ANTALYALI, 53. B. YILMAZ, 17. O. ÇAĞLAYAN and 9. H. SEFEROVIĆ.

10:52 AM20 days ago

Last Fiorentina lineup

This was the last line-up of the home team in the previous season: 

1. P. TERRACCIANO; 3. C. BIRAGHI, 98. IGOR, 4. N. MILENKOVIĆ, 23. L. VENUTI, 32. A. DUNCAN, 34. S. AMRABAT, 5. G. BONAVENTURA, 8. R. SAPONARA, 19. K. PIĄTEK and 22. N. GONZÁLEZ.

10:47 AM20 days ago

Galatasaray's key player

French striker Fredius Gomis is indispensable for Galatasaray when going forward, as he not only scores goals, but also knows how to move with the ball at his feet and generate chances in front of goal for his teammates. 

His performance will be fundamental to his team's performance this afternoon. 

10:42 AM20 days ago

Fiorentina's key player

The Ghanaian, Alfred Duncan, is a great driving force for the Italian team's midfield and last season he did very well in generating offensive soccer. 

Today he will have to keep that great level and guide his team to have a good end of the preseason. 

10:37 AM20 days ago

Galatasaray arrives with better timing

The visiting team will be looking for a good friendly match, because despite having already played several consecutive matches, the results have been quite scattered. 
Today, they will be looking for their second win in three games, in order to have a more positive balance. 
10:32 AM20 days ago

Fiorentina scorer

This will be the third preparation match for the Italian team, which has started very well and has scored four goals in each previous match. 

Today they face their strongest opponent so far in preseason, so they will be looking for a win. 

10:27 AM20 days ago

The match will be played at the Untersberg-Arena

 

The Fiorentina vs Galatasaray match will be played at the stadium Untersberg-Arena, in Grödig, Austria. with a capacity of 4,600 people. 

It is a small stadium that has been historic for serving for matches the Austrian Bundesliga. 

Following SV Grödig's promotion to the top division in 2013, the capacity was expanded to the current 4,600 spectators.

10:22 AM20 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Friendly match: Fiorentina vs Galatasaray Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today we will have a great friendly match between two teams that aspire to be champions of their respective leagues; Fiorentina in Serie A and Galatasaray in the Turkish Super League.

VAVEL Logo