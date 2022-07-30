Santos vs Atlas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
TSM Stadium
Absences
Match statistics
Stay tuned to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
Background
Referee
Important Date
Key Player Atlas
Colombian forward and main author of the bicampeonato for the red and black Atlas, he is 25 years old and has a promising future in Mexican soccer, he has played for Lobos BUAP, Tigres and Atlas, in the current tournament he has played 4 games and only one goal, he has not been called with the Colombian national team, he will look for the tricampeonato with Atlas a task that seems difficult but not impossible.
Key Player Santos
26 year old Mexican goalkeeper, he is one of the great promises of the Mexican national team, in the tournament he has 5 games as a starter and only 4 goals allowed, with the Mexican national team he has 2 games, he will look to have a great tournament and fill the eye of the coach of the national team to earn a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.