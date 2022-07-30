Santos vs Atlas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Game
Image: VAVEL

4:51 PM16 hours ago

TSM Stadium

It is located in Torreon, Coahuila, it has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators, it is the home of Santos Laguna, it was inaugurated in 2009 and it is one of the newest stadiums in Mexican soccer, it was the home of several important tournaments such as the U-17 men's world cup, and it will be the stadium where tomorrow Santos and Atlas will face each other for one of the most exciting matches of the 6th day of the season.
4:46 PM17 hours ago

Absences

Both teams will be able to count on a full roster with no injured or suspended players, everything is ready for a great match with two teams that will fight for the 3 points and to be higher and higher in the general table.
4:41 PM17 hours ago

Match statistics

Atlas has lost its last two Liga Mx games and will be looking to avoid a third consecutive league loss for the first time since the beginning of 2021 (3D in January 2021).
4:36 PM17 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow this game!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Santos vs Atlas, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Territorio Santos Modelo.
4:31 PM17 hours ago

Where to watch the game?

The Santos vs Atlas match will not be broadcast on television, if you want to watch the match via streaming it will be broadcasted on the VIX+ application, if you want to watch the match online VAVEL Mexico is the best option.
4:26 PM17 hours ago

Background

The record shows that Atlas has won 6 matches, Santos has won 4 matches and Santos has drawn 5, so tomorrow the two-time champion team will be the favorite to take the 3 points in match day 6 of the Apertura 2022.
4:21 PM17 hours ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of the Santos vs Atlas match will be Cesar Arturo Ramos.
4:16 PM17 hours ago

Important Date

Santos Laguna has only one loss in their last six Liga Mx meetings against Rojinegros del Atlas (2V 3E). However, that defeat is the most recent result between the two (1-2 in February of this year).
4:11 PM17 hours ago

Key Player Atlas

Julian Quiñones:

Colombian forward and main author of the bicampeonato for the red and black Atlas, he is 25 years old and has a promising future in Mexican soccer, he has played for Lobos BUAP, Tigres and Atlas, in the current tournament he has played 4 games and only one goal, he has not been called with the Colombian national team, he will look for the tricampeonato with Atlas a task that seems difficult but not impossible.

4:06 PM17 hours ago

Key Player Santos

Carlos Acevedo:

26 year old Mexican goalkeeper, he is one of the great promises of the Mexican national team, in the tournament he has 5 games as a starter and only 4 goals allowed, with the Mexican national team he has 2 games, he will look to have a great tournament and fill the eye of the coach of the national team to earn a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

4:01 PM17 hours ago

How do they arrive?

Santos has just lost 2-1 in Toluca in a game that was not full of emotions and goals, while Atlas has just lost 2-1 to Tijuana at the Jalisco Stadium, a game in which the team from the border came from behind to take the three points.
3:56 PM17 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Santos vs Atlas match, corresponding to Match day 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. The match will take place at Territorio Santos Modelo Stadium at 18:05 hours.
VAVEL Logo