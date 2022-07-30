Celtic vs Aberdeen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Scottish league kicks off
The Scottish league kicks off, a league where the big favorites to win the title are Rangers and Celtic, two clubs that always fight for the league and European tournaments.
Last Game
The last time these two teams met was on February 9, 2022, with Celtic winning 3 goals to 2, in a match that filled us with a lot of adrenaline and goals, it is expected that tomorrow we will experience a similar match.
Stay tuned for Celtic vs Aberdeen live streaming
In a few moments we will share with you the Celtic vs Aberdeen live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Celtic Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Celtic vs Aberdeen Online and Live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Absences
Neither team has any suspended or injured players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad for a match that promises to be very exciting and above all, guaranteed goals.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Nick Walsh, who will be in charge of the Celtic vs Aberdeen game.
Background
The record leans completely to the Celtic team since in the last 15 games the record indicates 12 games won for Celtic, 3 draws 0 wins for Aberdeen so tomorrow Celtic will be the favorite to win.
Celtic Park
It is the Celtic stadium located in Scotland, has a capacity for 60 thousand spectators, and was inaugurated on August 20, is the largest stadium in Scotland, and the eighth largest stadium in the United Kingdom, will be the scene where tomorrow the two teams will face each other in the Scottish Championship.
Key Player Aberdeen
Bojan Miovski:
Forward born in North Macedonia, he is 23 years old and is a great striker, in the cup he has played one game and scored one goal, he is also a national team player with North Macedonia with whom he has played 6 games without scoring yet, he will look to give his team the victory against a difficult team like Celtic.
Key Player Celtic
Joao Filipe:
He is a soccer player born in Portugal, he is 23 years old and is one of Celtic's most important strikers, he is a national team player with Portugal with whom he has 18 games played and 5 goals scored, he will be looking to win tomorrow's game with Celtic and start with the right foot the Scottish league.
Good morning VAVEL friends!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Celtic vs Aberdeen live coverage of the Scottish Championship match. The match will take place at Celtic Park, at 10:30 am.