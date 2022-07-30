Goals and Highlights: Sunderland 1-1 Coventry City in EFL Championship
Sunderland preseason // Source: Sunderland

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:55 AM24 minutes ago

94'|End of the match

End of the match. The match ends in England. Sunderland tried after Gyokeres equalized but could not score. Points for both teams

 

8:50 AM30 minutes ago

90'|Overtime

We reached the 90th minute. Four extra minutes were added. 

 

8:48 AM31 minutes ago

84'|Gyokeres' goal

Gooool by Gyokeres to level the match. Coventry equalizes and rescues a point for the moment.
8:32 AMan hour ago

73'|Coventry tightens up

Coventry want the equalizer and keep attacking but they have to watch out for a possible Sunderland counter attack
8:19 AMan hour ago

59'|What a save by Moore

Stewart shot from the edge of the area for Moore to save a key hand. Ball to corner kick
8:15 AMan hour ago

55'|Yellow card

Yellow card for Evans. Tough tackle by the midfielder who gets a yellow card.
8:13 AMan hour ago

53'|What a chance for Godden

The one the Coventry striker just missed. It was the equalizer. Hamer stole the ball to the striker and shot from the edge of the box but he shot wide.
8:10 AMan hour ago

50'|Embleton tries

Sunderland try with Embleton's shot but it goes wide.
8:04 AMan hour ago

46'|Ball is back in play

The second half begins at the Stadium of Light. 45 minutes left to see who will take the first three points in the EFL Championship.
7:49 AM2 hours ago

46'|Descanso

End of the first half. End of the first 45 minutes in England. Clarke's goal is the only goal of the match so far.
7:47 AM2 hours ago

40'|Five minutes left

Five minutes left in the first half. The home side continue to win. Coventry have not had any clear chances to score.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

32'|Coventry tries it

Coventry wants the equalizer and tries timidly through Gyokeres who crosses but the ball is not finished by anyone. The score is still 1-0
7:27 AM2 hours ago

24'|Moore Stop

Sunderland almost scored the second goal. Clarke shot alone but Moore reacted well and saved his team. Now there is a clear dominator in the match and it is the home team.
7:23 AM2 hours ago

20'|Tries to react

Coventry tried to react but with no luck. Very few chances of danger in this beginning of the match.
7:17 AM2 hours ago

12'|Clarke's goal

Sunderland goal. Clarke's goal that goes ahead in the scoreboard. Good play on the right flank that Clarke finishes with the shot into the net.
7:03 AM2 hours ago

0'|Meeting begins

The match kicks off at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland are looking for the Coventry goal.
6:40 AM3 hours ago

Coventry lineup

For his part, Robins has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Moore, Panzo, Mcfadzean, Hyam, Eccles, Allen, Sheaf, Hamer, Bidwell, Godden and Gyokeres. 
6:40 AM3 hours ago

Sunderland Lineup

Neil has already selected his starting eleven. Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin, Embleton, Evans, Neill, Clarke, Pritchard and Stewart. 
6:40 AM3 hours ago

We already have lineups

Less than thirty minutes left for the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First we go with Sunderland's lineup 
6:16 AM3 hours ago

Next Match

Sunderland next face Bristol City and Coventry City take on Rotherham United in the EFL Championship. 
6:16 AM3 hours ago

Stadium

The match between Sunderland vs Coventry City will be played in England at the Stadium of Light which has a capacity of 49,000 spectators. 
6:15 AM3 hours ago

Match Referee

The referee for this Sunderland vs Coventry City match is Englishman Bond who will officiate the match at the Stadium of Light. 
6:07 AM3 hours ago

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the match between Sunderland vs Coventry City kicks off, who will win the match between Sunderland vs Coventry City?

 

6:07 AM3 hours ago

Already at the stadium

Both teams arrived at the stadium a short time ago. They will soon come out to perform warm-up exercises in preparation for the match
6:07 AM3 hours ago

We are here

Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Sunderland vs Coventry City. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL 
11:03 PM10 hours ago

Hartlepool vs Sunderland

Hartlepool vs Sunderland // Source: Sunderland
10:58 PM10 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Sunderland vs Coventry City live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:53 PM10 hours ago

Coventry's possible line-up

For his part, Robins may line up with the following eleven to face Sunderland. Wilson, Bidwell, Dabo, Hyam, Mcfadzean, Panzo, Allen, Hamer, O'Hare, Godden and Gyokeres. 
10:48 PM11 hours ago

Possible Sunderland lineup

Neil may field the following eleven to face Coventry. Carney, Alese, Batth, Hume, Sohna, Embleton, Matete, Luke, Taylor, Winchester and Diamond. 
10:43 PM11 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Sunderland vs Coventry City of 31th July 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM,
Bolivia: 9:00 AM.
Brasil: 9:00 AM.
Chile: 8:00 AM.
Colombia: 7:00 AM.
Ecuador: 7:00 AM.
USA (ET): 7:00 AM.
Spain: 13:00 PM,
Mexico: 6:00 AM.
Paraguay: 9:00 AM.
Peru: 9:00 AM.
Uruguay: 9:00 AM.
Venezuela: 8:00 AM.

10:38 PM11 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Sunderland vs Coventry City can be watched on the Sunderland channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
10:33 PM11 hours ago

History between them

These teams have met a total of 40 times. Coventry have won on 15 occasions while Sunderland have beaten them 10 times. On 15 occasions they have drawn. 
10:28 PM11 hours ago

Coventry's preseason

As for the visitors, they have played five games in pre-season where they have been unbeaten. In five games they have won all five, against Leamington, Nottingham, Oxford United, Walsall and Portsmouth. 
10:23 PM11 hours ago

Sunderland's preseason

As for Sunderland, they have played six matches where they have lost three times, won twice and in one match they drew. The defeats were against Roma, Bradford City and Accrington. The wins were against Gateshead and Dundee United. And they drew in their last game against Hartlepool. 
10:18 PM11 hours ago

Coventry's last match

Robins' side won 0-2 against Portsmouth. The first half ended with 0-0 on the scoreboard, the approaches of both sides were not enough for them to score. The second half started with a goal in the 54th minute by Gyokeres to put his side ahead. Late in the game, Panzo scored the second and final goal to give Coventry the win. 
 
10:13 PM11 hours ago

Sunderland's last match

Sunderland signed a draw in their previous match against Hartlepool. The home side took the lead at the start of the game, Hastie scored the first goal of the game to put Hartlepool ahead. As the game went to the break, Embleton scored from the penalty spot to level the match. The second half was goalless and ended in a 1-1 draw. 
 
10:08 PM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Sunderland vs Coventry City this Sunday, July 30 at 13.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the first matchday of the Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
