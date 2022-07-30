Goals and Highlights: Sunderland 1-1 Coventry City in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
94'|End of the match
End of the match. The match ends in England. Sunderland tried after Gyokeres equalized but could not score. Points for both teams
90'|Overtime
We reached the 90th minute. Four extra minutes were added.
84'|Gyokeres' goal
Gooool by Gyokeres to level the match. Coventry equalizes and rescues a point for the moment.
73'|Coventry tightens up
Coventry want the equalizer and keep attacking but they have to watch out for a possible Sunderland counter attack
59'|What a save by Moore
Stewart shot from the edge of the area for Moore to save a key hand. Ball to corner kick
55'|Yellow card
Yellow card for Evans. Tough tackle by the midfielder who gets a yellow card.
53'|What a chance for Godden
The one the Coventry striker just missed. It was the equalizer. Hamer stole the ball to the striker and shot from the edge of the box but he shot wide.
50'|Embleton tries
Sunderland try with Embleton's shot but it goes wide.
46'|Ball is back in play
The second half begins at the Stadium of Light. 45 minutes left to see who will take the first three points in the EFL Championship.
46'|Descanso
End of the first half. End of the first 45 minutes in England. Clarke's goal is the only goal of the match so far.
40'|Five minutes left
Five minutes left in the first half. The home side continue to win. Coventry have not had any clear chances to score.
32'|Coventry tries it
Coventry wants the equalizer and tries timidly through Gyokeres who crosses but the ball is not finished by anyone. The score is still 1-0
24'|Moore Stop
Sunderland almost scored the second goal. Clarke shot alone but Moore reacted well and saved his team. Now there is a clear dominator in the match and it is the home team.
20'|Tries to react
Coventry tried to react but with no luck. Very few chances of danger in this beginning of the match.
12'|Clarke's goal
Sunderland goal. Clarke's goal that goes ahead in the scoreboard. Good play on the right flank that Clarke finishes with the shot into the net.
0'|Meeting begins
The match kicks off at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland are looking for the Coventry goal.
Coventry lineup
For his part, Robins has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Moore, Panzo, Mcfadzean, Hyam, Eccles, Allen, Sheaf, Hamer, Bidwell, Godden and Gyokeres.
Sunderland Lineup
Neil has already selected his starting eleven. Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin, Embleton, Evans, Neill, Clarke, Pritchard and Stewart.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes left for the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First we go with Sunderland's lineup
Next Match
Sunderland next face Bristol City and Coventry City take on Rotherham United in the EFL Championship.
Stadium
The match between Sunderland vs Coventry City will be played in England at the Stadium of Light which has a capacity of 49,000 spectators.
Match Referee
The referee for this Sunderland vs Coventry City match is Englishman Bond who will officiate the match at the Stadium of Light.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between Sunderland vs Coventry City kicks off, who will win the match between Sunderland vs Coventry City?
Already at the stadium
Hace poco llegaron ambos conjuntos al estadio. En breves saldrán a realizar los ejercicios de calentamiento preparatorios para el partido
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Sunderland vs Coventry City. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL
Hartlepool vs Sunderland
Stay tuned to follow Sunderland vs Coventry City live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Coventry's possible line-up
For his part, Robins may line up with the following eleven to face Sunderland. Wilson, Bidwell, Dabo, Hyam, Mcfadzean, Panzo, Allen, Hamer, O'Hare, Godden and Gyokeres.
Possible Sunderland lineup
Neil may field the following eleven to face Coventry. Carney, Alese, Batth, Hume, Sohna, Embleton, Matete, Luke, Taylor, Winchester and Diamond.
Where to watch
The match between Sunderland vs Coventry City can be watched on the Sunderland channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met a total of 40 times. Coventry have won on 15 occasions while Sunderland have beaten them 10 times. On 15 occasions they have drawn.
Coventry's preseason
As for the visitors, they have played five games in pre-season where they have been unbeaten. In five games they have won all five, against Leamington, Nottingham, Oxford United, Walsall and Portsmouth.
Sunderland's preseason
As for Sunderland, they have played six matches where they have lost three times, won twice and in one match they drew. The defeats were against Roma, Bradford City and Accrington. The wins were against Gateshead and Dundee United. And they drew in their last game against Hartlepool.
Coventry's last match
Robins' side won 0-2 against Portsmouth. The first half ended with 0-0 on the scoreboard, the approaches of both sides were not enough for them to score. The second half started with a goal in the 54th minute by Gyokeres to put his side ahead. Late in the game, Panzo scored the second and final goal to give Coventry the win.
Sunderland's last match
Sunderland signed a draw in their previous match against Hartlepool. The home side took the lead at the start of the game, Hastie scored the first goal of the game to put Hartlepool ahead. As the game went to the break, Embleton scored from the penalty spot to level the match. The second half was goalless and ended in a 1-1 draw.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Sunderland vs Coventry City this Sunday, July 30 at 13.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the first matchday of the Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.