Napoli vs Mallorca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Napoli vs Mallorca in the live score
What time is Napoli vs Mallorca match for the Friendly match?
Argentina: 15:30 PM
Bolivia: 14:30 PM
Brazil: 15:30 PM
Colombia: 13:30 PM
Ecuador: 13:30 PM
USA (ET): 14:30 PM
Spain: 19:30 PM
México: 13:30 PM
Paraguay: 14:30 PM
Peru: 13:30 PM
Uruguay: 15:30 PM
New start
Although they have not made any signings, Vedat Muriqi was the most expensive transfer, the 28 year old striker arrives from Lazio for 7 million euros and Pablo Maffeo arrives from Stuttgart for 3 million euros to reinforce the defense. An experienced goalkeeper, Predag Rajkovíc, arrives for 2 million euros. The Argentine Rodrigo Battaglia and the Spaniard José Copete arrived in free agency. In addition, players arrived from loans with the other teams.
Takefusa Kubo and Sergio Rico left the club, after finishing their loan period with the institution. The Japanese player returned to Real Madrid, but his future is at Real Sociedad and the Spaniard will be at PSG again.
Still in good rhythm
This game against Mallorca will be the first game they will have with a Spanish team, the next in door is Girona, then Espanyol, they have wanted to have that balance, finding different teams from other leagues, to be able to find that better version they want. The Serie A season starts on August 15, playing away against Hellas Verona.
Napoli has some new signings, with 8 new players, some players who returned from loan as Arkadiusz Milik, who went to Marseille on loan, but in the end the French club made the purchase for the Pole. The most expensive purchase they made was for Min-Jae Kim, Korean central defender from Fernebahce for 18 million.
A loss that affected the defense was that of Kalidou Koulibaly, who left for Chelsea for 31 million, Lorenzo Insigne went to MLS as a free agent. David Ospina left for Al-Nassr FC and Dries Mertens ended his contract.