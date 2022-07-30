Napoli vs Mallorca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: VAVEL

Tune in here Napoli vs Mallorca in the live score

In a few moments we will share with you the Napoli vs Mallorca live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Teofilo Patini Stadium, such as statements from the players and some interesting facts about this great match between these two great clubs. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time is Napoli vs Mallorca match for the Friendly match?

This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Mallorca of July 31st 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:30 PM

Bolivia: 14:30 PM

Brazil: 15:30 PM

Colombia: 13:30 PM

Ecuador: 13:30 PM

USA (ET): 14:30 PM

Spain: 19:30 PM

México: 13:30 PM

Paraguay: 14:30 PM

Peru: 13:30 PM

Uruguay: 15:30 PM

How to watch Napoli vs Mallorca Live Stream and Online?

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.
Last Napoli line-up

Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Demme, Gaetano, Politano, Osimhen, Elmas.
Mallorca's last line-up

Leo Román, Maffeo, Valjent, Copete, Costa, Baba, Grenier, Dani Rodríguez, Lago Junior and Abdón.
New start

Mallorca have started the preseason well with a three-nil win against Wiecxysta Krakow. Against Genoa they won by the minimum, against Sporting Gijon they won the same by one goal, this game against Napoli is the last friendly they will have. The season will start against Athletic on August 8.

Although they have not made any signings, Vedat Muriqi was the most expensive transfer, the 28 year old striker arrives from Lazio for 7 million euros and Pablo Maffeo arrives from Stuttgart for 3 million euros to reinforce the defense. An experienced goalkeeper, Predag Rajkovíc, arrives for 2 million euros. The Argentine Rodrigo Battaglia and the Spaniard José Copete arrived in free agency. In addition, players arrived from loans with the other teams.

Takefusa Kubo and Sergio Rico left the club, after finishing their loan period with the institution. The Japanese player returned to Real Madrid, but his future is at Real Sociedad and the Spaniard will be at PSG again.

Photo: Mallorca
Photo: Mallorca
Still in good rhythm

Napoli comes in a good moment, after an excellent start of preseason, against Anaune they won ten to zero, against Perugia they won four to one, the most recent result against Adana Demirspor Kulubu, they tied at two goals.

This game against Mallorca will be the first game they will have with a Spanish team, the next in door is Girona, then Espanyol, they have wanted to have that balance, finding different teams from other leagues, to be able to find that better version they want. The Serie A season starts on August 15, playing away against Hellas Verona.

Napoli has some new signings, with 8 new players, some players who returned from loan as Arkadiusz Milik, who went to Marseille on loan, but in the end the French club made the purchase for the Pole. The most expensive purchase they made was for Min-Jae Kim, Korean central defender from Fernebahce for 18 million.

A loss that affected the defense was that of Kalidou Koulibaly, who left for Chelsea for 31 million, Lorenzo Insigne went to MLS as a free agent. David Ospina left for Al-Nassr FC and Dries Mertens ended his contract.

Photo: Napoli
Photo: Napoli

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Friendly match Napoli vs Mallorca Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
