Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano live, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano Online and Live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
Rayo Vallecano seeks prominence
Radamel Falcao, the Colombian arrived last season and although injuries prevented him from giving a better performance, for this tournament the team will need him in his best form as he knows the team's situation and aspirations, so he will be a very dangerous player in the box.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese has been surrounded by rumors prior to the start of the season, it is said that he is looking for a change of team in order to dispute Champions League, the Portuguese was the top scorer of United and despite not having been in the rest of the preseason will be essential his presence this Sunday.
Latest Rayo Vallecano lineup
Lopez, Mario H, Suarez, Catena, Isi, Nteka, Salvi, Balliu, Criss, Oscar, Munoz.
Latest Manchester United lineup
De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Van de Beek, Fred, Fernandez, Sancho, Martial, Rashford.
Background
Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool
Melbourne Victory 1- 4 Manchester United
Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa
Manchester United 0-1 Atlético Madrid
Friburgo 3-0 Rayo Vallecano
Friburgo 3-0 Rayo Vallecano
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Rayo Vallecano
Birmingham 2-2 Rayo Vallecano
Leganés 1-2 Rayo Vallecano
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Rayo Vallecano to avoid relegation
Rayo Vallecano is closing their preseason against a great rival, the club knows they will need to be in great shape to face the upcoming season, it is worth noting that the team was not so stuck in the last places but very hostile to fall, the twelfth position was not so bad for this team but now for the new season they will need to deliver something better to their fans as the gap was very short, Rayo has had a good preseason which makes their fans hopeful, for their debut in LaLiga they will face Barcelona, a very strong team that has been reinforced in all positions, that is why they should give a great show against United and raise their hand to be a dark horse in the competition.
Manchester United remains uncertain
Manchester United comes from one of its worst seasons in the Premier League, this derived from a very intermittent start to the tournament that ended with the dismissal of the coach, the interim coach could not lift the team and with Cristiano Ronaldo carrying the team they failed to qualify for the Champions League, Erik Ten Hag came to the United bench and along with him a new ideology to return the team to the top positions, With the multiple casualties that the team had, it was expected that the signings would be announced quickly before the start of preseason, but it was not so, the work of the club began and the players were joining, however Ronaldo was not present due to family problems, Malacia would be the first signing of the team followed by Eriksen and Lissandro Martinez, near the end of preseason and after many rumors of a possible change of air of Ronaldo, the 7 of United announced that on Sunday he will play the duel prior to the start of the season.
Closing of preseason
Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano will face each other this Sunday as part of the preseason that will be ending before the start of the European leagues, both teams are looking to face a better season since the previous one was not good for both, now Manchester United with a new coach is looking to give a new direction to the team, while Rayo Vallecano is looking to have the ideal team to avoid relegation.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live streaming of Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, a friendly match. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 11:00 AM ET.