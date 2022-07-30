Fulham vs Villarreal: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Preseason Friendly Game 2022
Image: Villarreal

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:18 AM2 minutes ago

Start

Fulham closes an intense preseason against a strong and dangerous opponent like Villarreal. We begin with the coverage of the friendly game through VAVEL.
7:22 PM14 hours ago

Tune in here Fulham vs Villarreal Live Score in Preseason Friendly Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Fulham vs Villarreal match for the Preseason Friendly Game 2022 on VAVEL US.
7:21 PM14 hours ago

What time is Fulham vs Villarreal match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?

This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Villarreal of July 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM To Be Confirmed

Bolivia: 10:00 AM To Be Confirmed

Brazil: 11:00 AM To Be Confirmed

Chile: 11:00 AM To Be Confirmed

Colombia: 9:00 AM To Be Confirmed

Ecuador: 9:00 AM To Be Confirmed

United States (ET): 10:00 AM To Be Confirmed

Spain: 4:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Mexico: 9:00 AM To Be Confirmed

Paraguay: 11:00 AM To Be Confirmed

Peru: 9:00 AM To Be Confirmed

Uruguay: 11:00 AM To Be Confirmed

7:21 PM14 hours ago

Key player Villarreal

Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze is expected to have his season of consolidation and since the preseason is showing good sparks that make the fans of the Yellow Submarine excited.
7:21 PM14 hours ago

Key player Fulham

Despite the offers he had after being the top scorer of last season in the Championship, Aleksandar Mitrovic stayed with the team and promises to be a guarantee of goal as he did in the last friendly by scoring a couple of goals in the away win against Estoril.
Image: Fichajes
Image: Fichajes
7:20 PM14 hours ago

Last lineup Villarreal

1 Reina, 3 Albiol, 6 Capoue, 10 Iborra, 11 Chukwueze, 16 Dia, 18 Jackson, 20 A. J. Morales, 24 A. Pedraza, 25 J. Cuenca, 26 Dela.
7:20 PM14 hours ago

Last lineup Fulham

1 Marek Rodak, 2 Kenny Tate, 4 Tosin, 13 Tom Ream, 33 Antonee Robinson, 26 Joao Palinha, 6 Harrison Reed, 8 Harry Wilson, 18 Andreas, 14 Bobby de Cordova-Reid, 9 Aleksandar Mitrovic.
7:20 PM14 hours ago

Villarreal: closing the preseason strong

Villarreal is having an outstanding preseason performance and after defeating teams like PSV, Borussia Dortmund and Reims, the Yellow Submarine will hold a short tour in England where they will face Southampton and Fulham to declare themselves almost ready for the next LaLiga season, which will kick off for them on Saturday, August 13 at home to Valladolid.
7:19 PM14 hours ago

Fulham: final friendly

Fulham's return to the Premier League is getting closer and closer, but first they will have to face this friendly at home, where they will present their squad and meet again with their fans, so it will be a special game for them.
7:19 PM14 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Fulham vs Villarreal match will be played at the Craven Cottage Stadium, in Fulham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
7:19 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Preseason Friendly Game 2022: Fulham vs Villarreal!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo