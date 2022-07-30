Fulham vs Villarreal: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Preseason Friendly Game 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Fulham closes an intense preseason against a strong and dangerous opponent like Villarreal. We begin with the coverage of the friendly game through VAVEL.
What time is Fulham vs Villarreal match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?
This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Villarreal of July 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Bolivia: 10:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Brazil: 11:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Chile: 11:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Colombia: 9:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Ecuador: 9:00 AM To Be Confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Spain: 4:00 PM To Be Confirmed
Mexico: 9:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Paraguay: 11:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Peru: 9:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Uruguay: 11:00 AM To Be Confirmed
Key player Villarreal
Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze is expected to have his season of consolidation and since the preseason is showing good sparks that make the fans of the Yellow Submarine excited.
Key player Fulham
Despite the offers he had after being the top scorer of last season in the Championship, Aleksandar Mitrovic stayed with the team and promises to be a guarantee of goal as he did in the last friendly by scoring a couple of goals in the away win against Estoril.
Last lineup Villarreal
1 Reina, 3 Albiol, 6 Capoue, 10 Iborra, 11 Chukwueze, 16 Dia, 18 Jackson, 20 A. J. Morales, 24 A. Pedraza, 25 J. Cuenca, 26 Dela.
Last lineup Fulham
1 Marek Rodak, 2 Kenny Tate, 4 Tosin, 13 Tom Ream, 33 Antonee Robinson, 26 Joao Palinha, 6 Harrison Reed, 8 Harry Wilson, 18 Andreas, 14 Bobby de Cordova-Reid, 9 Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Villarreal: closing the preseason strong
Villarreal is having an outstanding preseason performance and after defeating teams like PSV, Borussia Dortmund and Reims, the Yellow Submarine will hold a short tour in England where they will face Southampton and Fulham to declare themselves almost ready for the next LaLiga season, which will kick off for them on Saturday, August 13 at home to Valladolid.
Fulham: final friendly
Fulham's return to the Premier League is getting closer and closer, but first they will have to face this friendly at home, where they will present their squad and meet again with their fans, so it will be a special game for them.
The Kick-off
The Fulham vs Villarreal match will be played at the Craven Cottage Stadium, in Fulham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
