Leeds vs Cagliari: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Watch out for this Cagliari player

Gaston Pereiro, midfielder born in Uruguay, with 27 years old is one of the best players of the team, his experience in the Eredivisie with PSV brought him to the Italian team as he is a midfielder with goal, in 118 games he managed to score 44 goals, that is why Cagliari will need him in this stage in Serie B.
Watch out for this Leeds player

Daniel James, a 24 year old right winger, born in Wales is one of the best players in the team, at his young age he already played for Manchester United team that did not give him many opportunities, James at his best level can be a key player for the team to forget about relegation.
Latest Cagliari lineup

Radunovic, Zappa, Altare, Walukiewicz, Obert, Makoumbou, Viola, Lella, Pereiro, Pavoletti, Desogus.
Latest Leeds lineup

Meslier, Kristensen, Llorente, Hjelde, Davis, Greenwood, Roca, Summerville, Rodrigo, James; Gelhardt.
Background

Leeds 4-0 Blackpool
Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds

Olbia Calcio 0-3 Cagliari
Racing de Estrasbourg 1-2 Cagliari

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
Cagliari on the road to return to Serie A

Serie A is distinguished by being very defensive and of course it has very good defenses, however there is always relegation three teams have to go, in the previous season Cagliari was one of those involved, the twenty defeats were a very heavy slab on this team as they were very close to avoid relegation, another very important factor was the amount of goals conceded which doubled the number of goals scored, for the 2022-23 season Cagliari will play in Serie B, clearly a newly promoted team always seeks promotion as soon as possible, but the team must first have a good squad, in addition to a good preseason, the team has done well the second and seeks to close the preparation so that on August 23 debut with a victory.
Leeds to avoid another bad season

Leeds United had a bad previous season that led to many changes, far away was that team that just promoted managed to finish in ninth position, from a dream season became a total nightmare, Bielsa's team could not get the results and his dismissal was imminent, Leeds near the end had a rebound getting to beat good teams, For the last games Leeds was playing for their permanence and fortunately the team achieved their salvation in the 17th position with 38 points only 3 points more than the last relegated Burnley, Leeds will now face a new season without the coach who returned them to the Premier League and their best player Rapinha, the fans do not want to see their team with relegation problems again, so in this preseason the team is preparing in the best way.
Two teams looking to move away from relegation

Leeds vs Cagliari will be a great match which will face two teams that were involved in relegation in both Premier League and Serie A, unfortunately for the latter relegation was their destiny while the English could keep the category, for this new season the objectives are marked and that is why they want to show their soccer level.
Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Leeds vs Cagliari, a friendly match. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 1:00 PM ET.
