River Plate vs Sarmiento: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Superliga Argentina

Tune in here River Plate vs Sarmiento Live Score
How to watch River Plate vs SarminetoLive in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount+ app.
What time is River Plate vs Sarmiento match for Superliga Argentina?
Argentina: 8:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN Premium
Bolivia: 7:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 8:30PM in ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 7:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 6:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 6:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 7:30PM PM in ViX, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount+
Mexico: 6:30PM in ViX, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 8:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Peru: 6:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 8:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 7:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Referee
Probable Sarmiento
Probable River
River vs Sarmiento
Superliga
Sentence: Sarmiento
Sarmiento 1x3 Colón
Tucumán 1x0 Sarmiento
Sarmineto 2x0 Defensa y Justicia
Rosario 1x0 Sarmiento
Sentence: River Plate
Aldosivi 0x3 River
River 1 x 0 Gimnasia
Vélez 2x2 River
Barracas Central 0x3 River
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Superliga Argentina match: River Plate vs Sarmiento Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.