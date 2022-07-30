River Plate vs Sarmiento: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Superliga Argentina
Photo: River Plate

River Plate vs Sarmiento Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this River Plate vs Sarmiento match.
How to watch River Plate vs SarminetoLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Sarmiento live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is River Plate vs Sarmiento match for Superliga Argentina?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Sarmiento of 31st July 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN Premium
Bolivia: 7:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 8:30PM in ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 7:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 6:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 6:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 7:30PM PM in ViX, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount+
Mexico: 6:30PM in ViX, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 8:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Peru: 6:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 8:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 7:30PM in ViX, Star+, ESPN

Referee

Hernán Mastrángelo will be the referee, with Juan Pablo Belatti and Adrián Del Barba at the flags. Héctor Paletta will be in charge of VAR.
Probable Sarmiento

The probable Sarmiento team for the match is: Meza, Bettini, Sauro, Andueza and Quinteros; Arismendi, Méndez, Castro and Quiroga; López and Torres.
Probable River

The probable River Plate team for the match is: Armani, Casco, Mammana, Martínez and Gómez; Zuculini, Quintero and Palavecino; Barco, De La Cruz and Borja.

River vs Sarmiento

River Plate and Sarmiento have met five times, with three wins for the Millonarios and two draws. River have also scored 16 goals, while Sarmiento have scored only five.
Superliga

With 10 games played River Plate has 15 points won, tied with Boca, one below San Lorenzo and Newell's Old Boys, and one above Banfield, Patronato and Rosario in 11th. In 22nd position Sarmiento has 11 points, one below Tigre, Arsenal, Estudiantes and Barrcas, and two above Vélez and Talleres.
Sentence: Sarmiento

Sarmiento, for their part, are coming off a 3-1 defeat to Colon on Saturday (23), with goals from Rodríguez, Bernardi and Ábila for Colón, and López scored for Sarmiento. Sarmiento's last four results are

Sarmiento 1x3 Colón

Tucumán 1x0 Sarmiento

Sarmineto 2x0 Defensa y Justicia

Rosario 1x0 Sarmiento

Sentence: River Plate

River Plate come into the match on the back of a 3-0 away win over Aldosivi on Sunday (24) with goals from Palavencino, Beltrán and Borja. The last four results for the Millonarios were:
Aldosivi 0x3 River

River 1 x 0 Gimnasia

Vélez 2x2 River

Barracas Central 0x3 River

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Superliga Argentina match: River Plate vs Sarmiento Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

