Goals and Highlights: Philadelphia Union 6-0 Houston Dynamo in MLS 2022
Photo: Vavel

10:38 PM11 hours ago

Summary

9:37 PM12 hours ago

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Philadelphia Union 6-0 Houston Dynamo match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
9:33 PM12 hours ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Philadelphia Union wins the match.
9:27 PM12 hours ago

88'

Philadelphia Union goal!
9:23 PM12 hours ago

Fifth Goal

9:17 PM12 hours ago

79'

Houston Dynamo accumulates 3 corner kicks, 3 shots on goal and 48% possession of the ball.
9:11 PM12 hours ago

73'

Philadelphia Union accumulates 5 corner kicks, 7 shots on goal and 52% possession of the ball.
9:03 PM12 hours ago

65'

Houston plays long positions to cool down Philadelphia who had several dangerous attacks.
8:57 PM12 hours ago

58'

Houston makes its first changeups and keeps pressure all the court looking for a defensive error.
8:54 PM12 hours ago

55'

Philadelphia Union goal!
8:54 PM12 hours ago

Fourth Goal

8:51 PM12 hours ago

Third Goal

8:50 PM13 hours ago

Second Goal

8:48 PM13 hours ago

48'

Philadelphia Union goal!
8:44 PM13 hours ago

46'

The second time begins.
8:29 PM13 hours ago

Halftime

The teams go into halftime and the score is Philadelphia Union 3-0 Houston Dynamo.
8:24 PM13 hours ago

45'

Philadelphia Union goal!
8:21 PM13 hours ago

42'

Philadelphia Union goal!
8:20 PM13 hours ago

40'

Philadelphia playing better than Houston, they have more dangerous attacks and they may score the second goal.
8:15 PM13 hours ago

35'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the second goal of the game.
8:10 PM13 hours ago

First Goal

Dániel Gazdag scores the first goal of the match.
8:01 PM13 hours ago

23'

Philadelphia Union goal!
8:00 PM13 hours ago

22'

After the review in the VAR, the penalty is annulled.
7:59 PM13 hours ago

18'

Penalty for Philadelphia Union, Houston commits a handball inside the box. The play is reviewed in the VAR.
7:51 PM13 hours ago

12'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
7:44 PM14 hours ago

6'

First corner kick of the game for the Philadelphia Union.
7:39 PM14 hours ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
7:19 PM14 hours ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:


Houston Dynamo FC: Griffin Dorsey, Samuel Junqua, Zarek Valentin, Michael Nelson, Tyler Pasher, Memo Rodriguez, Ethan Bartlow, Darwin Cerén and Darwin Quintero.

 

Philadelphia Union: Paxten Aaronson, Matthew Freese, Nathan Harriel, Jesus Bueno, Matthew Real, Chris Donovan, Brandan Craig, Quinn Sullivan and Cory Burke.

7:09 PM14 hours ago

Houston Dynamo FC lineup

7:04 PM14 hours ago

Philadelphia Union lineup

6:59 PM14 hours ago

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:

Referee: Kevin Stott.
ast. Referee 1: Matthew Nelson.
ast. Referee 2: Ben Pilgrim.
Fourth referee: Natalie Simon.
VAR: Jorge González.
ast. VAR: Peter Balciunas.

6:54 PM14 hours ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two Western and Eastern conference teams. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of both teams in the MLS.
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
6:49 PM15 hours ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on August 11, 2019 and on that occasion the Philadelphia Union won 2-1 at Subaru Park. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
6:44 PM15 hours ago

History between both teams

Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo have met several times, of the last 5 games the Houston Dynamo won twice and in the other 3 games the winner was Philadelphia Union.
6:39 PM15 hours ago

Arrival Houston Dynamo

The Houston team is already in the stadium and they are ready for their thirteenth game of the tournament.
6:34 PM15 hours ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo game kicking off at Subaru Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
6:29 PM15 hours ago

Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo match for the MLS.
6:24 PM15 hours ago

What time is the Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo match for MLS 2022?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo of July 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN+ and Philadelphiaunion.com.
Spain: 1:30 AM.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 6:30 PM on Star+.

6:19 PM15 hours ago

Philadelphia Union Last Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, José Martínez, Kai Wagner, Olivier Mbaizo, Dániel Gazdag, Leon Flach, Jack McGlynn, Mikkel Uhre and Julián Carranza.
6:14 PM15 hours ago

Houston Dynamo FC Latest Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steve Clark, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey, Matías Vera, Héctor Herrera, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Darwin Quintero, Thorleifur Úlfarsson and Fabrice Picault.
6:09 PM15 hours ago

Philadelphia Union Players to Watch

Midfielder Dániel Gazdag (#6) is a fundamental piece of Philadelphia's offense by scoring a goal last game against Orlando City and is the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 10 goals in 22 games played. He is also the second highest assistant on the team with 3 assists. Another key player for the team is defenseman Kai Wagner (#27) who is the team's top assistant with 5 assists in 22 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Philadelphia. He is a great player so we could also see him assist in Saturday's game. Lastly, Julián Carranza (#9) plays in the forward position, he is the team's second highest scorer, he has scored 7 goals during the tournament and has also achieved 3 assists which makes him the team's third highest assistant. All three players are considered key to the Philadelphia Union's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win.
6:04 PM15 hours ago

Philadelphia Union in the tournament

Unlike Houston, the Philadelphia Union did have a great start to the season in Major League Soccer, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 22 of the tournament they have a total of 42 points with 11 wins, 9 draws and 2 losses. They are sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference and if they want to prevent New York City FC from stealing their place they will have to win the game. Their last game was on Saturday, July 23, 2022, when they won 1-0 against Orlando City at Orlando City Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Photo: Philadelphia Union
Photo: Philadelphia Union
5:59 PM15 hours ago

Houston Dynamo FC Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to Houston Dynamo FC's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against the Philadelphia Union. Colombian player Darwin Quintero (#23) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He was the author of an assist in the previous match, in 21 games played he has achieved 7 goals and 3 assists, this makes him the highest scorer and the second highest assistant of the team. Defenseman Adam Lundqvist (#3) is another game dealer on the floor that is very important, he is the team's biggest assistant, he has generated 5 assists in 21 games as a starter. Lastly, 23-year-old striker Sebastián Ferreira (#9) who is the team's second-highest scorer with 7 goals in 19 games and is also the third-highest assistant with 3 assists in the tournament. Sebastián at his young age has achieved a lot in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
5:54 PM15 hours ago

Houston Dynamo FC in the tournament

The Houston Dynamo FC has not had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 7 wins, 4 draws and 11 losses they have 25 points in the general table that puts them in the eleventh position of the Western Conference. They had a terrible start to the season, it is expected that they can improve in the final part of the season and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on July 23, 2022 and resulted in a 2-1 loss to Minnesota at BBVA Compass Stadium for their 11th loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Photo: Houston Dynamo
Photo: Houston Dynamo
5:49 PM16 hours ago

The Stadium

The Subaru Park is located in the city of Pennsylvania, United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 18,500 spectators and it was inaugurated on June 27, 2010. It is the home of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer and it cost 110 million dollars.
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia
5:44 PM16 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2022: Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
