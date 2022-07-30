Goals and Highlights: Philadelphia Union 6-0 Houston Dynamo in MLS 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for joining us in this game
Game over
88'
Fifth Goal
Carranza makes it 5-0!!! It's LOUD at @Subaru_Park🙌#PHIvHOU | 5-0 | #DOOP pic.twitter.com/IBkT9qKH3m — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 31, 2022
79'
73'
65'
58'
55'
Fourth Goal
THIS MAN IS ON FIRE!!! #PHIvHOU | 4-0 | #DOOP pic.twitter.com/norVkQ4Acd — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 31, 2022
Third Goal
MBAIZO➡️ MIKEAL⚡️⚡️#PHIvHOU | 3-0 | #DOOP pic.twitter.com/hMcd54qgEi — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 31, 2022
Second Goal
ICE IN MY VEINS!!!! MCGLYNN'S FIRST EVER @MLS GOAL!!!#DOOP | @ussoccer pic.twitter.com/qiTCKdW1mX — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 31, 2022
48'
46'
Halftime
45'
42'
40'
35'
First Goal
23' | CLEEEEAN FINISH FROM DANIEL!!#PHIvHOU | 1-0 | #DOOP pic.twitter.com/uUCohBXUiK— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 31, 2022
23'
22'
18'
12'
6'
0'
Substitutes
Houston Dynamo FC: Griffin Dorsey, Samuel Junqua, Zarek Valentin, Michael Nelson, Tyler Pasher, Memo Rodriguez, Ethan Bartlow, Darwin Cerén and Darwin Quintero.
Philadelphia Union: Paxten Aaronson, Matthew Freese, Nathan Harriel, Jesus Bueno, Matthew Real, Chris Donovan, Brandan Craig, Quinn Sullivan and Cory Burke.
Houston Dynamo FC lineup
🇵🇾 @sebasferreira11 leads the line
🦊 Zorro captains us on the road
🏃♂️ @Fafagoal23 faces his former club
Here's who we're rolling with in Chester! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nD8RXRiz8e — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 30, 2022
Philadelphia Union lineup
📸 pic.twitter.com/RmnvVYQZkx — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 30, 2022
Referees
Referee: Kevin Stott.
ast. Referee 1: Matthew Nelson.
ast. Referee 2: Ben Pilgrim.
Fourth referee: Natalie Simon.
VAR: Jorge González.
ast. VAR: Peter Balciunas.
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Houston Dynamo
Bringing 713 out to the east coast 🚀#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/lx0ZhYjonu— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 30, 2022
Welcome!
Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo Live Score
What time is the Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo match for MLS 2022?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN+ and Philadelphiaunion.com.
Spain: 1:30 AM.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 6:30 PM on Star+.
Philadelphia Union Last Lineup
Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, José Martínez, Kai Wagner, Olivier Mbaizo, Dániel Gazdag, Leon Flach, Jack McGlynn, Mikkel Uhre and Julián Carranza.
Houston Dynamo FC Latest Lineup
Steve Clark, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey, Matías Vera, Héctor Herrera, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Darwin Quintero, Thorleifur Úlfarsson and Fabrice Picault.