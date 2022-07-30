Goal and Highlights: FC Dallas 1-0 LA Galaxy in MLS 2022
Photo: Vavel

12:06 AM9 hours ago

Summary

11:12 PM10 hours ago

Thank you for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the FC Dallas 1-0 LA Galaxy match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
11:10 PM10 hours ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, FC Dallas wins the match.
10:58 PM10 hours ago

90'

5 minutes of compensation are added.
10:54 PM10 hours ago

85'

With a few minutes to go, everything seems to indicate that Dallas will keep the victory.
10:50 PM11 hours ago

80'

LA Galaxy have 3 corner kicks, 2 shots on goal and 59% possession.
10:42 PM11 hours ago

75'

Pause to hydrate the players.
10:42 PM11 hours ago

73'

FC Dallas has 2 corner kicks, 6 shots on goal and 41% possession.
10:35 PM11 hours ago

66'

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes saves the penalty.
10:33 PM11 hours ago

64'

Penalty for LA Galaxy.
10:26 PM11 hours ago

58'

Dallas plays long positions to cool down the LA Galaxy who had several dangerous attacks.
10:21 PM11 hours ago

52'

Dallas keeps pressure all the court looking for a defensive error.
10:18 PM11 hours ago

46'

The second time begins.
9:58 PM11 hours ago

Halftime

The teams go into halftime and the score is FC Dallas 1-0 LA Galaxy.
9:54 PM11 hours ago

45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
9:52 PM11 hours ago

40'

LA Galaxy play better in the last 5 minutes and try to tie the game.
9:44 PM12 hours ago

35'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the second goal of the game.
9:38 PM12 hours ago

29'

Pause to hydrate the players.
9:31 PM12 hours ago

22'

First yellow card of the game and it goes to LA Galaxy player Chase Gasper.
9:30 PM12 hours ago

20'

First corner kick of the game for the LA Galaxy.
9:25 PM12 hours ago

First Goal

9:18 PM12 hours ago

9'

FC Dallas goal!
9:15 PM12 hours ago

6'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
9:08 PM12 hours ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
8:53 PM12 hours ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:


LA Galaxy: Victor Vazquez, Sega Coulibaly, Dejan Joveljic, Raheem Edwards, Samuel Grandsir, Kelvin Leerdam, Sacha Kljestan, Efrain Alvarez and Jonathan Klinsmann.

 

FC Dallas: Joshué Quiñónez, Jáder Rafael Obrian, Kalil ElMedkhar, Benjamin Redzic, Jimmy Maurer, Brandon Servania, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Nkosi Burgess and Nanú.

8:47 PM13 hours ago

LA Galaxy lineup

8:43 PM13 hours ago

FC Dallas lineup

8:34 PM13 hours ago

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
ast. Referee 1: Lyes Arfa
ast. Referee 2: Brooke Mayo
Fourth referee: Luis Guardia
VAR: Chris Penso
ast. VAR: Fabio Tovar

8:32 PM13 hours ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two Western Conference teams. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of both teams in the MLS.
8:26 PM13 hours ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on May 14, 2022 and on that occasion FC Dallas won 3-1 away. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
8:15 PM13 hours ago

History between both teams

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy have met several times, of the last 5 games the LA Galaxy have won twice, there was a tie and in the other 2 games the winner was FC Dallas.
8:08 PM13 hours ago

Arrival LA Galaxy

The Los Angeles team is already in the stadium and they are ready for today's game.
8:05 PM13 hours ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the start of the FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy game at Toyota Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
1:43 AMa day ago

Tune in here FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy match for the MLS.
1:38 AMa day ago

What time is the FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2022?

This is the start time of the game FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy of July 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 3:00 AM on DAZN.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star+.

1:33 AMa day ago

Latest FC Dallas Lineup

Maarten Paes, José Martínez, Matt Hedges, Marco Farfan, Nanú, Facundo Quignon, Paxton Pomykal, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco, and Paul Arriola.
1:28 AMa day ago

LA Galaxy Last Lineup

Jonathan Bond, Derrick Williams, Eriq Zavaleta, Chase Gasper, Julián Araujo, Marky Delgado, Gastón Brugman, Rayan Raveloson, Douglas Costa, Kevin Cabral and Javier Hernández.
1:23 AMa day ago

FC Dallas Players to Watch

Forward Jesús Ferreira (#10) is a fundamental piece of the Dallas offense scoring a goal in the game against LAFC (a team similar to the LA Galaxy) and is the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 10 goals in 18 games played. He is also the team's top assister with 4 assists. Another key player for the team is midfielder Brandon Servania (#18) who is the team's second-highest assister with 3 assists in 15 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Dallas. He also has already scored 2 goals in the tournament so we could also see him score in Saturday's game. Finally, Paul Arriola (#7) plays in the midfield position, he is the second highest scorer of the team, he has scored 8 goals during the tournament and has also managed 2 assists. All three players are considered key to FC Dallas' offensive attack and will be of paramount importance to its victory.
1:18 AMa day ago

FC Dallas in the tournament

FC Dallas has had a great start to the season in Major League Soccer, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 22 of the tournament they have a total of 32 points with 8 wins, 8 draws and 6 losses. They are located in the fifth position of the western conference and if they want to steal the fourth place from Real Salt Lake they will have to win the game. Their last game was on Monday July 23, 2022, they won 1-0 against Real Salt Lake. They arrive as the favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
1:13 AMa day ago

LA Galaxy Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and any one of them is likely to score in the match against FC Dallas. Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He was the author of a goal in the previous match, in 15 games played he has achieved 6 goals and an assist, this makes him the highest scorer and the fourth highest assist of the team. Forward Samuel Grandsir (#11) is another game distributor on the floor that is of the utmost importance, he is the team's biggest assister, he has generated 3 assists in 8 games as a starter and 7 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old forward Dejan Joveljic (#99) is the team's second-highest scorer with 4 goals in 12 games coming off the bench. They leave at his young age he has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who wants to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
1:08 AMa day ago

LA Galaxy in the tournament

The Los Angeles team has had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 9 wins, 3 draws and 9 losses they have 30 points in the general table that puts them in seventh position in the Western Conference. They've had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on June 24, 2022 and resulted in a 2-0 win against Atlanta United at Dignity Health Sports Park for their ninth victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
1:03 AMa day ago

The stadium

The Toyota Stadium is located in the city of Texas, United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 21,193 spectators and it was inaugurated on August 6, 2005. It is the home of FC Dallas of Major League Soccer and it cost 80 million dollars.
12:58 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2022: FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
