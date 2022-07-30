Goal and Highlights: FC Dallas 1-0 LA Galaxy in MLS 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for joining us in this game
Game over
90'
85'
80'
75'
73'
66'
64'
58'
52'
46'
Halftime
45'
40'
35'
29'
22'
20'
First Goal
You’ll find Franco Jara is full of surprises. pic.twitter.com/61skxuyDac — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 31, 2022
9'
6'
0'
Substitutes
LA Galaxy: Victor Vazquez, Sega Coulibaly, Dejan Joveljic, Raheem Edwards, Samuel Grandsir, Kelvin Leerdam, Sacha Kljestan, Efrain Alvarez and Jonathan Klinsmann.
FC Dallas: Joshué Quiñónez, Jáder Rafael Obrian, Kalil ElMedkhar, Benjamin Redzic, Jimmy Maurer, Brandon Servania, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Nkosi Burgess and Nanú.
LA Galaxy lineup
FC Dallas lineup
These are the starters you're looking for.
📝 https://t.co/EYXXji5BLM | #DALvLAG pic.twitter.com/TwrjRst4Pc — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 31, 2022
Referees
Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
ast. Referee 1: Lyes Arfa
ast. Referee 2: Brooke Mayo
Fourth referee: Luis Guardia
VAR: Chris Penso
ast. VAR: Fabio Tovar
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival LA Galaxy
Touching down in Texas 🫡 pic.twitter.com/en6K3NIQLR— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 30, 2022
Welcome!
Tune in here FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Live Score
What time is the FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2022?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 3:00 AM on DAZN.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star+.