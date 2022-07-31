Highlights: England 2-1 Germany in UEFA Women's EURO 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
England are the Champions!
HISTORY MAKERS. EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zVFlqZqXU5 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022
It's coming home!
🏆 The ultimate prize... ✨#WEURO2022 | #ENG | #GER pic.twitter.com/ZoARqFyG9O — UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
Final Score
🏴 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬'𝗩𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧!
England win #WEURO2022 🏆
Congratulations, @Lionesses 👏👏👏👏 — UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
Game is Over
120'
119'
England hits twice!
What a time to score your first international goal, @Chloe_Kelly98 👏👏👏#WEURO2022 | #ENG https://t.co/j6pnuXdYFG pic.twitter.com/PqLRozqfZk— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
113'
111'
110'
105'
Haltfime of the Extra Time
105'
102'
99'
95'
90'
30 more minutes!
Tying the game!
The moment @LinaMagull13 scored the equaliser! 🤩#WEURO2022 | #GER https://t.co/ftXXT1J2Jn pic.twitter.com/OGvydPMo5D— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
90'
88'
79'
Breaking the record
72'
England opens the scoreboard!
WHAT. A. MOMENT. 😍— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
WHAT. A. GOAL. 🤩@ellatoone99 👏👏👏 https://t.co/HQAv9z2O00 pic.twitter.com/esPosu9KpS
66'
65'
63'
62'
56'
56'
55'
50'
49'
46'
45'
Halftime
45'
39'
38'
Tie game
⏰ 20 minutes played...— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
🏴🆚🇩🇪 Who's on top?#WEURO2022 | #ENG | #GER pic.twitter.com/UqsBCFfbHH
30'
24'
22'
18'
15'
9'
5'
3'
0'
Colors of today?
Let's party!
About to start
From the bench
England: Demi Stokes, Chloe Kelly, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth England, Jessica Carter, Hannah Hampton, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, Alex Greenwood, Jill Scott, Ellie Roebuck, and Nikita Parris.
Germany: Lea Schüller, Ann-Katrin Berger, Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, Tabea Waßmuth, Lena Lattwein, Sydney Lohmann, Sophia Kleinherne, Almuth Schult, Laura Freigang, Linda Dallmann, and Nicole Anyomi.
England lineup!
Your #Lionesses team for the #WEURO2022 final! 👊 pic.twitter.com/pqYxnGcVMM— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022
Germany starting XI!
Unsere Start-11 gegen England! 🔥— DFB-Frauen (@DFB_Frauen) July 31, 2022
WIR #IMTEAM 🇩🇪 #hungriGER #WEURO2022 #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/802aR2z7jM
Referee
Center Referee: Kateryna Monzul
Assistants: Maryna Striletska and Paulina Baranowska
4th Referee: Stéphanie Frappart
VAR: Paolo Valeri
Assist. VAR: Maurizio Mariani
Here is England!
In the building! 👋 pic.twitter.com/K1qFdvKH0S— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022
Here is Germany!
Es geht los…!— DFB-Frauen (@DFB_Frauen) July 31, 2022
WIR #IMTEAM 🇩🇪 #hungriGER #WEURO2022 #ENGGER
📸 DFB pic.twitter.com/AzEo8RPAA0
Last duel!
Historic day!
🏟️ The stage is set! 🤩— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
Drop some 💕 if you're heading to 𝙒𝙀𝙈𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙔 👇#WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/phP6ecqdHN
Face to face
Here we go!
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
