Highlights: England 2-1 Germany in UEFA Women's EURO 2022
Photo: VAVEL

3:03 PM19 days ago

Summary!

2:58 PM19 days ago

England are the Champions!

2:42 PM19 days ago

It's coming home!

2:37 PM19 days ago

Final Score

2:33 PM19 days ago

Game is Over

The match ends, England are champions of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
2:31 PM19 days ago

120'

2 more minutes are added.
2:30 PM19 days ago

119'

Change from England, Lauren Hemp (#11) leaves and Nikita Parris (#17) enters.
2:27 PM19 days ago

England hits twice!

Chloe Kelly's celebration with which England is taking the lead:
2:24 PM19 days ago

113'

Change of Germany, Felicitas Rauch (#17) leaves and Lena Lattwein (#4) enters.
2:22 PM19 days ago

111'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!! Series of rebounds inside the German area in a corner kick that Chloe Kelly pushes to put the second for England.
2:20 PM19 days ago

110'

Greater pressure from England, they want to avoid penalties at all costs.
2:15 PM19 days ago

105'

The second overtime begins.
2:13 PM19 days ago

Haltfime of the Extra Time

The first extra time ends, the score remains tied.
2:12 PM19 days ago

105'

1 more minute is added.
2:10 PM19 days ago

102'

Change of Germany, Marina Hegering (#5) leaves and Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh (#23) enters.
2:06 PM20 days ago

99'

Yellow card for Alessia Russo from England.
2:03 PM20 days ago

95'

Even game in this first extra time, both teams seek to go to the front.
1:56 PM20 days ago

90'

The first overtime begins. Change of Germany, Lina Magull (#20) leaves and Linda Dallmann (#16) enters.
1:52 PM20 days ago

30 more minutes!

The regulation 90 minutes are over, we're going to overtime.
1:52 PM20 days ago

Tying the game!

Lina Magull's definition to tie the game:
1:47 PM20 days ago

90'

4 more minutes are added.
1:47 PM20 days ago

88'

England trades leave Georgia Stanway (#10) and Rachel Daly (#3) and Alex Greenwood (#5) and Jill Scott (#16) enter.
1:37 PM20 days ago

79'

GGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!Lina Magull defines close to the first post and the match is tied.
1:32 PM20 days ago

Breaking the record

Total attendance at the stadium is announced, it is 87,192 people, a new record for UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
1:30 PM20 days ago

72'

Change of Germany leaves Sara Däbritz (#13) and enters Sydney Lohmann (#8).
1:29 PM20 days ago

England opens the scoreboard!

Ella Toone's celebration, with her goal England would be champions of EURO 2022:
1:24 PM20 days ago

66'

Change of Germany Lea Schüller (#7) leaves and Nicole Anyomi (#14) enters.
1:23 PM20 days ago

65'

England is saved, Lina Magull's shot that crashes into the crossbar.
1:22 PM20 days ago

63'

Substitution from England, Beth Mead (#7) leaves due to injury and Chloe Kelly (#18) enters.
1:20 PM20 days ago

62'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!! Ella Toone receives a filtered ball and defines as a hat in front of the German goalkeeper.
1:15 PM20 days ago

56'

Yellow card for Lea Schüller from Germany.
1:14 PM20 days ago

56'

Yellow card for Lena Oberdorf from Germany.
1:13 PM20 days ago

55'

Substitutions from England, Alessia Russo (#23) and Ella Toone (#20) enter and Ellen White (#9) and Fran Kirby (#14) leave.
1:08 PM20 days ago

50'

Changes are being prepared in the England bench, Germany returned better from the break.
1:07 PM20 days ago

49'

Lina Magull takes a shot inside the box and sends the ball down the side, saving England.
1:03 PM20 days ago

46'

Substitution at the break for Germany, Jule Brand (#22) left and Tabea Waßmuth (#18) came on.
1:02 PM20 days ago

45'

The second half starts.
12:47 PM20 days ago

Halftime

We go into the break with a goalless draw at Wembley.
12:45 PM20 days ago

45'

1 more minute is added.
12:41 PM20 days ago

39'

Yellow card for Felicitas Rauch from Germany.
12:39 PM20 days ago

38'

Play at speed, shot by Ellen White that sends the ball over the goal.
12:36 PM20 days ago

Tie game

Pictures of the match so far:
12:31 PM20 days ago

30'

Full court pressure from both teams, no room for error. So far the defenses of both teams are fine.
12:26 PM20 days ago

24'

Marina Hegering's shot after the corner kick, which is stopped in the line by the England defense.
12:23 PM20 days ago

22'

Yellow card for Georgia Stanway from England.
12:20 PM20 days ago

18'

Lucy Bronze's header, after a corner kick that ends up in the hands of the German goalkeeper.
12:15 PM20 days ago

15'

Good start for England who feel more comfortable generating on the counterattack, while Germany organizes the game little by little.
12:11 PM20 days ago

9'

First time for Germany, Sara Däbritz takes a cross shot but it crashes into an English defense.
12:07 PM20 days ago

5'

England center shot controlled very well by Merle Frohms.
12:04 PM20 days ago

3'

England's first chance, Ellen White's header that goes into the hands of the German goalkeeper.
12:00 PM20 days ago

0'

The Grand Final kicks off at Wembley!
11:59 AM20 days ago

Colors of today?

Germany jumps onto the pitch in its dark green uniform, while England does so in the traditional white colour.
11:55 AM20 days ago

Let's party!

Both squads leave to listen to the national anthems of the two countries. Full house at Wembley.
11:51 AM20 days ago

About to start

We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of this Grand Final of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
11:48 AM20 days ago

From the bench

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
England: Demi Stokes, Chloe Kelly, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth England, Jessica Carter, Hannah Hampton, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, Alex Greenwood, Jill Scott, Ellie Roebuck, and Nikita Parris.
Germany: Lea Schüller, Ann-Katrin Berger, Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, Tabea Waßmuth, Lena Lattwein, Sydney Lohmann, Sophia Kleinherne, Almuth Schult, Laura Freigang, Linda Dallmann, and Nicole Anyomi.
11:44 AM20 days ago

England lineup!

This is the eleven with which the locals start in this grand final:
11:38 AM20 days ago

Germany starting XI!

These are the players who start on the part of the visitors:
11:33 AM20 days ago

Referee

The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Kateryna Monzul
Assistants: Maryna Striletska and Paulina Baranowska
4th Referee: Stéphanie Frappart
VAR: Paolo Valeri
Assist. VAR: Maurizio Mariani
11:29 AM20 days ago

Here is England!

The English have arrived, looking to make history and win their first EURO title on home soil:
11:26 AM20 days ago

Here is Germany!

Germany is already at Wembley for today's grand final:
11:21 AM20 days ago

Last duel!

The last time that both teams saw each other was in the Arnold Clark Cup in February of this year, it was there that England stayed with the victory by a score of 3 to 1, the English goals would be the work of Ellen White, Millie Bright and Fran Kirby, while Lina Magull discounted for the Germans.
11:16 AM20 days ago

Historic day!

All set for this grand final at Wembley, Germany is looking to continue expanding its history and get its ninth title, while England wants to make history and achieve its first EURO:
11:11 AM20 days ago

Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
11:06 AM20 days ago

Here we go!

We are just under an hour away from the game between England and Germany kicking off at Wembley Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
11:01 AM20 days ago

Stay with us to follow this game!

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for England vs Germany, as well as the latest information from Wembley Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
10:56 AM20 days ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN and you can also follow it through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
10:51 AM20 days ago

The prizes!

The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 is one of the women's football tournaments with the longest history, unlike other tournaments, it does not grant quotas to the 2023 World Cup in Australia. However, what it does grant is a ticket to play the Finalissima between the champions today and Brazil, the champions of the Copa América Femenina.
10:46 AM20 days ago

Beth Mead, a must see player!

The England striker is going through a great moment with her team as she is one of the top references within the team, she belongs to Arsenal of the FA Women's National League in England and seeks to continue making her history bigger with her team. During the past season she played 22 games, where she contributed 11 goals and 8 assists, in addition to her team being the third best offense in the championship. Her mission now is to add to her skill and help England get among the great women's powers in Europe and win the EURO for the first time in their history. She currently has 5 goals and 2 assists in this tournament.
Photo: England
Photo: England
10:41 AM20 days ago

How does England get here?

This is the third time that the England team qualifies for the UEFA Women's EURO Grand Final, the mission of the English is to manage to lift the title for the first time in its history. The last time England came to this instance, they fell to the German team by a score of 6-2. The British team has a tough test having Germany in front, however this comes after leaving out teams like Sweden and Spain, so the title is not something that is considered crazy. England started this UEFA Women's EURO with 3 wins to stay top of Group A with 9 points and 0 goals conceded. Some names to follow from this selection are Beth Mead, Alesia Russo, Fran Kirby and Georgia Stanway, all these youngsters have developed in international soccer and this will be their opportunity to show their high level to try to look for the surprise for that the cup stays at home.
10:36 AM20 days ago

Alexandra Popp, a must see player!

The German striker is one of the great references of this team, this one belongs to Wolfsburg of the Frauen-Bundesliga in Germany. Popp seeks to continue to demonstrate that she is one of the great figures in European football and to be a fundamental piece for Germany and make her team maintain her place within the elite of football in the region. She is one of the players who was champion in Germany with Wolfsburg. During her team's season, the forward she participated in 11 games where she had 3 assists and 7 goals. Alexandra Popp is the top scorer for the Germans in the tournament, she has five goals in the current tournament.
Photo: Germany
Photo: Germany
10:31 AM20 days ago

How does Germany arrive?

The German National Team continues with its soccer process in the women's category ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia. The Germans enter their ninth EURO final and will seek their ninth EURO title. Some interesting names in this group are Alexandra Popp, Lina Magull, Klara Bühl and Giulia Gwinn, these are players who have a great preparation and could be fundamental pieces in Germany's chances to get another title. The Germans' road to the grand final culminated in victories over France and Austria, they finished as leaders of Group B with 3 wins in 3 games and 0 goals conceded. Germany have never lost a UEFA Women's EURO final and they will try to keep it that way. The 8-time EURO champions are sporting favourites, but winning the title will not be easy for them.
10:26 AM20 days ago

Where's the game?

The Wembley Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between the two best squads of UEFA Women's EURO 2022 and we will know who wins the title. This stadium has a capacity for 90,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2007.
Photo: Premier League
Photo: Premier League
10:21 AM20 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the England vs Germany match, corresponding to the Grand Final of UEFA Women's EURO 2022. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium, at 12 o'clock.
