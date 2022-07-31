England vs Germany: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch UEFA Women’s EURO Final

ADVERTISEMENT
The prizes!
The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 is one of the women's football tournaments with the longest history, unlike other tournaments, it does not grant quotas to the 2023 World Cup in Australia. However, what it does grant is a ticket to play the Finalissima between the champions today and Brazil, the champions of the Copa América Femenina.
Beth Mead, a must see player!
The England striker is going through a great moment with her team as she is one of the top references within the team, she belongs to Arsenal of the FA Women's National League in England and seeks to continue making her history bigger with her team. During the past season she played 22 games, where she contributed 11 goals and 8 assists, in addition to her team being the third best offense in the championship. Her mission now is to add to her skill and help England get among the great women's powers in Europe and win the EURO for the first time in their history. She currently has 5 goals and 2 assists in this tournament.
How does England get here?
This is the third time that the England team qualifies for the UEFA Women's EURO Grand Final, the mission of the English is to manage to lift the title for the first time in its history. The last time England came to this instance, they fell to the German team by a score of 6-2. The British team has a tough test having Germany in front, however this comes after leaving out teams like Sweden and Spain, so the title is not something that is considered crazy. England started this UEFA Women's EURO with 3 wins to stay top of Group A with 9 points and 0 goals conceded. Some names to follow from this selection are Beth Mead, Alesia Russo, Fran Kirby and Georgia Stanway, all these youngsters have developed in international soccer and this will be their opportunity to show their high level to try to look for the surprise for that the cup stays at home.
Alexandra Popp, a must see player!
The German striker is one of the great references of this team, this one belongs to Wolfsburg of the Frauen-Bundesliga in Germany. Popp seeks to continue to demonstrate that she is one of the great figures in European football and to be a fundamental piece for Germany and make her team maintain her place within the elite of football in the region. She is one of the players who was champion in Germany with Wolfsburg. During her team's season, the forward she participated in 11 games where she had 3 assists and 7 goals. Alexandra Popp is the top scorer for the Germans in the tournament, she has five goals in the current tournament.
How does Germany arrive?
The German National Team continues with its soccer process in the women's category ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia. The Germans enter their ninth EURO final and will seek their ninth EURO title. Some interesting names in this group are Alexandra Popp, Lina Magull, Klara Bühl and Giulia Gwinn, these are players who have a great preparation and could be fundamental pieces in Germany's chances to get another title. The Germans' road to the grand final culminated in victories over France and Austria, they finished as leaders of Group B with 3 wins in 3 games and 0 goals conceded. Germany have never lost a UEFA Women's EURO final and they will try to keep it that way. The 8-time EURO champions are sporting favourites, but winning the title will not be easy for them.
Where's the game?
The Wembley Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between the two best squads of UEFA Women's EURO 2022 and we will know who wins the title. This stadium has a capacity for 90,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2007.
