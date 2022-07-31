Liverpool vs Strasbourg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Liverpool vs Strasbourg Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Strasbourg friendly match.
What time is the Liverpool vs Strasbourg match for Friendly Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Strasbourg of July 31st in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:30 PM.
Spain: 9:30 PM.
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Liverpool Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Adrián, Virgil van Dijk, Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah.
Strasbourg's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Matz Sels, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Lucas Perrin, Anthony Caci, Frédéric Guilbert, Sanjin Prcic, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Adrien Thomasson, Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque.
Liverpool players to watch
There are three Liverpool players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is Mohamed Salah (#11), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 23 goals in 35 games played and also the team's top assister with 13 assists. Another player is Trent Alexander-Arnold (#66), he plays in the defensive position and at 23 years old he was the team's second-highest assister with 12 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (#20), he was the team's fifth highest assister last season with 4 assists and also the second highest scorer with 15 goals.
Liverpool
The English team is preparing for the Premier League which will start next month. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 5 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Manchester United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and Racing de Strasbourg. Their last game was against Manchester City on July 30, 2022, Liverpool won the game 3-1 at the King Power Stadium. His first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on August 6, 2022 against Fulham. In the 2021-2022 Premier League tournament they were in second position with 28 wins, 8 draws and 2 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Strasbourg players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Strasbourg's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Liverpool. French striker Ludovic Ajorque (#25), was the team's top scorer in the 2021-2022 season with 12 goals in 36 games and was also the top assister with 8 assists. He will be very important for the friendly match because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Ibrahima Sissoko (#27), he plays in the midfield position and is the team's second highest assister with 5 assists in 35 games played. Finally, forward Kevin Gameiro (#9) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer with 11 goals and is a player with an incredible shot outside the area that could surprise.
Strasbourg
The Strasbourg football team is preparing for the 2022-2023 season of Ligue 1 (French football first division), they started their pre-season a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The preparation games will be against Sion, Charleroi, Brentford, Cagliari and Liverpool. Their last game resulted in a 2-1 loss against Cagliari at the Stade de la Meinau. Strasbourg's first match in Ligue 1 2022-2023 is on August 6, 2022 against Monaco at the Stade de la Meinau. Strasbourg last season was in the middle of the general table, they stayed in sixth position with 17 wins, 12 draws and 9 losses, getting 63 points. Strasbourg is looking to be at the top of the tournament this season so these warm-up games are very important. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
Anfield is located in the city of Liverpool, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 54,074 spectators, it was the home of Everton Football Club until 1892. It was opened on September 28, 1884 and it is currently the home of Liverpool FC.