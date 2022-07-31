PSG vs Nantes: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in French Super Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of PSG vs Nantes.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSG vs Nantes live, as well as the latest information coming out of France. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Nantes line-up
For his part, Kombouaré may line up with the following eleven to face PSG. Lafont, Corchia, Castelleto, Girotto, Pallois, Merlin, Chirivella, Sissoko, Blas, Guessand and Simon.
Possible PSG lineup
Galtier may line up with the following eleven to face Nantes. Donnarumma, Achraf, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno, Neymar, Verratti, Gueye, Messi, Vitinha and Mbappé.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game PSG vs Nantes of 31st July 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 PM,
Argentina: 16:00 PM,
Bolivia: 16:00 PM.
Brasil: 16:00 PM.
Chile: 15:00 PM.
Colombia: 14:00 PM.
Ecuador: 14:00 PM.
USA (ET): 14:00 PM.
Spain: 20:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 PM.
Paraguay: 16:00 PM.
Peru: 16:00 PM.
Uruguay: 16:00 PM.
Venezuela: 15:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between PSG vs Nantes can be watched on the PSG channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between the two teams
These teams have met a total of 97 times. Most of the victories have gone to PSG, who have won a total of 45 matches. Nantes have won 29 times and they have drawn 23 times.
Nantes' preseason
As for the visitors, they have played matches in the preseason. The French side lost their previous match against Rennes and want to make amends in this final. Nantes have won twice, against Caen and Lorient. They have lost to Guingamp and Rennes.
PSG's preseason
As for the visitors, they have played four matches in the preseason. In their debut they beat Quevilly-Rouen 2-0. On their Japanese tour, they beat their first opponent, Kawasaki Frontale, 1-2. They then faced Urawa Reds, who they beat 3-0, and Gamba Osaka by a convincing 6-2 scoreline. Now the French side will have the opportunity to win the French Super Cup but they have to face Nantes.
Last match for Nantes
Nantes faced Rennes where they lost by the minimum, 0-1. The first half was intense for both teams but they did not have many dangerous chances, moreover, the score was 0-0 at halftime. The second half saw only one goal, that of Guirassy which was the only goal of the match that gave the victory to Rennes.
Last PSG match
Galtier's side faced Gamba Osaka in their last match of the Japanese tour. PSG pressed high from the start and the continuous approaches were rewarded. In the 28th minute Sarabia scored the first of the match. Minutes later, Neymar scored from the penalty spot. Kurokawa pulled one back, but that was not the end of the first half. Nuno and Messi made it 1-4 at the break. Neymar and Mbappé scored for PSG in the second half and Yamami scored for Gamba Osaka. In the end, the match ended with a 2-6 scoreline.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of PSG vs Nantes this Sunday, July 31 at 20.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the final of the French Super Cup. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.