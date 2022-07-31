Leon vs America: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs America match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Leon vs America match for Liga MX 2022?
This is the start time of the game Leon vs America of July 31st in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports.
Bolivia: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports.
Chile: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports.
Colombia: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports.
Ecuador: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports.
United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN USA.
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports.
Paraguay: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports.
Peru: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports.
Uruguay: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports.
America's latest lineup
These were the players who started last game:
Guillermo Ochoa, Néstor Araujo, Bruno Valdez, Luis Fuentes, Jorge Sánchez, Diego Valdés, Richard Sánchez, Jonathan dos Santos, Jonathan Rodríguez, Álvaro Fidalgo and Alejandro Zendejas.
Leon's Last Lineup
These were the players who started last game:
Rodolfo Cota, Paul Saracho, Jaine Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Byron Castillo, Luis Montes, Fidel Ambríz, Joel Campbell, Ángel Mena, Víctor Dávila and Lucas Di Yorio.
America's Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for America's offense and defense. The first is the 24-year-old Alejandro Zendejas (#17), he plays in the forward position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with a goal in 4 games. The next player is defender Miguel Layún (#19), in 4 games played in the tournament he got an assist that makes him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the legendary Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (#13), is a very experienced player. In the tournament he has played two of the four games for America that he does not allow a single goal in the entire game, it is very important that he defends the goal on Sunday if America wants to win.
America in the tournament
"Las Águilas" del América had a somewhat weak start to the season. After 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, they have 4 points, which establishes them in the fifteenth position of Liga MX. America did very well in the last tournament, but they failed to become champions and their goal this year is to reach the semifinals, so they must take advantage of each game to get at least one point. Their last game in Liga MX was against Tijuana, the game ended 2-0 for Tijuana at home. They come to this game as the least favorite to win it, however they could surprise and win.
Leon players to watch
The next three players are considered key to León's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against América. Player Lucas Di Yorio (#18) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's highest scorer in the tournament with 4 goals in 4 games played. Next up is Ecuadorian Byron Castillo (#23), he plays in the defender position, he is the team's biggest assister with an assist in 4 games and we could see him get the second assist from him on Sunday. He is another very experienced player who has played multiple times against St. Louis. Lastly, Joel Campbell (#12) who plays as a forward and is the team's second highest scorer with a goal.
Leon in the tournament
They had a good start to the tournament, they are in tenth position in the general table with 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, which gives them 6 points. In Clausura 2022 they did not have the season they expected, they were left out of the league and playoffs. This year they dream of reaching the playoffs and entering the Liguilla, to achieve that they must continue adding points. Their last game of the season was on matchday 5 which resulted in a 1-0 away loss against Toluca and thus they lost their undefeated record. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
The Stadium
The León Stadium is located in the city of León, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 31,297 spectators and it is the home of Club León. It was inaugurated on March 1, 1967 and cost 12 million Mexican pesos.