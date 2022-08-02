Highlights: Real Betis 2-2 Real Zaragoza in Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
94' ⏱⚽️ Final del partido ⚖
💚🤍 #RealBetisRealZaragoza 2-2 ⚪🔵#DíaDeBetis pic.twitter.com/hPvfZJ9nNk — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) August 3, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the transmission of the Real Betis 2-2 Real Zaragoza match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
90'
4 more minutes are added.
85'
GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!! Giuliano's shot to put Zaragoza second goal.
83’
GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!! Petrovic's shot to put Zaragoza first.
81'
GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!!! Loren Moron's shot to put the second on the scoreboard in favor of Betis.
80'
Betis does not lower the pressure and wants to close the game with victory.
70'
After the goal, Betis began to play better and forced Zaragoza to make adjustments to try to tie the game.
61'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!! Juanmi's shot to open the scoring in favor of Betis.
60'
Betis increases the pressure in search of the first, the Sevillians begin to adjust the offense to do more damage.
50'
Slow game restart, some fouls that slow down the game and do not allow the offensive generation.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go to the break with a goalless draw between Betis and Zaragoza.
40'
Two-way match, both teams launch attacks into the other's area in search of opening the scoring.
30'
Very little offensive generation by both clubs. The game is played in the middle of the field and does not reach the last quarter of the court of any of them.
20'
The game continues tight in midfield, both teams seek to dominate the ball to be able to orchestrate offensive plays.
10'
Strong start of Betis that is already looking for the first. Few direct opportunities for Zaragoza, but the team is already on the rival area.
0'
The game starts at the City of Málaga Stadium.
About to start
We are a few minutes before the start of the game and the previous protocols.
From the bench
These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Betis: Bravo, Montoya, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Fekir, Borja Iglesia, Luis Henrique, William, Alex Moreno, Pezzela, Luis Felipe, Guido, Camarasa and Sabaly.
Zaragoza: Ratón, Clemente, L. Lopez, Simeone, Nieto, Petrovic, Serrano, Grau, Eugeni and Mollejo.
Zaragoza lineup!
These are the Real Zaragoza starters who will be looking for the result in this preseason:
Álvarez, Fran Gámez, Francés, Jair Jr, Chavarria, Molina, Jaume, Vada, Bermejo, Iván and Narváez.
Betis lineup!
This is the eleven with which Betis jumps onto the field in Malaga for this friendly:
💚🤍💚— Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) August 3, 2022
¡Nuestro once inicial para el #RealBetisRealZaragoza! pic.twitter.com/tXZQwwzOx8
End of preseason
This is the penultimate preparation match for both teams ahead of the start of their respective championships, on date 1 Betis will host Elche at the start of La Liga, while Zaragoza will visit Las Palmas at the start of La Liga 2. So today we can see lineups closer to what would be the starting eleven for the regular season.
Betis appears!
Real Betis arrived at the Ciudad de Málaga Stadium for this afternoon's match:
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐢 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐨. pic.twitter.com/w7D2pUvNuL— Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) August 3, 2022
Here is Zaragoza!
Real Zaragoza is already in the vicinity of the stadium to play this friendly:
¡Ya estamos aquí! 🏟🚌 pic.twitter.com/YWH0SnTUJY— Real Zaragoza 🦁🤍💙 (@RealZaragoza) August 3, 2022
Last duel!
The last duel between the two teams dates from when both teams played in La Liga 2 in 2015, in that game Betis won by a score of 4-0 with doubles from Jorge Molina and Rubén Castro.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Betis and Zaragoza at the Ciudad de Málaga Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch this game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN and, also, you can follow it through Star + streaming.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Juanmi, a must see player!
The Betis winger is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and continue adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the places that grant tickets to the competitions of UEFA. During the past season he played 46 games, where he had 20 goals and 5 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season.
How does Real Betis get here?
Real Betis comes to this preparation duel with the aim of the team fighting for European places in La Liga, after closing last season in fifth place, 21 points behind Real Madrid and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Europa League. Betis had a good 2021-2022 season, they managed to get into the round of 16 of the Europa League, although they ended up losing to the champion Eintracht Frankfurt, and winning the Copa del Rey against Valencia. At the moment, the club has made 3 incorporations, being those of Luiz Felipe, Luiz Henrique and Raúl García. The Sevillian team will seek to be one of the protagonists in La Liga and reach new heights in all the championships in which they participate.
Valentín Vada, a must see player!
The Zaragoza midfielder is one of the great figures of the team. Last season he was one of the most important players, Vada is the leader of the offense. During Real Zaragoza's last season he participated in 29 games in all team competitions, in these games he got 7 goals and 1 assist. Valentín Vada's goal is to once again be one of the team's decisive players and make Zaragoza fight to return to the first division.
How does Zaragoza arrive?
Real Zaragoza takes part in this preparation duel with the aim of the team fighting for the La Liga 2 championship and achieving promotion to the first division. Last season, the team finished in 10th place with 56 points, after 12 wins, 20 draws and 10 losses. At the moment, the club has made 4 incorporations, being those of Víctor Mollejo, Manu Molina, Deni Rebollo and Guiliano Simeone. Zaragoza managed to maintain a very broad team base with Raton, Francés, Petrovic, Vada and Azón and reduced the casualties to just one player from the team's main draw. This is why the team will seek to be one of the protagonists in La Liga 2 and reach new heights in the Copa del Rey.
Where's the game?
The Ciudad de Málaga Stadium located in the city of Málaga will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue with their preseason ahead of the start of the seasons in Spain. This stadium has a capacity for 18,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the transmission of the friendly match Real Betis vs Real Zaragoza live, corresponding to the preparation duel of both teams for a new season in Spain. The match will take place at the Ciudad de Málaga Stadium, at 1 noon.