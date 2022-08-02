Goals and Highlights of Napoli 3-1 Girona on Preseason Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for tuning in
Chucky's move
90'+4
80' GOAL OF NAPOLI
The euphoric celebration at the draw
78' GOAL OF NAPOLI
73'
67'
58'
57' GOAL OF GIRONA
51'
48'
45'
45'+4
45'+3
43'
38'
26' GOAL OF NAPOLI
24'
16'
6'
3'
0'
The field looks in good condition
The arrival of the Girona
Alineación confirmada del Girona
Napoli's lineup
Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Fabian, Politano, Osimhen, Lozano.
Girona se encuentra animado para el partido
Politano wants to celebrate with a victory
One preparation match remains
LIVE Broadcast begins
Last Girona lineup
JUAN CARLOS; 15. JUANPE, 2. B. ESPINOSA, 22. S. BUENO, 11. VALERY, 14. ALEIX GARCÍA, 20. POL LOZANO, 12. PACHECO, 38. ARNAU MARTÍNEZ, 7. C. STUANI and 8. ÁLEX BAENA.
Last Napoli lineup
1. A. MERET; 31. F. GHOULAM, 5. JUAN JESUS, 26. K. KOULIBALY, 59. A. ZANOLI, 68. S. LOBOTKA, 4. D. DEMME, 7. E. ELMAS, 20. P. ZIELIŃSKI, 21. M. POLITANO and 37. A. PETAGNA.
Girona's key player
He was adapted in the previous season as a right midfielder and ended up being fundamental in the offense to achieve Girona's championship.
Napoli's key player
As we all know, he is an unbalanced player and a good assisting player who could represent a great danger for his rivals.
Girona goes for everything in La Liga
Now, they will have some serious commitments against the best teams in Spain, so they will be looking for a good preseason to start in a good position in the table.
Napoli expects better results
It is for this reason that they will seek to improve and become champions of their league and this time from the UEFA Champions League.
The match will be played at the Stade Teofilo Patini
The Napoli vs Girona match will be played at the stadium Stade Teofilo Patini, in Castel di Sangro, Italia. With a capacity of 7,220 people.
It is a venue whose main use is for home games of A.S.D. Castel di Sangro Calcio, but it is also used for pop concerts and other sporting events.
It was built when the local team, A.S.D. Castel di Sangro Calcio, was promoted to Serie B, the second league in Italy and named after Teofilo Patini, a 19th century painter from Castel di Sangro.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 friendly match: Napoli vs Girona Live Updates!
My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
This time we will present you a match with two teams that give a very good soccer show.
Napoli, which has been one of the best teams in Serie A in recent seasons, will be looking for a victory against a Girona team recently promoted to the first division of the Spanish La Liga.