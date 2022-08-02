Goals and Highlights of Napoli 3-1 Girona on Preseason Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL 

ADVERTISEMENT

4:14 PM16 days ago

Thank you for tuning in

We hope you enjoyed our LIVE broadcast and we look forward to seeing you again on VAVEL to bring you much more of the European teams' preseason.
4:09 PM16 days ago

Chucky's move

With this play, Mexico's Hirving Lozano set up the own goal that opened the scoring.

 

2:29 PM16 days ago

90'+4

The match ends with a resounding victory for Napoli!
2:17 PM16 days ago

80' GOAL OF NAPOLI

Kvara gets the third with a successful shot from the 11-yard line.
2:15 PM16 days ago

The euphoric celebration at the draw

This is how Castellanos celebrated the momentary equalizer.

 

2:13 PM16 days ago

78' GOAL OF NAPOLI

Petagna's through ball into the box was played to Petagna, who fired a cross-shot that hit the far post and into the goal.
2:09 PM17 days ago

73'

Östigard header from Östigard in the box is wide of the goal.
2:03 PM17 days ago

67'

The match is stopped so that the teams can rehydrate.
1:55 PM17 days ago

58'

Great pass from Lozano to Anguissa but the shot goes way over the top in front of goal.
1:53 PM17 days ago

57' GOAL OF GIRONA

Saiz's wonderful assist to Castellanos left him practically alone against the goalkeeper, and the latter defined with a subtle touch.
1:47 PM17 days ago

51'

Kvaratskhelia received the ball outside the box, controlled with extraordinary technique and without dropping the ball almost scored Napoli's second goal.
1:44 PM17 days ago

48'

Osimhen found the ball in the box in the first few minutes and shot but the ball hit the goalkeeper and went out for a corner.
1:42 PM17 days ago

45'

The second half begins!
1:23 PM17 days ago

45'+4

The first half ends with a partial victory for the Italians.
1:22 PM17 days ago

45'+3

Osimhen sends in a very dangerous cross from the back line but the Girona defense blocks it well.
1:18 PM17 days ago

43'

Stuani generates the first shot by Girona after a corner but the ball goes wide.
1:15 PM17 days ago

38'

Already without clear goal opportunities, the Girona team starts to make some fouls in the midfield.
1:03 PM17 days ago

26' GOAL OF NAPOLI

A great through ball to Lozano, who controls the ball perfectly, advances at full speed and sends in a cross that ends up hitting a Girona defender.
12:58 PM17 days ago

24'

Lozano overflows down the right flank and sends in a cross but it is again cut out by Girona.
12:51 PM17 days ago

16'

The match was frictional in the midfield, with Napoli having a little more possession but no dangerous plays.
12:40 PM17 days ago

6'

Lozano cut back towards the center of the box but after shooting with his right foot the ball is blocked by the defense.
12:38 PM17 days ago

3'

The first goal was scored by Napoli but the assistant referee disallowed it for offside.
12:32 PM17 days ago

0'

The match starts and the kick-off goes to Girona.
12:21 PM17 days ago

The field looks in good condition

Despite being a small stadium, the field is in good condition to receive these two teams.

 

12:16 PM17 days ago

The arrival of the Girona

With a good atmosphere the team arrives at the stadium to face their commitment this afternoon: 

 

12:11 PM17 days ago

Alineación confirmada del Girona

They are the elements that will play starting for the Spanish team:

 

12:06 PM17 days ago

Napoli's lineup

These are the 11 players who will start on the pitch this day: 

Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Fabian, Politano, Osimhen, Lozano.

12:01 PM17 days ago

Girona se encuentra animado para el partido

It will be one of the most important preseason matches for the Spanish team, so the result will be fundamental for a good start to the league.

 

11:56 AM17 days ago

Politano wants to celebrate with a victory

The Napoli striker is celebrating his 29th birthday, so this afternoon he will want to celebrate with goals.

11:51 AM17 days ago

One preparation match remains

The Italian team will hold its penultimate friendly match ahead of the 2022-2023 Serie A tournament in which they hope to surpass the third place obtained in the previous season.
11:46 AM17 days ago

LIVE Broadcast begins

In a few moments we will present you the line-ups, statistics and the best minute-by-minute updates on VAVEL. 
DON'T MISS IT!
11:41 AM17 days ago

Stay with us

In a few moments we will bring you all the facts, actions and highlights of Napoli vs Girona on VAVEL.
11:36 AM17 days ago

How and where to watch Napoli vs Girona

The match will not be broadcast on TV in USA. 
If you want to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option. 
11:31 AM17 days ago

Last Girona lineup

This is how Spain's team was selected to achieve promotion to the first division:

JUAN CARLOS; 15. JUANPE, 2. B. ESPINOSA, 22. S. BUENO, 11. VALERY, 14. ALEIX GARCÍA, 20. POL LOZANO, 12. PACHECO, 38. ARNAU MARTÍNEZ, 7. C. STUANI and 8. ÁLEX BAENA.

11:26 AM17 days ago

Last Napoli lineup

These were Napoli's 11 players in their last match of the previous season: 
1. A. MERET; 31. F. GHOULAM, 5. JUAN JESUS, 26. K. KOULIBALY, 59. A. ZANOLI, 68. S. LOBOTKA, 4. D. DEMME, 7. E. ELMAS, 20. P. ZIELIŃSKI, 21. M. POLITANO and 37. A. PETAGNA.
11:21 AM17 days ago

Girona's key player

Defender Arnau Martínez is an extremely important element for the Spaniards. 
He was adapted in the previous season as a right midfielder and ended up being fundamental in the offense to achieve Girona's championship. 

11:16 AM17 days ago

Napoli's key player

"Chucky" Lozano has been a decisive player for the Celestes' matches, and this season he will be looking to remain in the team's starting lineup. 

As we all know, he is an unbalanced player and a good assisting player who could represent a great danger for his rivals. 

11:11 AM17 days ago

Girona goes for everything in La Liga

The Spanish team achieved promotion last season by facing Tenerife in the final, a team they defeated 3-1 as visitors in the second leg. 

Now, they will have some serious commitments against the best teams in Spain, so they will be looking for a good preseason to start in a good position in the table. 

11:06 AM17 days ago

Napoli expects better results

Last season, the Italian team was eliminated from the Europa League in the final stages by Barcelona and finished in third place in Serie A. 

It is for this reason that they will seek to improve and become champions of their league and this time from the UEFA Champions League. 

11:01 AM17 days ago

The match will be played at the Stade Teofilo Patini

 

The Napoli vs Girona match will be played at the stadium Stade Teofilo Patini, in Castel di Sangro, Italia. With a capacity of 7,220 people. 

It is a venue whose main use is for home games of A.S.D. Castel di Sangro Calcio, but it is also used for pop concerts and other sporting events.

It was built when the local team, A.S.D. Castel di Sangro Calcio, was promoted to Serie B, the second league in Italy and named after Teofilo Patini, a 19th century painter from Castel di Sangro.

10:56 AM17 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 friendly match: Napoli vs Girona Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

This time we will present you a match with two teams that give a very good soccer show. 

Napoli, which has been one of the best teams in Serie A in recent seasons, will be looking for a victory against a Girona team recently promoted to the first division of the Spanish La Liga.

VAVEL Logo