Goals and Highlights: FC Juarez 1-1 San Luis in Liga MX 2022

Summary
IT'S OVER
The duel between FC Juárez and San Luis ends, both teams tied by the minimum difference and split points in the duel corresponding to match day 16.
87´
Juan Castro fouls Carlos Salcedo! The referee awards a free kick
70´
FC Juárez came close to scoring with a shot by Maximiliano Olivera, but Marcelo Barovero was alert to deny him!
56´
Clearance for FC Juárez, through a rejection by Carlos Salcedo.
55´
Juan Manuel Sanabria fouls Maximiliano Silvera! The referee awards a free kick
45´
Matias Garcia's shot, but Rodrigo Gonzalez saves his team!
41´
Mauro Laínez infringes on Rubens Sambueza! The referee marks a free kick
39´
Goal kick by Alfredo Talavera
34´
Corner kick for Atl. de San Luis, taken by Juan Manuel Sanabria
30´
Jhon Murillo commits a foul on Jesús Dueñas
22´
GOOOAL by Atl. de San Luis! penalty kick goal by Sabin Merino
´21´
Jesús Dueñas' shot, but Marcelo Barovero saves his team!
18´
Rodrigo Gonzalez rejects the ball, clearing it.
14´
Javier Güémez infringes on Maximiliano Silvera! The referee awards a free kick
8´
Throw-in for Atl. de San Luis, taken by Aldo Cruz
7´
Corner kick for FC Juárez, Javier Salas takes the corner kick.
3´
Javier Güémez infringes on Matías García! The judge marks a free kick
THE GAME KICKS OFF
FC Juárez vs Atlético San Luis kicks off at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez.
LINE-UP LIST
These are the 11 men that San Luis is sending to get the three points tonight.
👥 ¡XI gladiadores jugando en Juárez en busca de los 3 puntos!🔥— Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) August 4, 2022
La alineación traída a ti gracias a @Cem_Moctezuma #QuiénDijoFácil pic.twitter.com/QfDVfx07pk
LINE-UP LIST
These are the 11 men that FC Juárez sends to get the three points tonight.
¡TREMENDO ONCE INICIAL QUE NOS TRAE @hagalotruevalue, RAZA! 🤩#ContigoMásBravos pic.twitter.com/UX0MKaM4uH— FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) August 4, 2022
THEY BEAT TOLUCA
Juan Pablo González Ozuna, a player who was considered one of Toluca's promising youth players, will be registered in the Atlético de San Luis squad, as a first team player and one of the jewels to have more projection for Andrés Jardine.
THE BOTTOM OF THE TABLE
At the bottom of the general table are the Gallos Blancos of Querétaro with only 2 points, above them is Gabriel Caballero's Mazatlán in the penultimate place with 3 points, ahead of them is Atlas in 16th place with 4 points and América with the same number of points in 15th place.
POSITIONS IN THE GENERAL TABLE
Currently, the Tigres team is the general leader with 15 points, followed by Toluca with 14 points so far in the tournament, in third place is Monterrey with 13 points and in fourth place is Puebla with 10 points. Today Juárez and San Luis could climb further into the playoff zone.
HOW DID ATLÉTICO SAN LUIS FARE?
Atlético San Luis traveled to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to face Puebla, the match was evenly matched as both teams did not give in at any moment, however, it was the San Luis team who had the advantage to score the goals but the lack of precision prevented them from winning.
HOW DID JUAREZ FARE LAST MATCHDAY?
The Bravos de Juárez team received Toluca last Liga MX matchday, in the match held at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, at the beginning they dominated the game, however, in the end the devil played a trick on them by scoring the tie goal and taking away the possibility of getting three points.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over between FC Juárez vs Atlético San Luis, the match corresponding to match day 16 will be played today, so it will be very important to get points as they could be key to qualify for the final phase of the tournament in the future. Both teams were unable to get the three points last matchday, so they will be looking for something different for both of them today.
What time is FC Juarez vs Atletico San Luis match for Liga MX game?
This is the start time of the game FC Juarez vs San Luis of 3th Auguts in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 PM
Bolivia: 19:00 PM
Brazil: 21:00 PM
Chile: 20:00 PM
Colombia: 20:00 PM
Ecuador: 19:00 PM
USA (ET): 20:00 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 1:00 AM
Mexico: 19:00 PM
Paraguay: 19:00 PM
Peru: 20:00 PM
Uruguay: 21:00 PM
Venezuela: 19:00 PM
Watch out for this player from San Luis:
For this match, the player to watch will be Javier Güemez, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Javier Güemez has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield; he was also one of the fundamental players this year for San Luis to reach the playoffs.
Watch out for this FC Juárez player:
For this match, as always, Gabriel Matías Fernández will be the player to watch for the Bravos. The Uruguayan forward is the Bravos' offense, he is in charge of generating, looking for the ball and opening up space to find a shot that will allow FC Juárez to put FC Juárez up on the scoreboard. In addition, his great experience and command of the small area make him a demon for rival defenses.
Last San Luis lineup:
M. Barovero; R. Chávez, F. León, R. Juárez, A. Cruz; F. Waller, A. Iniestra, J. Güemez, J. Sanabria; A. Hernández, J. Murillo.
FC Juarez's last lineup:
A. Talavera; A. Acosta, A. Arribas, C. Salcedo, M. Olivera; J. Gómez, J. Dueñas, J. Salas, M. Lainez; A. García, G. Fernández.
Background:
FC Juárez and San Luis have met on a total of 12 occasions (7 wins for the Bravos, 3 wins for Atlético San Luis and 2 draws) where the advantage is in favor of the Bravos of Juárez, likewise, in goals, it is the FC Juárez team who has the advantage with 14 goals scored over 10 for Atlético San Luis. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 3 of the Clausura 2022 where Juárez won by the minimum against San Luis.
About the Stadium
The Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez is a stadium located in Ciudad Juárez in Chihuahua, Mexico. It is currently the home of the Bravos de Juárez, a team that currently plays in the first division of Mexican soccer or better known as Liga MX. It has a capacity for 19,703 people.
It was built in October 1980 and inaugurated on May 12, 1981 with a soccer game between the Mexican National Soccer Team and Atlético de Madrid which tied to zero goals.
Looking to win on the road
For their part, San Luis traveled to the city of Puebla to face the Lacarboy in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the team coached by André Jardine tried to score a goal defended by Antony Silva, however, they were not able to score a goal that would put them ahead on the scoreboard or seal the victory of the match, so the final result was a poor 0-0 without emotions and with both teams sharing points.
To lift their faces and win at home
The Bravos de Juárez team received the red devils of Toluca at the Olímpico Benito Juárez at home. Once again, the locals played a great match where they did a good job both offensively and defensively, however, the ghosts mentioned by Alfredo Talavera were present again as the result did not look good and despite having taken the lead, Toluca found a way to make mischief and take away the possibility of three points with a goal by Jean Meneses to make the final score 1-1.
The road to the title begins
Liga MX is back with all the action and excitement of every tournament, in this tournament the teams only had a month to prepare themselves to start a new adventure called Apertura 2022, a championship that will have a high intensity without rest from now until November, so this time the teams will have to give 100% at all times to win the championship at the end of the road. For this matchday 16, the Bravos de Juárez will receive Atlético San Luis, who will once again be playing as visitors, both teams were unable to get three points last weekend as they tied against their rivals and had to split points, however, as this is an early matchday, both teams are obliged to get three points if they want to move up the table and not complicate their path to the playoffs.
The FC Juárez vs San Luis match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, in Chihuahua, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
