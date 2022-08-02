Goals and Highlights: America 0(6)-(5)0 LAFC in Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
7th shoot
Cifuentes shot it and it was over.
Victory for América in penalty kicks 6-5.
6th shoot
Goal LAFC Escobar
5th shoot
Goal LAFC Gareth Bale
4th shoot
Goal LAFC Sanchez.
3rd shoot
LAFC goal by Jennings.
2nd shoot
Goal LAFC Carlos Vela.
1st shoot
Palacios misses for LAFC in front of Jiménez's save.
End game
90'
90'
85'
76'
74'
68'
63'
There will also be multiple changes for América, including the introduction of Rodríguez, Aquino and Zendejas.
62'
55'
51'
48'
46'
46'
Half time
45'
42'
40'
38'
34'
30'
22'
19'
17'
14'
12'
8'
3'
0'
Minutes away
LAFC Substitutes
11 Gareth Bale
10 Carlos Vela
3 Jesús Murillo
12 Diego Palacios
2 Franco Escobar
30 Tomas Romero
20 José Cifuentes
28 Antonio Leone
26 Cal Jennings
6 Ilie Sánchez
14 Giorgio Chiellini
America substitutes
5 Pedro Aquino
13 Guillermo Ochoa
35 Fernando Tapia
3 Jorge Sánchez
204 Ralph Orquin
186 Juan Blanco
11 Jonathan Rodríguez
201 Sebastián Martínez
17 Alejandro Zendejas
21 Henry Martín
25 Jürgen Damm
XI LAFC
XI America
Special Visit
We received a special visit before the game in LA
Lorenzo Mata "Matador"
📹 | https://t.co/8D43luY2Cx
#SomosAmérica 🦅🇲🇽🏀 TOUR ÁGUILA pic.twitter.com/ZDq7uJAFUP
The stars are here
📍 @SoFiStadium— LAFC (@LAFC) August 4, 2022
📅 8:15 PM PT
🔜 @ClubAmerica
📺 @espn | @Univision
⚽️ @LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/C5zpky4Rf4
What time is America vs LAFC match for Leagues Cup 2022?
Argentina: 12:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:15 AM
Chile: 12:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 11:15 PM on TUDN
Spain: 5:15 AM
Mexico: 10:15 PM on TUDN
Paraguay: 10:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
America vs LAFC Background
LAFC 3-1 America, CONCACAF Champions League 2020