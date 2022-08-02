Goals and Highlights: America 0(6)-(5)0 LAFC in Leagues Cup
Image: VAVEL

Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the LAFC vs. America Leagues Cup game.
7th shoot

América de Lara Goal

Cifuentes shot it and it was over.

Victory for América in penalty kicks 6-5.

6th shoot

América goal by Cáceres

Goal LAFC Escobar

5th shoot

Goal America by Cabecita Rodriguez

Goal LAFC Gareth Bale

4th shoot

Goal America Campos

Goal LAFC Sanchez.

3rd shoot

Zendejas, America, misses the goalkeeper's shot.

LAFC goal by Jennings.

2nd shoot

Goal América Henry Martín

Goal LAFC Carlos Vela.

1st shoot

Goal America Bruno Valdez

Palacios misses for LAFC in front of Jiménez's save.

End game

LAFC 0-0 América and there will be penalty kicks.
90'

Add 3 more minutes.
90'

Bale's free kick shot into the wall.
85'

The emotions have not yet arrived, although in the event of a tie, the winner will be defined by a penalty shootout.
76'

LAFC's Escobar is cautioned and America is awarded a free kick.
74'

Zendejas' shot from outside the area is blocked by the goalkeeper.
68'

Campos' tight cross from a corner kick hits the outside of the net.
63'

Jennings is offside and LAFC's offensive play is nullified.

There will also be multiple changes for América, including the introduction of Rodríguez, Aquino and Zendejas.

62'

Multiple changes are on the horizon for LAFC including the entry of Welshman Gareth Bale.
55'

Martinez's shot was saved by the LAFC goalkeeper.
51'

Lara's powerful shot was saved by the defender on the goal line in the most dangerous action of the game.
48'

Martinez's shot is saved by the goalkeeper at the near post. America comes close.
46'

Arango's shot inside the area goes wide of the goal.
46'

The second half begins between LAFC and América.
Half time

LAFC 0-0 America.
45'

Two minutes are added.
42'

The referee goes to review the play and changes the determination, Fall is only cautioned.
40'

Mamadou Fall is sent off after a foul on Viñas.
38'

A cross to the near post that Cáceres ends up rejecting.
34'

Rodriguez complains about a slap for the referee to call a penalty, but nothing is called.
30'

The LAFC goalkeeper's hands are the only ones to get an easy shot.
22'

Martinez's shot hits a defender and there will be a corner kick.
19'

Opoku breaks away at speed but his shot is blocked by Oscar Jimenez.
17'

Richard Sanchez's free kick hit the wall and America wasted the chance.
14'

Layún takes a long-range shot that goes wide.
12'

LAFC's play no longer succeeds due to an advanced position.
8'

Opoku can't make the breakaway and Valdez steals the ball on the edge of the area.
3'

Layún's first-time shot goes over the top of the goal.
0'

The game between LAFC and America of the Leagues Cup begins.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of action between LAFC and America for the Leagues Cup.
LAFC Substitutes

21 Christian Torres

11 Gareth Bale

10 Carlos Vela

3 Jesús Murillo

12 Diego Palacios

2 Franco Escobar

30 Tomas Romero

20 José Cifuentes

28 Antonio Leone

26 Cal Jennings

6 Ilie Sánchez

14 Giorgio Chiellini

America substitutes

187 Karel Campos

5 Pedro Aquino

13 Guillermo Ochoa

35 Fernando Tapia

3 Jorge Sánchez

204 Ralph Orquin

186 Juan Blanco

11 Jonathan Rodríguez

201 Sebastián Martínez

17 Alejandro Zendejas

21 Henry Martín

25 Jürgen Damm

XI LAFC

77 John McCarthy, 5 Mamadou Fall, 4 Eddie Segura, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 25 Sebastien Ibeagha, 32 Sebastián Méndez, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 17 Brian Rodríguez, 9 Cristian Arango, 22 Kwadwo Opoku, 7 Latif Blessing.
XI America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 23 Emilio Lara, 18 Bruno Valdez, 20 Richard Sánchez, 206 Mauricio Reyes, 6 Jonathan dos Santos, 202 Iker Moreno, 19 Miguel Layún, 24 Federico Viñas, 200 Román Martínez.
Special Visit

This morning, the Águilas shared a visit from Lorenzo Mata, a Mexican basketball player who caused great joy among the Azulcrema squad.
The stars are here

LAFC arrived at SoFi Stadium, emphasizing that they are looking to maintain the hegemony that MLS has had in recent months with Liga MX.
9:45 PM16 days ago

No pressure

Yesterday, Fernando Ortiz indicated that he was not pressured by what is being said on social networks about Fuera Tano, so he indicated that he is focused on his team; he also said he did not know how LAFC is doing and Carlos Vela answered him the same way, that he did not know anything about América.
The first game

The first game at SoFi Stadium was a 2-0 victory for the Los Angeles Galaxy against a Chivas team that rotated its roster, but looked very ineffective in attack.
9:35 PM16 days ago

Start

The Leagues Cup double bill continues with the clash between Liga MX teams and MLS teams. Now it's time to watch the Águilas del América against LAFC. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here America vs LAFC Live Score in Leagues Cup 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs LAFC match for the Leagues Cup 2022 on VAVEL US at SoFi Stadium.
What time is America vs LAFC match for Leagues Cup 2022?

This is the start time of the game America vs LAFC of August 3rd in several countries:

Argentina: 12:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 11:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 12:15 AM

Chile: 12:15 AM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 10:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 10:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 11:15 PM on TUDN

Spain: 5:15 AM

Mexico: 10:15 PM on TUDN

Paraguay: 10:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 10:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

America vs LAFC Background

It should be noted that the only previous meeting between these two teams occurred two years ago in the "fleeting tournament" of the Concachampions due to the coronavirus pandemic, where LAFC defeated América in the Semifinals, although they were eventually defeated by André-Pierre Gignac's Tigres.

LAFC 3-1 America, CONCACAF Champions League 2020

Key Player LAFC

One of the great attractions for this game is to see the Mexican Carlos Vela playing, precisely against a Mexican rival; as he has shown that he is still at a great level in MLS and will seek to help his club to stay with this match.
9:10 PM16 days ago

Key player America

He has been strongly criticized, but in recent games he has responded with goals, one against Real Madrid and a brace in the defeat against Leon, so Henry Martin will be the player to follow with the mission that he can maintain his scoring streak, remembering that he is in contention to attend the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Last lineup LAFC

16 Maxime Crépeau, 14 Giorgio Chiellini, 3 Jesús Murillo, 12 Diego Palacios, 2 Franco Escobar, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 20 José Cifuentes, 7 Latif Blessing, 9 Cristian Arango, 22 Kwadwo Opoku, 10 Carlos Vela.
Last lineup America

13 Guillermo Ochoa, 14 Néstor Araujo, 23 Emilio Lara, 2 Luis Fuentes, 3 Jorge Sánchez, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 5 Pedro Aquino, 10 Diego Valdés, 17 Alejandro Zendejas, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 21 Henry Martín.
LAFC: proving they are better

If there is a team that is dominating in MLS, it is LAFC, which has among its many stars, elements such as Carlos Vela, Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, who have been important factors for the LAFC team to dominate its MLS conference. This game will serve to give Bale more minutes and show that they can give a blow of authority to the Mexican league. Last Friday they managed to come from behind at home to beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1.
8:50 PM16 days ago

America: gaining confidence

The Águilas del América left good sensations in their international friendly games against European teams, where they managed to draw 2-2 against Real Madrid, but in Liga MX they are at the bottom of the standings and have just lost 3-2 against León, even though they added 10 minutes and had one more, so this game will have to help them gain confidence for the remainder of the Apertura 2022.
8:45 PM16 days ago

New stadium

Despite the fact that SoFi Stadium was inaugurated in 2020, due to the pandemic it could not be opened to the public and until last season the fans were able to see it for the NFL Rams and Chargers games; but this will be the first time it will host soccer matches, remembering that it will be one of the venues to host the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Image: Agency
The Kick-off

The America vs LAFC match will be played at the SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:15 pm ET.
8:35 PM16 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup 2022: America vs LAFC!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
