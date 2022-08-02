Goals and Highlights: Villarreal 3-1 Levante in Friendly Match
Villarreal preseason // Source: Villarreal

Highlights

92'|Game end

End of the match. Villarreal wins at the Mini Stadi in a match that got too hot to be a friendly.
91'|Iborra's goal

Gooool by Iborra. The former Villarreal striker finishes with a header that beats Reina.
90'|Postigo almost scores

Postigo got in front of Reina but his shot went just wide. The referee signals the corner kick although nobody has touched it.
85'|Double yellow card

The referee shows yellow card for Postigo and Montiel
80'|Femenía does not continue

Yellow Submarine's right back unable to continue after Blesa's stomp
76'|What a kick by Blesa

With the game half settled, Levante are going very strong. Blesa has given Femenía a stomp that could have been a red card.
72'|Morales' goal

The law of the ex. Morales scores the goal from eleven meters. Villarreal sentenced the match in a game that was not seeing many dangerous approaches.
70'|Postigo penalty kick

The referee signals the penalty. Postigo's mistake makes a penalty in a play without danger.
62' Levante tries

The Granotas touch the leather to try to find spaces in a Villarreal that is very well positioned.
53'|Villarreal in control

Villarreal dominated the game and changed several players in the second half. The only approach for the moment was a shot by Morales that went wide.
46'|Second half begins

The ball is back in play at the Mini Stadi. Last 45 minutes of this friendly match. Levante will have to overcome the 2-0 deficit from the first half to equalize.
45'|Halftime

End of the first half. Little has happened in these first 45 minutes. The two goals and little else. Villarreal leads 2-0 at the break.
40'|No danger

There are no dangerous approaches at either end. Five minutes left before halftime
31'|Hydration break

The match is stopped for the hydration break. They refresh themselves and return to the field. The match is about to resume
26'|Fer Niño's goal

Goal by Fer Niño. He turned very well inside the area to put the ball into Femenías' net. Second goal of the match.
21' Levante reacts

Levante takes a step forward and already sees Reina's goal, who has made a good save to send the ball to a corner kick.
17'|Villarreal goal

Villarreal took the lead after a mistake by Rober when clearing the ball into his own net. A blunder that unblocked a game where there were no dangerous chances.
6'|Testing minutes

Both teams are testing each other. They don't want to take risks and want to control the ball. However, both are pressing high up the pitch.
0'|Meeting begins

The match kicks off. The players took the field at the Mini Stadi and the ball is already rolling on the pitch.
Levante Line-up

For his part, Nafti has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Femenías, Saracchi, Vezo, Rober, Pepelu, Pubill, Giorgi, Pablo Martínez, Malsa, Brugi and Cantero. 
Villarreal Line-up

Emery has already selected his starting eleven. Reina, Foyth, Mandi, Cuenca, Estupiñán, Chukwueze, Parejo, Coquelin, Adriano, Jackson and Fer Niño.
We already have line-ups

Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First up is Villarreal's line-up 

 

Next Match

Villarreal's next game is against Inter Milan. Levante, meanwhile, will make their home debut against Al Wehda. 
Stadium

The match between Villarreal vs Levante will be played in Spain at the Mini Stadi. The match will be played behind closed doors due to the fact that the sports stadium is under construction. 
Villarreal and Colorobbia

The yellow submarine reinforces its link with Colorobbia and becomes one of the main sponsors of the Estadio La Cerámica.
Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the Villarreal vs Levante match kicks off, who will win the Villarreal vs Levante match?
Already at the stadium

Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will shortly be warming up for the match.
We are here

Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Villarreal vs Levante. Follow the online coverage of this match on VAVEL. 
Villarreal vs Levante

Villarreal vs Levante // Source: Villarreal
Stay tuned here to follow Villarreal vs Levante live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Villarreal vs Levante live, as well as the latest information from Spain. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Levante's possible lineup

For his part, Nafti can form with the following eleven to face Villarreal. Cardenas, Franquesa, Postigo, Pubill, Leal, Munoz, Melero, Pepelu, Iborra, Cantero, Wesley and Soldado. 
Villarreal's possible lineup

Emery may field the following eleven to face the Granotas. Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Cuenca, Estupiñán, Chukwueze, Parejo, Coquelin, Pino, Morales and Dia. 
Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Villarreal vs Levante of 3rd August 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brazil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 PM.
Ecuador: 13:00 PM.
USA (ET): 13:00 PM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 PM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 PM.

Where to watch

The match between Villarreal vs Levante can be seen on the A punt channel and on the Levante channel. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
History between the two

These teams have faced each other 63 times. Villarreal has won on 29 occasions and Levante on 22 occasions. And in twelve encounters they have signed a draw. The last meeting between them was on the 30th LaLiga matchday of the 21/22 season where Levante beat the yellow submarine 2-0 at the Ciutat de Valencia. 
Levante's preseason

As for the visitors, this will be their fifth match of the preseason. Before Villarreal, they faced Qatar, Wolves and Getafe where they won three matches. They only drew against the Blue and Whites. After the Yellow Submarine, they will finish the preseason by facing Al Wehda. 
Villarreal's preseason

Villarreal will play their seventh match of the preseason to prepare for the upcoming campaign. Emery's team is having a great preseason where they do not know what it is to lose. They have four wins and two draws. The victories were against PSV, Dortmund, Stade de Reims and Southampton. The draws against Sporting Lisbon and Fulham.
Last match of Levante

The last match of Nafti's team was against Castellón where they won with a 4-0 score. Absolute domination, from start to finish, of the Granota team that went ahead with Soldado's goal after half an hour of the match. Levante went into the break with a minimal lead and in the second half they quickly put the game to bed. Cantero, Melero and Wesley scored the remaining goals to give the Granotas the victory. 
Villarreal's last match

Villarreal in the previous match drew 1-1 against Fulham. The Yellow Submarine struggled for possession, as both teams wanted to have possession of the ball. Parejo broke the deadlock in a game that had many close calls. The Spanish midfielder scored just past the half-hour mark to give the Castellón-based side the lead at the break. The English team pressed in the second half to tie the game but the goal did not come until the end of the match. Fulham with a good play equalized the match thanks to Mitrovic. 
Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Villarreal vs Levante this Wednesday, August 3 at 19.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new day of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL. 
 
