Goals and Highlights: Crvena Zvezda 5-0 Pyunik in Qualifiers UEFA Champions League 2022

Final Score
93'
It's all over! The match is over, Red Star beats Pyunik in Serbia.
90'
He's leaving! Milan Rodic receives a second yellow card and ends up being sent off.
88'
Pyunik changes. Najaryan and Mladenovic are replaced by Cociuc and Juricic.
83'
Juricic again blocks a shot, preventing the ball from going through.
77'
Goal, goal, goal for Red Star! Mitrovic appeared and put the fifth on the scoreboard.
76'
Red Star change. Ivanic, Bukari and Kanga are replaced by Mitrovic, Mustapha and Sanogo.
70'
Goal, goal, goal for Red Star! Bukari scores his hat trick for the home side.
67'
Change per team. Red Star substitute Katai for Srnic. Pyunik gives in to Nenadovic for Harutyunyan.
60'
Juricic interviene y evita que el disparo siga su curso hacia el arco.
54'
Cociuc tried to shoot at goal, but the ball was saved by Borjan.
46'
Pyunik change. Davidyan is replaced by Gonzalez.
45'
The action resumes for the second half.
45+4'
After forty-five minutes, Red Star beats Pyunik.
44'
Goal, goal, goal for Crvena Zvezda! Once again Bukari sends the ball into the back of the net, his double and the third goal for the team.
40'
Close! Harutyunyan ends up intervening a ball to prevent it from reaching the goal.
33'
Goal, goal, goal for Crvena Zvezda! Kangwa sent in a lethal shot, increasing the lead for the home team.
29'
Goal, goal, goal for Crvena Zvezda! Bukari pops up to open the scoring and put the home side in front.
25'
Katai's foul results in a caution for the home player.
17'
They're on top of it! This time Pesic appears, but Yurchenko again saves the goal.
8'
Great intervention by Yurchenko, after Ivanic's shot.
0'
The action gets underway at the building in Serbia.
Pyunik: LineUp
D. Yurchenko; R. Zambrano, H. Harutyunyan, Y. Otubanjo, L. Juricic; D. Davidian, E. Cociuc, Juninho; A. Dashyan, M. Kovalenko, Z. Gajic.
Crvena Zvezda: LineUp
M. Borjan; S. Erakovic, N. Milunovic, A. Dragovic, M. Rodic; M. Ivanic, O. Bukari, G. Kanga, K. Kangwa; A. Katai, A. Pesic.
Not far to go
Less than 15 minutes to go before the match kicks off for the third qualifying round.
Alternates
These are the players that Red Star will have in change: Popović, Gobeljić, Leković, Sanogo, Stanković, Srnić, Nikolić, Ibrahim, Mitrović, Ohi, Pavkov.
To the court
Both teams are already warming up on the field, looking to get ready for this match.
At home
Crvena Zvezda has already arrived at home and will be looking to make their home advantage count.
Present
Pyunik is already in Serbia, and will be looking to leave with an advantage.
Large turnout!
A large turnout is expected tonight to support both teams in this important duel.
What catapulted them?
It was after beating Kairat that Crvena Zvezda made it to this stage and is fighting for a place in this important competition.
We're back!
We're back for a minute-by-minute review of Red Star vs Pyunik. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
What time is the Crvena Zvezda vs Pyunik match corresponding to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League?
This is the kick-off time for the Crvena Zvezda vs Pyunik match on August 3, 2022 in several countries:
Mexico: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 13:45
Ecuador: 13:45 hours
Panama: 13:45 hours
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Argentina: 2:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m.
United States: 11:45 a.m. PT and 12:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Crvena Zvezda statements
Crvena Zvezda coach Stankovic said: "Everybody plays soccer, we saw that because of the number of surprises that happened. We worked hard and prepared for the qualifications, so we know what awaits us. We analyzed Pjunik well, we are talking about a team that changes a lot of players and system during the game, so we will be ready for every question they ask us. We respect and appreciate everyone, a special respect for European matches, but we are the hosts, we expect a full stadium and good support, which has never been lacking, and together with our fans we will do everything to get through."
Pyunik's last line-up
Najaryan; U. Nenadovic, S. Buchnev, A. Lima, A. Ozbiliz, N. Mladenovic, A. Aussi, A. Gonzalez, A. Avagyan, Y. Garegginyan, B. Varga, M. Radeski.
Last Crvena Zvezda lineup
N. Milunivic, M. Gobeljic, M. Ivanic, M. Borjan, G. Kanga, S. Motrovic, A. Dragovic, K. Kagwa, A. Pesic, A. Katai, M. Rodic.
How does Pyunik arrive?
Pyunik lost to Ararat by the minimum, so it will look for a victory in this match.
How does Crvena Zvezda arrive?
Crvena Zvezdaarrives to this match after beating Radnik by six goals to zero, so it arrives quite well in terms of mood.
The match will be played at the Red Star Stadium.
The match Crvena Zvezda vs Pyunik will be played at the Sammy Ofer Stadium located in Belgrade, Serbia. The stadium has a capacity of 53 000 people.
