Goals and Highlights: Chivas 0-2 LA Galaxy in Leagues Cup 2022
Image: VAVEL

10:43 PM16 days ago

Goals and Highlights

10:20 PM16 days ago

92'

It's over! The match ends, LA Galaxy takes the victory.
10:15 PM16 days ago

86'

LA Galaxy left-footed shot, but the ball goes wide.
10:09 PM16 days ago

80'

Yrizar's shot, but the defense ends up deflecting the ball.
10:00 PM16 days ago

71'

Close! Brizuela's shot ends up being cleared by the defense.
9:58 PM16 days ago

66'

Close! The third was coming, but Judd ends up sending his shot wide.
9:52 PM16 days ago

59'

Goal, goal, goal for the LA Galaxy! Perez's cannonball to increase the lead
9:48 PM16 days ago

54'

Chivas was unable to reach the opponent's goal, despite their attempts to generate danger.
9:43 PM16 days ago

45'

Chivas vs. LA Galaxy in the second half of the game
9:21 PM16 days ago

45+2'

At the end of the first half, the match is still in favor of the LA Galaxy by the minimum.
9:07 PM16 days ago

34'

Chivas tries to generate, but fails to define correctly.
9:05 PM16 days ago

26'

Goal, goal, goal for the Galaxy! Joveljic popped up inside the box and scored the first for the Americans.
8:56 PM16 days ago

25'

Goalkeeper! A double shot by Ponce and Klinsmann appears at the back to keep out the goal.
8:52 PM16 days ago

22'

Ormeño's shot, but it goes wide without generating danger.
8:49 PM16 days ago

14'

Close! Brizuela's cross, Ormeño appears to send a lethal header, but the ball goes wide.
8:44 PM16 days ago

9'

Back and forth match, both teams looking to generate danger, but without shooting yet.
8:31 PM16 days ago

0'

The action gets underway at SoFi Stadium.
8:30 PM16 days ago

LA Galaxy: LineUp

GK Klinsmann; D Leerdam, D Coulibaly, D DePuy, D Edwards; M Álvarez, M Brugman, M Delgado, M Cabral; F Joveljić, F Chicharito
8:28 PM16 days ago

Chivas: LineUp

R. Rangel; J. Sánchez, A. Briseño, H. Mier, O. Mireles, M. Ponce, E. Torres, G. García, I. Brizuela, S. Ormeño, J. González.
8:20 PM16 days ago

On the field

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
8:15 PM16 days ago

Present

Chivas is already at the stadium, tonight they will be looking to take home the victory.
8:10 PM16 days ago

Arrived

The LA Galaxy are already at the SoFi stadium, tonight they will be looking for their first victory in this tournament.
8:05 PM16 days ago

Watch out for the data

This will be the second time that Chivas will face Javier Hernandez, the first time was in 2010 against Manchester United when the Akron was inaugurated.
8:00 PM16 days ago

First time

After 15 years, this will be the first time that these teams will meet.
7:55 PM16 days ago

Chivas statements

Fernando Beltrán spoke prior to the match: "As a youth team player, you know you have a responsibility, you can't be satisfied with just one good match. If you want to be a legend at Chivas you have to win championships, not just matches, it's as simple as that. It's not enough to score a goal or two, that's not enough. Every player who arrives here must know and understand that to be the best, you have to work every day".
7:50 PM16 days ago

What a beauty!

This is what SoFi Stadium looks like less than an hour before kickoff.

 

7:45 PM16 days ago

The reunion

Chivas and Javier Hernandez will meet again after several years, although this time they will be rivals.
7:40 PM16 days ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Chivas and the LA Galaxy. We will share with you the most relevant information as well as the confirmed lineups shortly.
 
7:35 PM16 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Chivas vs. LA Galaxy

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chivas vs LA Galaxy live, as well as the latest information from the SoFi Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
7:30 PM16 days ago

7:25 PM16 days ago

What time is the Chivas vs LA Galaxy Leagues Cup match?

This is the kick-off time for the Chivas vs LA Galaxy match on August 3, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 21:30 hours

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

 

United States: 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET

7:20 PM16 days ago

Chivas Statements

Ricardo Cadena spoke before the match: "Yes, of course, we are very far from what we have been expecting, from what we even planned. It's a reality, we haven't had the capacity to offer better results. We have fallen short, we have not been able to score goals in important moments of the matches and we have not been able to score at home. We have fallen far short of expectations and we are working every day to reverse this situation".

"Yes, of course, we are very far from what we have been expecting, from what we even planned. It is a reality, we have not had the capacity to offer better results. We have fallen short, we have not been able to score goals in important moments of the matches and we have not been able to score at home. We have fallen far short of expectations and we are working every day to reverse this situation".

"It is a commitment and a great responsibility. We know that history and the institution demand it, we are in the most important club in Mexico. We must assume and dignify what we have been marked by Chivas' historical figures, who have generated immense greatness, in order to represent the institution well. The boys know that we are always in the media eye, we want to be examples, stand out, have the capacity and personality to represent this institution in a dignified manner."

"I think that pressure exists at all times, of course, and certainly when you don't have a good start in terms of wins. We have been short and all matches are important. The pressure is on in all matches, whether they are friendly or competitive. We always give them the same value with the intention of winning and representing the institution in the most dignified way. Any result that is not a win can generate many unfavorable comments, but we think positive, generate a good atmosphere, confidence and strength, which is what we have been lacking". 

"We have a young squad and we also have the possibility of incorporating talent from the youth academy, from the Tapatío and the U-20 team. We seek to fulfill all our commitments responsibly. It is well known that we have a lot of work to do in the League and a commitment on Friday in Mazatlan. We have traveled with enough players to cover both games. 

7:15 PM16 days ago

LA Galaxy's final lineup

J. Bond; C. Gasper, D. Williams, E. Zavaleta, J. Araujo; R. Raveloson, G. Brugman, M. Delgado, D. Costa; K. Cabral, Chicharito.
7:10 PM16 days ago

Last Chivas lineup

M. Jiménez; A. Mozo, L. Olivas, G. Sepúlveda, J. Orozco, C. Cisneros; S. Pérez Bouquet, F. González, F. Beltrán; R. Alvarado, A. Vega.
7:05 PM16 days ago

How does LA Galaxy arrive?

LA Galaxy arrives after losing to FC Dallas by the minimum, although in a previous duel they defeated Atlanta two goals to zero, so they will be looking for the victory in this duel.

7:00 PM16 days ago

How will Chivas arrive?

Chivas arrives to this match without being able to put on a good show in this Apertura 2022, the team coached by Cadena has five draws and one defeat, reaching only five points out of a possible 18 in these six matchdays.

6:55 PM16 days ago

The match will be played at the SoFi Stadium.

The Chivas vs. LA Galaxy match will be played at the Sofi Stadium located in California, United States. The stadium has a capacity of 70,000 people. 
6:50 PM16 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Leagues Cup match: Chivas vs LA Galaxy Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

