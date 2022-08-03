Charlotte FC vs DC United preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Charlotte FC look to snap a two-match losing streak as they host DC United at Bank of America Stadium.

The Crown have seen their playoff push stalled with consecutive losses to Miami and Toronto, outscored 7-2. They are three points from the seventh and final playoff spot.

DC United defeated Orlando City 2-1 in manager Wayne Rooney's first game in charge. The victory snapped a four-match winless run, but the Black and Red remain bottom of the East.

Team news

Charlotte FC

Vinicius Mello and Adam Armour remain out after having surgery on their left foot and left knee, respectively.

Kerwin Vargas is questionable as the Colombian forward is dealing with a knee issue.

DC United

The Black and Red will be without forward Adrien Perez (foot), starting goalkeeper Bill Hamid (hand) and Brad Smith (knee).

Predicted lineups

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Mora, Walkes, Corujo, Lindsey; Bronico; Swiderski, Jones, Alcivar, Gaines; Rios

DC United: Romo; Pines, Birnbaum, Hines-Ike; Samake, Canouse, Djeffal, Durkin, Gressel; Estrada, Flores

Ones to watch

Yordy Reyna (Charlotte FC)

His physical style of play can't be underestimated as it will lead to chances for his teammates, most notably Karol Swiderski and Andre Shinyashiki, which will prove to be all the more challenging for the DC defense.

Embed from Getty Images

Taxi Fountas (DC United)

He's the main offensive threat for the Black and Red, his ability to convert in critical moments making him all the more valuable. His last two goals, including the match-winner against Orlando, have come in the 80th minute or later.

Previous meeting

DC United won the first-ever matchup between the two sides, a 3-0 victory that marked the first game in Charlotte franchise history.

Titi Ortiz appeared to have scored the first goal in club history in the 19th minute, only for VAR to determine offsides had occurred.

The Black and Red struck first as new acquisition Michael Estrada beat Kristjian Kahlina from the penalty spot on 37 minutes.

Estrada added a second in first-half stoppage time substitute Ola Kamara grabbed the hosts' third in the 65th minute.

Former DC winger Yordy Reyna beat Hamid four minutes later, only to strike the right post.

The match will be streamed nationally on ESPN+. In Charlotte, WAXN has all of the action while NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos and dcunited.com will have coverage in the DC area.

Kickoff is set for 7pm Eastern time.