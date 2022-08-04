Goals and Highlights: Atlas 3-1 Queretaro in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:11 AM15 days ago

Highlights

12:04 AM15 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Liga MX game between Atlas and Querétaro.
11:59 PM15 days ago

End game

Atlas 3-1 Queretaro.
11:54 PM15 days ago

96'

Escamilla's long-range shot from a direct free kick was saved by Vargas.
11:49 PM15 days ago

90'

Ocejo's shot is late and goes wide. Seven more minutes are added.
11:44 PM15 days ago

84'

ATLAS GOAL

A delayed diagonal shot by Quiñones to make it 3-1.

11:39 PM15 days ago

82'

Barrera's shot goes over the goal.

Aguilera and Ortega are on; Zaldívar and Márquez are off for Atlas.

11:34 PM15 days ago

77'

José Angulo has been cautioned for Querétaro.
11:29 PM15 days ago

73'

Barbona comes off and Angulo enters, Querétaro change.
11:24 PM15 days ago

69'

ATLAS GOAL

Herrera's shot from outside the box hits the post to make it 2-1 and the comeback at the Jalisco.

11:19 PM15 days ago

64'

ATLAS GOAL

Reyes takes the penalty with power and makes it 1-1.

11:14 PM15 days ago

62'

Push inside the area and penalty kick in favor of Atlas.
11:09 PM15 days ago

61'

Querétaro's Mendoza was sent off after a double yellow card.
11:04 PM15 days ago

55'

Quiñones' shot goes wide of the goal.
10:59 PM15 days ago

50'

Ocejo's header goes over the top of the goal.
10:54 PM15 days ago

48'

They called for a foul on the Atlas player, but the referee did not sanction anything.
10:49 PM15 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Atlas and Querétaro.
10:44 PM15 days ago

Half time

Atlas 0-1 Querétaro.
10:39 PM15 days ago

45'

Add 5 more minutes.
10:34 PM15 days ago

44'

Flores went out and Chalá came in, a change for Atlas.
10:29 PM15 days ago

38'

Nahuelpán and Vargas clash and the ball goes high.
10:24 PM15 days ago

35'

GOAL QUERÉTARO

Sepúlveda with a header against the post to make it 1-0.

10:19 PM15 days ago

34'

Pablo Barrera's free kick is deflected into the wall.
10:14 PM15 days ago

33'

Atlas captain Nervo is sent off and they are down a man.
10:09 PM15 days ago

31'

Nervo is fouled and is only cautioned when he brings down the last player.
10:04 PM15 days ago

30'

Quiñones' shot hits the defender and the ball hits him again for a goal kick.
9:59 PM15 days ago

24'

Quiñones' shot from outside the area goes over the top of the goal.
9:54 PM15 days ago

22'

Querétaro slowly begins to balance the scales
9:49 PM15 days ago

20'

Sepulveda's shot was just wide of the goal.
9:44 PM15 days ago

14'

Martinez is injured and medical assistance has entered the field.
9:39 PM15 days ago

11'

Flores misses the one-on-one that Rodríguez saves again.
9:34 PM15 days ago

5'

Nervo's header from a corner kick is blocked by the goalkeeper.
9:29 PM15 days ago

3'

Furch's shot with a defensive deflection goes over the goal.
9:24 PM15 days ago

1'

They called for a penalty on Herrera, but the referee and the VAR said it was no big deal. The game got off to a bumpy start.
9:19 PM15 days ago

0'

The game starts between Atlas and Querétaro.
9:14 PM15 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the Liga MX game between Atlas and Querétaro.
9:09 PM15 days ago

Queretaro substitutes

17 Erik Vera

19 José Angulo

25 Daniel Cervantes

12 Francisco Figueroa

3 Jordan Silva

29 Washington Aguerre

10 Clifford Aboagye

11 Mario Osuna

202 Rodrigo López

26 Ettson Ayón

9:04 PM15 days ago

Atlas substitutes

20 Jesús Ocejo

3 Idekel Domínguez

13 Gaddi Aguirre

28 Christopher Trejo

1 José Hernández

8 Aníbal Chalá

29 Emanuel Aguilera

32 Lucas Rodríguez

23 Jesús Gómez

19 Edyairth Ortega

8:59 PM15 days ago

XI Queretaro

4 Antonio Rodríguez, 21Enzo Martínez, 35 Kevin Balanta, 27 Gabriel Rojas, 2 Omar Mendoza, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 14 Jorge Hernández, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 32 Ariel Nahuelpán, 20 David Barbona, 18 Pablo Barrera.
8:54 PM15 days ago

Great atmosphere

A few moments ago, the Rojinegros arrived in search of a return to victory.
8:49 PM15 days ago

The environment

This is the atmosphere outside the Jalisco Stadium prior to the game.
Foto: Lore Solórzano
Image: Lore Solórzano
8:44 PM15 days ago

Improve marksmanship

Prior to this match, Julio Furch stated that they need to improve their aim, because they have generated options but have not been able to score.
8:39 PM15 days ago

To get out of the bottom of the table

Both teams are eager to win and leave the bottom of the Liga MX general table, as they have just one win in 12 games between them.
8:34 PM15 days ago

Maximum stress

It should be noted that this duel, due to what happened 6 months ago at the Estadio Corregidora, will have maximum security so that people are safe in this clash that will cause sparks to fly.
8:29 PM15 days ago

Start

Atlas and Querétaro open the activity of Date 7, but not the week's activity, which began on Tuesday. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the Liga MX game.
8:24 PM15 days ago

Tune in here Atlas vs Queretaro Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Queretaro match for the Liga MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
8:19 PM15 days ago

What time is Atlas vs Queretaro match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Queretaro of August 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:05 PM on DirecTV

Bolivia: 10:05 PM on DirecTV

Brazil: 11:05 PM

Chile: 11:05 PM on DirecTV

Colombia: 9:05 PM on DirecTV

Ecuador: 9:05 PM on DirecTV

United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 4:05 AM

Mexico: 9:05 PM on Afizzionados

Paraguay: 11:05 PM on DirecTV

Peru: 9:05 PM on DirecTV

Uruguay: 11:05 PM on DirecTV

8:14 PM15 days ago

Atlas vs Queretaro Background

The Rojinegros have had a clear dominance in the last five games, winning four and losing one, with the most recent game being the one in which a brawl broke out between Queretaro fans and the Rojinegros that almost ended in tragedy.

Querétaro 0-3 Atlas, Clausura 2022

Atlas 2-0 Querétaro, Apertura 2021

Querétaro 1-0 Atlas, Clausura 2021

Atlas 1-0 Queretaro, Apertura 2020

Atlas 2-0 Queretaro, Apertura 2019

Image: Goal
Image: Goal
8:09 PM15 days ago

Key Player Queretaro

Ariel Nahuelpán has already earned his place in the starting lineup and is contributing with goals and greater dynamism in the offense of Los Emplumados, which could be good for the team with the mission of obtaining their first victory of the Apertura 2022 in the land of Guadalajara.
8:04 PM15 days ago

Key player Atlas

He was one of the best players in the last year and Julian Quiñones will have to be more decisive in the end zone so that the offense can have more punch and that he can score goals in the attacking front.
7:59 PM15 days ago

Last lineup Queretaro

4 Antonio Rodríguez, 21 Enzo Martínez, 35 Kevin Balanta, 27 Gabriel Rojas, 2 Omar Mendoza, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 14 Jorge Hernández, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 32 Ariel Nahuelpán, 20 David Barbona, 18 Pablo Barrera.
7:54 PM15 days ago

Last lineup Atlas

12 Camilo Vargas, 2 Hugo Nervo, 29 Emanuel Aguilera 81', 14 Luis Reyes, 4 José Abella, 26 Aldo Rocha, 18 Ángel Márquez, 33 Julián Quiñones, 9 Julio Furch, 10 Edison Flores, 7 Jonathan Herrera.
7:49 PM15 days ago

Working on the mental side

Following last Sunday's defeat by the minimum difference against Santos Laguna, coach Diego Cocca indicated that they need to work on the mental and emotional aspects.

"The team has the idea, it hasn't lost it and I like to win; if the rival takes advantage of our bad moments, we don't know how to sustain and they score a goal and it's hard for us to react. It's all in the head, which is fundamental and where we have to work".

7:44 PM15 days ago

Querétaro: is his job at risk?

Mauro Gerk arrived as Querétaro's technical director with the mission of lifting Los Gallos, but with only two points in the first six weeks, his position is at risk and in case of another bad result he could leave the club. The Gallos will be without David Cabrera, who was sent off in the match against Tigres.
7:39 PM15 days ago

Atlas: getting back on track

The current two-time champion of Mexican soccer, Atlas, has not been able to get back on track in this championship and has only been able to score four points out of a possible 18, so the red lights are already on and they must not miss this opportunity to get the three points and, at the same time, gain confidence, because the team has not found the goal either.
7:34 PM15 days ago

The Kick-off

The Atlas vs Queretaro match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
7:29 PM15 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Atlas vs Queretaro!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo