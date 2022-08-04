Goals and Highlights: Frankfurt 1-5 Bayern in Bundesliga 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
THE GAME IS OVER
The first Premier League match ends, Frankfurt falls by a landslide to Bayern Munich in the 22-23 season opener.
83´
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, FC Bayern München 6. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
77´
Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.
64´
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, FC Bayern München 5. Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box to the center of the goal.
59´
Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56´
Offside, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
52´
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
47´
Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).
43
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 5. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
35´
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
29´
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 3. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) header from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
26´
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a counterattack.
23´
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
15´
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
10´
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
10´
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.
7´
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
5´
¡Gooooool! Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 1. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) marca de libre directo, remate con la derecha.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
The Bundesliga officially kicks off with Frankfurt hosting Bayern Munich in the opening game of the 22-23 season in Germany.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of minutes we will start broadcasting the match between Frankfurt and Bayern, matchday 1 of the Bundesliga, Season 2022-23.
LIST THE LINEUP
These are the 11 men Bayern send to the field to face Frankfurt in the Bundesliga kick-off. They want to win this season opener.
💫 ¡Primera alineación de @J__Nagelsmann para el primer partido de #Bundesliga 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣3️⃣! 💫#SGEFCB #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/EeZa1FDHM1— FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES) August 5, 2022
LINE-UP LIST
These are the 11 men that Frankfurt will send to the field to face Bayern in the Bundesliga kick-off. They want to dent the crown of the champion...
🦅 ÁGUILAS CONFIRMADAS 🦅#SGEFCB pic.twitter.com/4SABgSiX2A— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_esp) August 5, 2022
LEWA'S DEPARTURE HURTS
Ahead of the start of the season, the Bayern D.T. made it clear how much Lewandosky's departure to Barcelona will weigh on them.
"Playing without a true number nine is very unusual for traditional Bayern. You have the quality in the squad, but it's going to be a different Bayern," Klinsmann said.
REAL MADRID FOLLOWS
After facing the German champion, Frankfurt will have to play the European Super Cup in midweek against the Merengue team, a duel where the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League champions meet, so it will be an intense 180 minutes for the eagles.
SADIO MANÉ TO MAKE HIS DEBUT
Senegalese Sadio Mané will see action for the first time in the Bundesliga after a successful spell with Liverpool, where he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, etc. Now he will try to repeat the same effects with Bayern and conquer Europe again as a Bavarian.
THEY MADE IT PAST THE FIRST ROUND
Frankfurt, meanwhile, faced FC Magdeburg in the first knockout round of the DFB Pokal. The Eagles managed to win by a resounding 4-0 scoreline, with Daichi Kadama, Jesper Lindstrom and Lucas Alario the scorers of the match.
SUPERCUP CHAMPIONS
Bayern faced RB Leipzig for the German Supercup, a duel that was full of emotions as the league champions took a 3-0 lead over the bulls at first, but the visiting team pressed for a thrilling comeback, but it was not enough and the Bavarians won another championship.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, Frankfurt welcomes Bayern in what will be the first matchday of the Bundesliga for the 2022-23 season. The eagles, who won the last edition of the UEFA Europa League, will be looking to surprise in Germany by trying to dent the Champion's crown, however, Bayern threatens to pull out the victory after having won the German Supercup.
Tune in here Frankfurt vs Bayern Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Frankfurt vs Bayern match.
What time is Frankfurt vs Bayern Match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Frankfurt vs Bayern of 5th Auguts in several countries:
Argentina: 16:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 15:30 hrs.
Brasil: 16:30 hrs.
Chile: 15:30 hrs.
Colombia: 14:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 14:30 hrs.
España: 21:30 hrs.
México: 13:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 15:30 hrs.
Perú: 14:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 16:30 hrs.
Watch out for this Frankfurt player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Djibril Sow, the midfielder with great experience in Bundesliga football has been characterized by putting order on the pitch. Djibril Sow has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, also, he was one of the fundamental players in this year for Frankfurt to be champion in Europe.
Watch out for this Bayern player:
For this match, as always, Thomas müller will be the player to watch for the Bayern Munich side. The German striker is the offense of the current champion after the departure of Lewandosky, he is in charge of generating, looking for the ball and opening the space to look for a shot to put Bayern on top of the scoreboard. In addition, his great experience and command of the penalty area make him a demon for opposing defenses.
Last Frankfurt lineup:
K. Trapp; A. Touré, L. Melo, O. N'Dicka; A. Knauff, S. Rode, D. Sow, F. Kostic; J. Lindstrom, D. Kamada; R. B. S Maury.
Bayern's last line-up:
M. Neuer; B. Pavard, D. Upamecano, Lucas, A. Davies; M. Sabitzer, J. Kimmich; K. Coman, S. Gnabry, L. Sané; T. Müller.
Background:
Frankfurt and Bayern have met on a total of 148 occasions (43 wins for Frankfurt, 30 draws and 75 wins for Bayern), with the scales tipping heavily in favor of the champions. Likewise, in terms of goals, it is Bayern who have the advantage with 284 goals scored to Frankfurt's 205. Their last meeting was on matchday 24 of the Bundesliga, where Bayern won by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium:
The Waldstadion or better known as Deutsche Bank Park is a sports stadium in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany. It is the current home of the Eintracht Frankfurt soccer club and was inaugurated in 1925. The stadium has been renovated several times since then; the most recent renovation was in preparation for the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2006 FIFA World Cup. With a capacity of 51,500 spectators for league matches and 48,500 for American and international matches, making it one of the ten largest soccer stadiums in Germany.
The sports complex, owned by the city of Frankfurt, includes the stadium itself and other sports facilities such as a swimming pool, a tennis complex, a beach volleyball court and a winter sports hall. The stadium has its own train station, Frankfurt Stadion, on the national rail network.
Defending the throne
One more season and with it one more competition in which Bayern Munich puts its trophy on the line to defend it against the remaining 19 teams in the Bundesliga. The Bavarian team has already dominated Germany for 10 years and will be looking to continue extending its mandate as far as soccer allows them to. For the time being, they will open the season against the reigning UEFA Europa League champions and must return home with all three points, so both clubs will be fighting tooth and nail for the first points of the 22-23 season.
To win at home
The Frankfurt team had to open its participation in this season with the ugliest dancer, as fate would have it, the Europa League champion will open against the German Champion; the powerful Bayern Munich. The Eagles will try to prove once again why they surprised all and sundry last season, imposing their locale and trying to dent the crown of the champions.
A new season begins
The 22-23 season has begun, the Bundesliga reopens its centers of operations for Germany to look again for the team that manages to end the hierarchy imposed by Bayern Munich in its reign of more than 10 seasons as champion in Germanic lands. However, anything can happen any season and once again Germany will be waiting for what can happen with the Bavarian team, so all the teams will be looking for a surprise and try to take the crown away from the Munich club.
Kick-off time
The Frankfurt vs Bayern match will be played at Deutsche Bank Park, in Hesse, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.