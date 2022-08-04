Goals and Highlights: Benfica 4-0 Arouca in Primeira Liga
Image: Benfica

Next games!

Benfica returns to the field on Tuesday (9), when he visits the Midtjylland, for the pre-Champions League. Arouca play on Monday (15), when they receive Gil Vicente.
 
END OF MATCH

Benfica thrash Arouca in the first round of the Primeira Liga and get a head start on the table!
41' GOAL FOR BENFICA

In the cross coming from the right, the ball arrived in Rafa Silva at the edge of the small area to arrive kicking and sending the ball into the back of the goal!
38'

Now confirming two yellows. The first for Weigl, for a foul in midfield and the second for Rafa Silva, for pushing the Arouca defender in the attack field.
33'

Replacement in Arouca: left Antony and entered Bruno Marques.
31'

At the back cross Yaremchuk came knocking, but sent it over the goal.
28'

Double substitution in Benfica: Gonçalo Ramos and David Neres left for Henrique and Yaremchuk.
27'

Weigl took a chance from outside the box and sent it over the goal.
25'

Substitution in Arouca: Busquets left and Soro came in.
18'

Double substitution in Benfica: Florentino Luís and Gilberto left for Weigl and Bah.
14'

Antony hit it from outside the area and sent it into the hands of Vlachodimos.
SECOND HALF STARTS

Gonçalo Ramos makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half of the match!
Teams on the pitch!

The teams return to the pitch for the second half of the match! And there was a triple substitution at Arouca: Alan Ruiz, Arsenio and Mújica left the field to enter Milovanov, Bukia and Rafael Tavares.
END OF FIRST HALF

Benfica calmly wins the opening match in the Primeira Liga against Arouca!
51' GOAL FOR BENFICA

Gilberto's right-footed run, the full-back crossed and Gonçalo Ramos deflected it behind, where Enzo Fernández arrived shooting to increase the score even more!
49'

Grimaldo took the free-kick and sent it over the barrier, hitting the net from the outside, on the right!
45' RED CARD

Rafa Silva received the pass from David Neres, took off and was brought down by Quaresma, who received a yellow card for the foul on the edge of the area. However, the referee was called to the VAR, reviewed the play and gave him a red card!
43' GOAL FOR BENFICA

In a steal of the ball Rafa Silva invaded the area and tried to pass, the ball went up and Gonçalo Ramos headed, hitting the crossbar and the ball coming back to Rafa Silva to head and send the ball to the bottom of the goal!
39'

Grimaldo crossed low, the ball deflected off the defense and went into the hands of Arruabarrena, who kept the ball.
33'

Benfica changes: João Mário goes out and Chiquinho comes in.
29'

David Neres, on the right, invaded the area and tried to shoot, but the ball was blocked and deflected off his own striker, going out.
8' GOAL FOR BENFICA

Grimaldo, in the first descent down the left, crossed in the area and Gilberto got the header, sending it into the net, in the first goal of the season in Portugal!
1'

Enzo Fernández hit the free-kick and hit the barrier.

 

1'

Gonçalo Ramos was brought down on the edge of the area and has already won a dangerous foul for Benfica to beat, besides the yellow for Opoko, for the strong foul!
HERE WE GO

Mújica takes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first leg of the first match of the season in Portugal!
Teams on the pitch!

The teams appear on the field to start the match!
Primeira Liga - part 2

On Sunday (7), Santa Clara faces Casa Pia, Braga receives Sporting, Chaves faces Vitória and Portimonense plays against Boavista. Closing the round on Monday (8), Gil Vicente closes the round against Paços de Ferreira.
Primeira Liga - part 1

The first round of the competition started today and will end only on Monday. This game is isolated in the round, with tomorrow having Rio Ave x Vizela, Estoril x Famalicão and Porto x Marítimo.
 
Warm-up!

The players take to the field to begin their warm-up exercises.
Arouca lined-up!

Arouca is scheduled for the match and will field:

Benfica lined-up!

Benfica is scheduled for the match and will field:

Welcome!

We now begin the broadcast of the opening match of the Primeira Liga, with the ball rolling in 1 hour!
 
What time is Benfica vs Arouca match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Arouca of 5th August 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia: 3:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: 4:15PM in ESPN3, Star+
Chile: 3:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia: 2:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador: 2:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
USA (ET): 3:15PM in GolTV Español, Benfica TV Int., GOLTV
Mexico: 2:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay: 4:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru: 2:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay: 4:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela: 3:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica

Referee

Manuel Mota will be the match referee, with Nuno Eiras and Jorge Fernandes as assistants. Vasco Santos will be in charge of VAR.
Probable Arouca

The probable Arouca team for the match is: Zubas, Thales, Esgaio, Basso and Araujo; Silva, Simão, Antony, Ruiz and Vitinho; Dabbagh.
Probable Benfica

The likely Benfica for the match is: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Otamendi, Morato and Grimaldo; Enzo Fernández, Florentino Luís and João Mário; David Neres, Rafa Silva and Gonçalo Ramos.
No injuries!

Benfica comes to the opening match of the Premier League with full strength, as well as Arouca, which also has no defections.
Primeira Liga 21-22

Benfica finished the 21-22 Primeira Liga season with 74 points, staying in third place, nine points above Braga and 11 below Sporting, the runner-up. Arouca was in 15th place with 31 points, just two above Moreirense, the first team inside the relegation zone.
Last matches: Arouca

Arouca, on the other hand, played three friendly matches, where they had three distinct results. The defeat came first, to Braga, 3-2 on July 12. After that Arouca beat Feirense, 1-0, on the 20th. Finally, on Saturday (23), Arouca drew 0-0 with Chaves.
Last matches: Benfica

Benfica comes into the match on the back of three wins in recent matches. Against Girona, on Friday (22), Benfica won 4-2. Against Newcastle, on Tuesday (26) Benfica made the last pre-season friendly, beating the English by 3-2. After that, last Tuesday (2), Benfica thrashed Midtjylland 4-1 in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League, with goals from Gonçalo Ramos, who scored three in the match, and one from Enzo Fernandez, while Sisto pulled one back.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga match: Benfica vs Arouca Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

