Goals and Highlights: Benfica 4-0 Arouca in Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
Next games!
END OF MATCH
41' GOAL FOR BENFICA
38'
33'
31'
28'
27'
25'
18'
14'
SECOND HALF STARTS
Teams on the pitch!
END OF FIRST HALF
51' GOAL FOR BENFICA
49'
45' RED CARD
43' GOAL FOR BENFICA
39'
33'
29'
8' GOAL FOR BENFICA
1'
1'
HERE WE GO
Teams on the pitch!
Primeira Liga - part 2
Primeira Liga - part 1
Warm-up!
Arouca lined-up!
Benfica lined-up!
Welcome!
Tune in here Benfica vs Arouca Live Score
How to watch Benfica vs Arouca Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and GolTV Español, Benfica TV Int., GOLTV app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Benfica vs Arouca match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina: 4:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia: 3:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: 4:15PM in ESPN3, Star+
Chile: 3:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia: 2:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador: 2:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
USA (ET): 3:15PM in GolTV Español, Benfica TV Int., GOLTV
Mexico: 2:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay: 4:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru: 2:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay: 4:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela: 3:15PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Referee
Probable Arouca
Probable Benfica
No injuries!
Primeira Liga 21-22
Last matches: Arouca
Last matches: Benfica
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga match: Benfica vs Arouca Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.