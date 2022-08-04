Highlights: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Houston Dynamo in MLS 2022
Photo: VAVEL

11:18 AM14 days ago

Summary!

12:34 AM14 days ago

Final Score

12:31 AM14 days ago

Game is Over

The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the game Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Houston Dynamo, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
12:28 AM14 days ago

90+1'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Shot by Lucas Cavallini to turn the game around and snatch the 3 points from the Dynamo.
12:26 AM14 days ago

90'

3 more minutes are added.
12:25 AM14 days ago

88'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!! Series of rebounds inside the Houston area that Simon Becher takes advantage of to tie the game.
12:21 AM14 days ago

85'

Totally thrown back Houston that protects with all his goal before the possible victory.
12:13 AM14 days ago

75'

The Whitecaps insist but fail to break the lock on the Dynamo, little by little the rhythm of the game begins to drop.
12:02 AM14 days ago

65'

Now it is Vancouver who has the ball and proposes more in the game. Houston appears to be starting to back down in order to protect the lead.
11:52 PM14 days ago

55'

Greater insistence in this second half by the Whitecaps. The locals begin to make adjustments to seek a tie.
11:40 PM14 days ago

45'

Start the second half.
11:25 PM14 days ago

Halftime

We go into the break with an advantage by the minimum for Houston.
11:23 PM14 days ago

45'

1 more minute is added.
11:18 PM14 days ago

40'

Vancouver begins to take the initiative a little more and seeks to hurt Houston little by little, as it approaches the rival area and gets some deflected shots or corner kicks.
11:11 PM14 days ago

30'

Houston moves the ball around the edge of the area but does not create any danger. Vancouver waits patiently to try to put together some play on offense.
10:58 PM14 days ago

20'

Much better Houston that already dominates the ball and plays from side to side in search of increasing the advantage.
10:54 PM14 days ago

Houston hit first!

The deflected from Fafa Picault to score the first for the Dynamo, minimizing the touch to confuse the goalkeeper and send the ball into the back of the net:
10:46 PM14 days ago

7'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Fafa Picault deflects a center shot into the Houston area and it goes to the bottom of the goal. Houston takes advantage.
10:45 PM14 days ago

5'

Tight first minutes at BC Place, both teams push hard in search of opening the scoring.
10:38 PM14 days ago

0'

Start the game at BC Place.
10:25 PM14 days ago

About to start

We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous MLS protocols.
10:18 PM14 days ago

From the bench!

These are the players from both squads who will start off the bench:
Vancouver: Simon Becher, Lucas Cavallini, Sebastian Berhalter, Bikel, Michael Baldisimo, Alessandro Schöpf, Ali Ahmed, Isaac Boehmer, and Jakob Nerwinski.
Houston: Corey Baird, Roberto Avila, Marcelo Palomino, Memo Rodriguez, Zeca, Ethan Bartlow, Michael Nelson, Griffin Dorsey, and Adalberto Carrasquilla.
10:14 PM14 days ago

Vancouver lineup!

These are the players starting for the Whitecaps for today's game:
10:09 PM14 days ago

Houston starting XI!

This is the eleven with which the Dynamo jumps onto the pitch for this match:
10:03 PM14 days ago

Referee

The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Fotis Bazakos
Assistants: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt and Corey Rockwell
4th Referee: Silviu Petrescu
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
Assist. VAR: Cameron Blanchard
9:57 PM14 days ago

The Dynamo appears!

Everything ready by the Houston team for today's game:
9:51 PM14 days ago

Here are the Whitecaps!

The Vancouver team is here for tonight's game:
9:43 PM14 days ago

Last duel!

The last match between the two teams dates from the start of this season when on date 3 of the MLS the Dynamo was victorious against Vancouver at home by a score of 2 to 1. The goals by the Texans were a brace by Darwin Quintero, while Lucas Cavallini discounted for the Whitecaps.
9:37 PM14 days ago

Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
9:31 PM14 days ago

Here we go!

We're just under an hour before the game between Vancouver and Houston kicks off at BC Place. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
8:30 PM15 days ago

Stay with us to follow this game!

In a few moments we'll share the starting lineups for the Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo, as well as the latest information from BC Place. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:25 PM15 days ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN, as well as streaming through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
8:20 PM15 days ago

Lucas Cavallini, a must see player!

The forward from Vancouver arrives as one of the important references of the team and as that number "9" that should help the results begin to be generated. He has managed to contribute 7 goals, becoming the team's top scorer. What Cavallini needs to focus on is having more consistency on the pitch and he will need to combine better with the likes of Ryan Gauld, Brian White and Cristian Dajome to generate a fearsome offense and keep it going well into the season.
8:15 PM15 days ago

How does Vancouver get here?

The Vancouver team started a new season with the expectation of reaching the postseason again, after missing out on the MLS playoffs the previous year in the Quarterfinals. For this, the team was reinforced with Ryan Gauld, Andrés Cubas and Pedro Vite to fight for this objective. Those led by Vanni Sartini hope to have better results before the end of the season where injuries forgive them and allow them to have a full squad for as long as possible. At the moment, they are in tenth place in the Western Conference with 27 units, after 7 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses. The team's last result was a draw against Nashville by a score of 1-1.
8:10 PM15 days ago

Hector Herrera, a must see player!

The Dynamo midfielder seeks to become one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself as the leader in the midfield and helping to orchestrate Texan offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and better engage with players like Darwin Quintero and Sebastian Ferreira to form a lethal forward.
8:05 PM15 days ago

How does the Dynamo arrive?

The Texan team enters BC Place to face the Whitecaps as the 11th place in the MLS Western Conference with a record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 12 losses, to reach 25 points. The Dynamo will be looking to take advantage of the duel against Vancouver to try and get closer to the MLS playoff spots. The Houston Dynamo reaches this date after a local defeat against the Philadelphia Union by a score of 6 to 0. This season, the team maintains a good base led by Darwin Quintero, Steve Clark, Tim Parker and Fafá Picault. Now with the arrival of Hector Herrera, the team has found that player who can connect the entire team in a good way. This arrived in the summer market and little by little has begun to gain minutes on the pitch, the Dynamo will try to sneak into playoff positions for the end of the season.
8:00 PM15 days ago

Where's the game?

The BC Place located in the city of Vancouver will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue climbing positions within the MLS Western Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 54,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1983.
7:55 PM15 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo match, corresponding to Date 24 of the MLS 2022. The match will take place at BC Place, at 10:30 p.m.
