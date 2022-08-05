Highlights and goals: Norwich 1-1 Wigan in EFL Championship 2022-23
Image: VAVEL

9:44 AM

Thanks

Our coverage of Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic matchday 2 of the EFL Championship 2022-23 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

9:33 AM

90+12' End of the match

Game ends at Carrow Road. Draw between Norwich and Wigan in the second matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-23.
9:32 AM

90+10' Yellow card

Ben Amos was cautioned for Wigan.
9:25 AM

90+2' Yellow card

Thelo Aasgaard was cautioned for Wigan.
9:25 AM

90+1' Norwich substitution

Gabriel Sara replaces Max Aarons, who leaves injured.
9:24 AM

90' Additional time

Ten more minutes will be played in the match.
9:23 AM

90' Wigan double substitution

Thelo Aasgaard and Ryan Nyambe come on in place of Joe Bennett and Will Keane.
9:20 AM

88' Last minutes

Time is running out. The end is near and Norwich is pressing for the second goal.
9:14 AM

82' BALL TO THE POST! Norwich had it!

Great chance for the home team! Teemu Pukki's shot hit the crossbar.
9:13 AM

80' Final stretch of the match

There are 10 minutes left to the end of the match. The score is still tied and the pace is slow. Wigan are deep in their own half.
9:09 AM

77' Double change for Norwich

Daniel Sinani and Josh Sargent replace Marcelino Núñez and Milot Rashica.
9:07 AM

74' Norwich came closer

Teemu Pukki fired a shot on goal following a cross from the left, but Ben Amos caught the ball.
9:03 AM

70' Wigan substitution

Enter Stephen Humphrys in place of Josh Magennis.
9:02 AM

70' Norwich tried

Marcelino Núñez's shot went wide.
8:56 AM

65' Norwich sigue dominando

The home team dominated the game in the second half and continued to look for the goal after the equalizer.
8:55 AM

62' GOOOOAL for Norwich

MAX AARONS! The winger scores after receiving a pass from Milot Rashica, then shoots across the face of goal to beat Ben Amos' resistance.
8:52 AM

60' Double change for Norwich

Onel Hernández and Sam McCallum replace Jacob Sorensen and Dimitris Giannoulis.
8:51 AM

56' The match is stopped

The game is paused after Dimitris Giannoulis was left lying on the ground when he went to dispute a ball with an opponent and injured his right ankle. The player is unable to recover and will be substituted.
8:47 AM

55' The score remains unchanged

Once again Norwich made a mistake in defense and Josh Magennis got into the box and shot, but Tim Krul saved well to prevent Wigan's second goal.
8:41 AM

48' Wigan had it

Once again Norwich got it wrong in defense and Josh Magennis got into the box and shot, but Tim Krul saved well to prevent Wigan's second goal.
8:39 AM

Second half begins

The match restarts at Carrow Road. There were no changes in the teams.
8:22 AM

45+3' End of the first half

The first half of the match is over. Wigan partially wins at home to Norwich.
8:19 AM

45+1' Yellow card

Max Power was cautioned for Wigan.
8:18 AM

45' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the first half.
8:17 AM

43' Norwich came closer

Kenny McLean headed into the box after a corner kick from the right, but the ball went wide.
8:13 AM

40' Last five minutes

It is nearing the end of the first half, which has dropped in intensity after Wigan's goal.
8:11 AM

35' Final stretch of the first half

Wigan continue to win. Norwich have tried to regain control of the game, but lack clarity after passing the halfway line.
8:04 AM

29' GOOOOAL for Wigan

JAMES MCCLEAN! The midfielder took advantage of Will Keane stealing the ball under pressure and put the ball in the box for him to score in front of Tim Krul.
8:00 AM

23' Norwich came close!

The home side had two chances. First it was Jacob Sorensen with a shot from half distance that Ben Amos covered and on the rebound, Marcelino Núñez also shot from outside the area and the ball went near the right post.
7:57 AM

21' Wigan had it

Callum Lang had it! He received a pass in the area and when he shot at goal, Tim Krul had already closed the angle of the shot and made a save.
7:52 AM

16' Norwich came closer

Max Aarons' shot went just wide of the right post.
7:50 AM

14' Norwich came closer

Marcelino Núñez sent the ball into the box for Milot Rashica, who shot over the top in front of goalkeeper Ben Amos, but the Wigan defense cleared off the line.
7:47 AM

10' The tie continues

The score remains 0-0 for now. There is not much to highlight.
7:38 AM

5' First minutes

For now, it is Norwich who have more intention to go on the attack. Wigan are waiting in their own half to take the ball and get out of the pressure with a long pass.
7:35 AM

3' Norwich tries

Giannoulis's two-pointer went wide. First attempt by the home team.
7:34 AM

Match starts

The game between Norwich City and Wigan Athletic is underway.
7:29 AM

Match officials

Referee: Matthew Donohue
Assistant No.1: Ian Cooper
Assistant No.2: Matthew Jones
Fourth Official: James Bell
7:24 AM

Teams on the field

To be confirmed.
7:19 AM

7:14 AM

Starting XI - Wigan Athletic

1-4-2-3-1
| 12. Ben Amos |
| 27. Tendayi Darikwa | 15. Jason Kerr | 16. Curtis Tilt | 21. Joe Bennett |
| 08. Max Power | 04. Tom Naylor |
| 19. Callum Lang | 10. Will Keane | 11. James McClean |
| 28. Josh Magennis |

Coach: Leam Richardson

7:09 AM

7:04 AM

Starting XI - Norwich City

1-4-3-3
| 01. Tim Krul |
| 02. Max Aarons | 04. Andrew Omobamidele |05. Grant Hanley | 30. Dimitris Giannoulis |
| 26. Marcelino Núñez | 19. Jacob Sørensen | 23. Kenny McLean |
| 07. Milot Rashica | 22. Teemu Pukki | 14. Todd Cantwell |

Coach: Dean Smith

6:59 AM

Marcelino Núñez, the Latino representation in this match

6:54 AM

Last five matches - Wigan Athletic

July 30 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Preston North End

July 23 - Friendly: 4-1 vs Sheffield Wednesday (Won)

July 19 - Friendly: 0-0 vs Accrington

July 16 - Friendly: 1-3 vs Oldham Athletic (Won)

July 9 - Friendly: 0-1 vs Bolton (Won)

6:49 AM

Last five matches - Norwich City

July 30 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Cardiff (Lost)

July 24 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Hibernian (Lost)

July 23 - Friendly: 2-0 vs Celtic (Lost)

July 19 - Friendly: 1-3 vs Cambridge (Won)

July 16 - Friendly: 0-3 vs Olympique de Marseille (Won)

6:44 AM

All set at Carrow Road

6:39 AM

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Norwich City and Wigan Athletic, on Matchday 2 of the EFL Championship 2022-23.
6:34 AM

6:29 AM

6:24 AM

What time is Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic of August 6th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 AM
Bolivia: 7:30 AM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Chile: 7:30 AM
Colombia: 6:30 AM
Ecuador: 6:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM

6:19 AM

Key player - Wigan Athletic

In Wigan Athletic, the presence of Tom Naylor stands out. The 31-year-old midfielder is one of the players with leadership skills and with his sacrifice he has earned a place in the team.

6:14 AM

Key player - Norwich City

The presence of Todd Cantwell stands out in Norwich City. The 24-year-old midfielder is one of the most talented players in the team and will surely try to take advantage of his abilities to generate danger offensively.

6:09 AM

Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic history

These two teams have met on 15 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Norwich City, who have emerged victorious on seven occasions, while Wigan Athltic have won on three occasions, for a total of five draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count eight duels, where the numbers are in favor of Norwich City with four victories, while Wigan Athletic has achieved one, for a balance of three draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Norwich City have played at home against Wigan Athletic in the EFL Championship, there are four matches, where the Canaries have the advantage with three wins, while the other match was won by the Latics.

6:04 AM

Wigan Athletic

Wigan come into this game on the back of a goalless draw at home to Preston North End, but are hopeful that they will pick up their first win on their return to the second tier. It has not been an easy task for the Latics to return to the championship, but it will be a great opportunity to fight their way back into the Premier League after several years.

5:59 AM

Norwich City

The Canaries were defeated in their first outing, when they visited Cardiff City a week ago, who took all three points by the narrowest of margins. Once again, Dean Smith's men will try to get a win to clear doubts at the beginning of the season, as it is well known that the fight for promotion back to the Premier League is much more intense and that they cannot leave many points on the way.

5:54 AM

The match will be played at Carrow Road

The Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic match will be played at Carrow Road, located in the city of Norwich, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1935, has a capacity for 27,244 spectators.
5:49 AM
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

