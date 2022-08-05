Highlights and goals: Norwich 1-1 Wigan in EFL Championship 2022-23

ADVERTISEMENT
90+12' End of the match
90+10' Yellow card
90+2' Yellow card
90+1' Norwich substitution
90' Additional time
90' Wigan double substitution
88' Last minutes
82' BALL TO THE POST! Norwich had it!
80' Final stretch of the match
77' Double change for Norwich
74' Norwich came closer
70' Wigan substitution
70' Norwich tried
65' Norwich sigue dominando
62' GOOOOAL for Norwich
60' Double change for Norwich
56' The match is stopped
55' The score remains unchanged
48' Wigan had it
Second half begins
45+3' End of the first half
45+1' Yellow card
45' Additional time
43' Norwich came closer
40' Last five minutes
35' Final stretch of the first half
29' GOOOOAL for Wigan
23' Norwich came close!
21' Wigan had it
16' Norwich came closer
14' Norwich came closer
10' The tie continues
5' First minutes
3' Norwich tries
Match starts
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Ian Cooper
Assistant No.2: Matthew Jones
Fourth Official: James Bell
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Wigan Athletic
01. Jamie Jones (GK), 02. Ryan Nyambe, 03. Tom Pearce, 18. Graeme Shinnie, 30. Thelo Aasgaard, 32. Charlie Hughes, 39. Stephen Humphrys.
Starting XI - Wigan Athletic
Coach: Leam Richardson
Substitutes - Norwich City
28. Angus Gunn (GK), 09. Jordan Hugill, 15. Sam McCallum, 17. Gabriel Sara, 21. Danel Sinani, 24. Josh Sargent, 25. Onel Hernández.
Starting XI - Norwich City
Coach: Dean Smith
Marcelino Núñez, the Latino representation in this match
🇨🇱👍#NCFC pic.twitter.com/mbm1n0vHXP — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 6, 2022
😍#NCFC pic.twitter.com/8fhTwnpHuQ— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 6, 2022
Last five matches - Wigan Athletic
July 23 - Friendly: 4-1 vs Sheffield Wednesday (Won)
July 19 - Friendly: 0-0 vs Accrington
July 16 - Friendly: 1-3 vs Oldham Athletic (Won)
July 9 - Friendly: 0-1 vs Bolton (Won)
Last five matches - Norwich City
July 24 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Hibernian (Lost)
July 23 - Friendly: 2-0 vs Celtic (Lost)
July 19 - Friendly: 1-3 vs Cambridge (Won)
July 16 - Friendly: 0-3 vs Olympique de Marseille (Won)
All set at Carrow Road
🏠🍬🏠#NCFC pic.twitter.com/w4qDIfeOdG — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 6, 2022
📍 Checking in at Carrow Road...#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE— Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) August 6, 2022
Welcome back
Key player - Wigan Athletic
In Wigan Athletic, the presence of Tom Naylor stands out. The 31-year-old midfielder is one of the players with leadership skills and with his sacrifice he has earned a place in the team.
Key player - Norwich City
The presence of Todd Cantwell stands out in Norwich City. The 24-year-old midfielder is one of the most talented players in the team and will surely try to take advantage of his abilities to generate danger offensively.
Norwich City vs Wigan Athletic history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count eight duels, where the numbers are in favor of Norwich City with four victories, while Wigan Athletic has achieved one, for a balance of three draws.
If we take into account the number of times Norwich City have played at home against Wigan Athletic in the EFL Championship, there are four matches, where the Canaries have the advantage with three wins, while the other match was won by the Latics.
Wigan Athletic
Wigan come into this game on the back of a goalless draw at home to Preston North End, but are hopeful that they will pick up their first win on their return to the second tier. It has not been an easy task for the Latics to return to the championship, but it will be a great opportunity to fight their way back into the Premier League after several years.
Norwich City
The Canaries were defeated in their first outing, when they visited Cardiff City a week ago, who took all three points by the narrowest of margins. Once again, Dean Smith's men will try to get a win to clear doubts at the beginning of the season, as it is well known that the fight for promotion back to the Premier League is much more intense and that they cannot leave many points on the way.
The match will be played at Carrow Road
