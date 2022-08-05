Highlights and goals: Burnley 1-1 Luton Town in EFL Championship 2022-23

ADVERTISEMENT
90+5' End of the match
90' Additional time
84' Luton Town substitution
82' Burnley substitution
80' Final stretch of the match
75' Half hour of the second half
67' Double change for Luton Town
66' Yellow card
65' Still tied for now
59' Luton Town substitution
55' First minutes of the second half
50' GOOOOAL for Burnley!
46' Burnley came closer
Second half begins
45+1' End of the first half
45' Additional time
40' Last minutes
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half hour of match
25' Not much happens in the last minutes
20' Burnley keep trying
15' First quarter of the game
10' Sigue el 1-0
5' GOOOOOAL for Luton Town
Match starts
Match officials
Referee: Darren Bond
Assistant No.1: Philip Dermott
Assistant No.2: Paul Hodskinson
Fourth Official: David Webb
Teams on the field
Teams warm-up
Game faces on 👊 #BURLUT pic.twitter.com/1ZdSnfeTnf — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 6, 2022
Getting warm, @EliSaint4 🔥#BURLUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/fvMePL133m— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) August 6, 2022
Substitutes - Luton Town
12. Matt Macey (GK), 08. Luke Berry, 10. Cauley Woodrow, 15. Tom Lockyer, 16. Reece Burke, 23. Henry Lansbury, 33. Carlton Morris.
Starting XI - Luton Town
| 02. James Bree | | 29. Amari'i Bell |
Coach: Nathan Jones
Substitutes - Burnley
15. Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK), 06. CJ Egan-Riley, 17. Manuel Benson, 21. Luke McNally, 22. Vitinho, 32. Adam Phillips, 39. Owen Dodgson.
Starting XI - Burnley
Coach: Vincent Kompany
How the teams arrived at Turf Moor
The lads have arrived at Turf Moor 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Zi57UuCTGk — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 6, 2022
Afternoon, lads! 👋#BURLUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/zgRO4UBLda— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) August 6, 2022
Last five matches - Luton Town
July 29 - Friendly: 0-6 vs Rushden & Diamonds (won)
July 23 - Friendly: 1-1 vs West Ham
July 20 - Friendly: 0-2 vs Peterborough (Won)
July 16 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Northampton (Won)
Last five matches - Burnley
July 15 - Friendly: 1-3 Shrewbury (Won)
July 9 - Friendly: 3-0 vs Wolves (Lost)
July 1 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Rochdale (Won)
May 22 - Premier League: 1-2 vs Newcastle (Lost)
All set at Turf Moor
We're ready, are you? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kpNbxTd3mp — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 6, 2022
Our first trip on the road! 🚌#BURLUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/rrXOMseSaF— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) August 6, 2022
Welcome back
Key player - Luton Town
In Luton Town the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 26-year-old striker has joined the team this year to try to lend a hand with his eye for goal. He comes from scoring nine goals in the season, aiming to improve his tally.
Key player - Burnley
In Burnley the presence of Josh Cullen stands out. The 26-year-old midfielder is one of the most talented and versatile players in the team. His ability to position himself well on the pitch gives an important hand to the development of the game in both attacking and defending.
Burnley vs Luton Town history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 26 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with 13 victories, while Luton Town has won seven, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the number of times Burnley have played Luton Town at home in the EFL Championship, there are 13 matches, where The Clarets have the advantage with eight games won over one that The Hatters have won, and the four draws that have taken place.
Luton Town
Luton Town drew in their official debut of the season. The Hatters, managed by Nathan Jones have a complicated task, as they know they must go to Turf Moor to recover the points lost at home in order not to lose ground early in the competition.
Burnley
Burnley started their participation in the EFL Championship on the right foot. The Vinotintos beat Huddersfield in their first game and are confident for this new match, where Vincent Kompany hopes that the idea of the game he wants to implement will start to show more signs of good progress.
