Highlights and goals: Burnley 1-1 Luton Town in EFL Championship 2022-23
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:01 PM14 days ago

Thanks

Our coverage of Burnley vs Luton Town matchday 2 of the EFL Championship 2022-23 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

11:57 AM14 days ago

90+5' End of the match

The match ends at Turf Moor. Burnley and Luton Town have drawn in the second round of the EFL Championship.
11:52 AM14 days ago

90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
11:48 AM14 days ago

84' Luton Town substitution

Enter Matt Macey in place of Gabriel Osho.
11:48 AM14 days ago

82' Burnley substitution

Vitinho replaces Dara Costelloe.
11:47 AM14 days ago

80' Final stretch of the match

Last 10 minutes of the match. The score is still tied.
11:43 AM14 days ago

75' Half hour of the second half

15 minutes to go before the end of the match... Little excitement since the score was tied.
11:35 AM14 days ago

67' Double change for Luton Town

Enter Reece Burke and Cauley Woodrow in place of Allan Campbell and Luke Freeman.
11:29 AM14 days ago

66' Yellow card

Carlton Morris was cautioned at Luton Town.
11:27 AM14 days ago

65' Still tied for now

The score remains level. For now there are not many scoring chances after Burnley's goal.
11:23 AM14 days ago

59' Luton Town substitution

Enter Carlton Morris in place of Harry Cornick.
11:21 AM14 days ago

55' First minutes of the second half

For now, the game is very quiet after the draw, although Burnley tries to find the opponent's goal.
11:12 AM14 days ago

50' GOOOOAL for Burnley!

JOSH BROWNHILL! The midfielder scored the equalizer after taking a rebound near the box and sending the ball into the left post.
11:08 AM14 days ago

46' Burnley came closer

Ian Maatsen's shot went over the goal.
11:06 AM14 days ago

Second half begins

The second half begins with a change for Burnley as Manuel Benson replaces Samuel Bastien.
10:49 AM14 days ago

45+1' End of the first half

The first 45 minutes are over. Luton Town leads 1-0 early on, and has managed to hold on to the lead.
10:47 AM14 days ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
10:44 AM14 days ago

40' Last minutes

The end of the first half is approaching. Burnley are trying to get close to their opponents' goal again.
10:43 AM14 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

There has not been much excitement in the last minutes of the match. The match is still 1-0 for now.
10:41 AM14 days ago

30' Half hour of match

The match continues with the partial victory of Luton Town. Burnley have failed to do any damage to their opponents.
10:29 AM14 days ago

25' Not much happens in the last minutes

Burnley lacks clarity in attacking play. Vincent Kompany's team has been overshadowed so far.
10:27 AM14 days ago

20' Burnley keep trying

The score remains 1-0. Burnley continues to try to create chances, but has not scored.
10:21 AM14 days ago

15' First quarter of the game

Luton Town continue to win, but it's a very even game so far. Burnley are trying to put pressure on their opponents, but it's not having much effect at the moment.
10:13 AM14 days ago

10' Sigue el 1-0

For now, Burnley takes the game situation calmly and tries to manage the ball.
10:09 AM14 days ago

5' GOOOOOAL for Luton Town

DANIEL POTTS! The defender took advantage of a loose ball after an attempt by Adebayo and struck the right post to score the first goal of the match.
10:02 AM14 days ago

Match starts

The game is underway between Burnley and Luton Town.
9:57 AM14 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Darren Bond
Assistant No.1: Philip Dermott
Assistant No.2: Paul Hodskinson
Fourth Official: David Webb

9:52 AM14 days ago

Teams on the field

Burnley and Luton Town players take to the field at Turf Moor.
9:47 AM14 days ago

Teams warm-up

9:42 AM14 days ago

Substitutes - Luton Town

12. Matt Macey (GK), 08. Luke Berry, 10. Cauley Woodrow, 15. Tom Lockyer, 16. Reece Burke, 23. Henry Lansbury, 33. Carlton Morris.

9:37 AM14 days ago

Starting XI - Luton Town

1-3-1-4-2
| 34. Ethan Horvath |
| 32. Gabriel Osho | 05. Sonny Bradley | 03. Daniel Potts |
| 22. Allan Campbell |
| 18. Jordan Clark | 30. Luke Freeman |
| 02. James Bree |                   | 29. Amari'i Bell |
| 11. Elijah Adebayo | 07. Harry Cornick |

Coach: Nathan Jones

9:32 AM14 days ago

Substitutes - Burnley

15.  Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK), 06. CJ Egan-Riley, 17. Manuel Benson, 21. Luke McNally, 22. Vitinho, 32. Adam Phillips, 39. Owen Dodgson.

9:27 AM14 days ago

Starting XI - Burnley

1-4-4-2
| 49. Arijanet Muric |
| 14. Connor Roberts | 05. Taylor Harwood-Bellis | 03. Charlie Taylor | 29. Ian Maatsen |
| 08. Josh Bownhill | 04. Jack Cork | 24. Josh Cullen | 26. Samuel Bastien |
| 44. Dara Costelloe | 10. Ashley Barnes |

Coach: Vincent Kompany

9:22 AM14 days ago

How the teams arrived at Turf Moor

9:17 AM14 days ago

Last five matches - Luton Town

July 30 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Birmingham

July 29 - Friendly: 0-6 vs Rushden & Diamonds (won)

July 23 - Friendly: 1-1 vs West Ham

July 20 - Friendly: 0-2 vs Peterborough (Won)

July 16 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Northampton (Won)

9:12 AM14 days ago

Last five matches - Burnley

July 29 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Huddersfield (Won)

July 15 - Friendly: 1-3 Shrewbury (Won)

July 9 - Friendly: 3-0 vs Wolves (Lost)

July 1 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Rochdale (Won)

May 22 - Premier League: 1-2 vs Newcastle (Lost)

9:07 AM14 days ago

All set at Turf Moor

9:02 AM14 days ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Burnley and Luton Town, on Matchday 2 of the EFL Championship 2022-23.
8:57 AM14 days ago

Tune in here Burnley vs Luton Town Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Burnley vs Luton Town live match, as well as the latest information from Turf Moor. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
8:52 AM14 days ago

How to watch Burnley vs Luton Town Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Burnley vs Luton Town match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:47 AM14 days ago

What time is Burnley vs Luton Town match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Luton Town of August 6th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM

8:42 AM14 days ago

Key player - Luton Town

In Luton Town the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 26-year-old striker has joined the team this year to try to lend a hand with his eye for goal. He comes from scoring nine goals in the season, aiming to improve his tally.

8:37 AM14 days ago

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley the presence of Josh Cullen stands out. The 26-year-old midfielder is one of the most talented and versatile players in the team. His ability to position himself well on the pitch gives an important hand to the development of the game in both attacking and defending.

8:32 AM14 days ago

Burnley vs Luton Town history

These two teams have met 45 times. The statistics are in favor of Burnley, who have been victorious on 21 occasions, while Luton Town have won on 13 occasions, for a total of 11 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 26 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with 13 victories, while Luton Town has won seven, for a balance of six draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Burnley have played Luton Town at home in the EFL Championship, there are 13 matches, where The Clarets have the advantage with eight games won over one that The Hatters have won, and the four draws that have taken place.

8:27 AM14 days ago

Luton Town

Luton Town drew in their official debut of the season. The Hatters, managed by Nathan Jones have a complicated task, as they know they must go to Turf Moor to recover the points lost at home in order not to lose ground early in the competition.

8:22 AM14 days ago

Burnley

Burnley started their participation in the EFL Championship on the right foot. The Vinotintos beat Huddersfield in their first game and are confident for this new match, where Vincent Kompany hopes that the idea of the game he wants to implement will start to show more signs of good progress.

8:17 AM14 days ago

The match will be played at Turf Moor

The Burnley vs Luton Town match will be played at Turf Moor, located in the town of Burnley, in Lancashire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1883, has a capacity for 21,944 spectators.
8:12 AM14 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Burnley vs Luton Town Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo