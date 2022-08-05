Summary and highlights of Fulham 2-2 Liverpool in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
END OF THE MATCH: DRAW ON FULHAM'S RETURN TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Post Henderson
Liverpool's last chance came from Henderson, but the ball hit the post;
90'
Five minutes added to the referee's time of pronlogació n in this end of the match
80' GOOOOOAAALL
Alexander Arnold's cross was touched by Darwin Nuñez and Salah put it in to tie the match;
78' Enter Fabio Carvalho
Former Fulham man enters with applause to replace Luiz Díaz
76'
Darwin Nuñz's shot is deflected, Liverpool keep trying;
This is how Mitrovic took the penalty
GOOOOOAAAALLL
Mitrovic scores from the penalty spot after a strong shot, despite Allison guessing the spot kick;
70' PENALTY
The referee awarded a penalty to Fulham after Mitrovic was brought down following a collision with Van Dijk;
69' Double chance
Luis Díaz shot that crashed against the defense of an opponent, there will be a corner for Liverpool, the next one is saved by the goalkeeper after Salah 's shot;
67'
Another clear arrival of Liverpool that Ream took out on the line;
This is Darwin Nuñez's goal
GOOOOAALLL
Salah's cross and again Darwin Nuñez finishes with his heel, but this time the ball ends up in the back of the net, Liverpool equalizes the match;
62' Marek Rodak saved
Mohamed Salah's cross was headed back to Darwin Nuñez, but the Fulham goalkeeper was alert to prevent the equalizer.
60'
Third change in the ranks of Klopp enters Milner in place of Fabinho
58'
Reid's shot, but Allison's shot was saved;
56' Fulham hit the post
Fulham could have made it 2-0, but the post prevented it after Kebano's shot;
49' First changes
Thiago Alcantara leaves, who has problems, and in his place enters Elliot, in addition enters the great signing of Liverpool, Darwin Nuñez by Firmino
The second part begins
The first possession of these second 45 minutes is for Fulham so far there is no change in this start.
END OF THE FIRST HALF: FULHAM IN THE LEAD
45'
The referee has added two minutes of extra time to this first part.
38' To the paloo
The Colombian came up against the post after Thiago Alcantara's pass;
36' Liverpool had a chance to equalize
Robertson arrived at the area and his cross was about to be finished off by Luis Díaz at pleasure, but the Colombian missed the target by a whisker;
This was Mitrovic's goal
GOOOOOAAALLL
Tete's cross is finished by Mitrovic at the far post to put Fulham ahead, so far a surprise in the match
28'
Fulham counter-attack that started with the goalkeeper's kick, but Pereira's cross was saved by Henderson, who cleared with his head
23'
A lateral free kick that left the rebound to Palinha who finished it off, but the ball touched Matip and it was a corner for Fulham;
17' 🟨 Yellow card
The first yellow card of the match goes to Tete for a hard tackle on Luis Díaz.
GOOOOAAAL ANNULLED
Liverpool went ahead with a goal by Luis Dí az, but the goal did not go up on the scoreboard due to a previous offside by Robertson
8' Liverpool suffer
Another arrival of the local team that ended with Harrison Reed's cross, but the ball ended up in Allison's hands;
1' First for Fulham
Error in the Liverpool exit that Andres Pereira recovered it and ended with Mitrovic's shot that went wide;
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match goes to Liverpool;
All set
The players are now ready to take the field, the referee for the match will be Madley;
Many casualties for both teams
For Fulham, Chalobah and Wilson will miss the game, while for Liverpool it is even more important that Diego Jota, Jones, Keita, Kelleher, Konate, Chamberlain and Tsimikas will be absent today.
Mohamed Salah Fact
The Egyptian striker has scored in the last five opening games for Liverpool in the Premier League;
Fulham Fact
The statistics are not good in this match for the team managed by Silva due to the fact that they have lost on the opening day in the last five matches back in the Premier League;
XI Fulham
This is Fulham's return to the Premier League, with Mitrovic leading the lineup.
XI Liverpool
Only one change by Klopp in the eleven compared to the match against Manchester City, Aliison comes in instead of Adrián
1 hour
In 1 hour the Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Attention to: Mitrovic
In Fulham the presence of Aleksandar Mitrović stands out. The 27-year-old international player with the Serbia national team was the team's top scorer in the 2021-22 edition of the EFL Championship with a total of 43 goals and seven assists, 14 goals clear of the second-placed team. Undoubtedly, this attacker has finally decided to stay at Fulham and represents a major danger to their opponents. During this preseason he has scored in every game, four goals in total, one against Villarreal, two against Estoril and another against Benfica. Mitrovic has scored in a total of five consecutive matches.
Liverpool players to watch
There are three Liverpool players to watch out for who have a very important role in the team. The first one is Mohamed Salah (#11), he was the team's top scorer last season with 23 goals in 35 games played and also the team's top assist man with 13 assists. Another player is Trent Alexander-Arnold (#66), he plays in the defender position and at 23 years old was the second highest assists scorer on the team with 12 assists. And last but not least, we should keep an eye on Portuguese forward Diogo Jota (#20), who was the team's fifth-leading scorer last season with 4 assists and also the second-leading scorer with 15 goals. Not forgetting Brazilian goalkeeper Allison who after a bad year showed again why he is considered one of the best in his position, this year will be no less.
Summary of the last Liverpool vs Fulham match in which Fulham won with Lemina's goal.
Liverpool's August schedule
Five games for Klopp's side this month, three of them at Anfield, with Liverpool vs Manchester United being the highlight
How does Liverpool arrive ?
The English team arrives after winning the Community Shield in their first official match with a 3 - 1 victory over Manchester City. In the 2021 - 2022 Premier League tournament, they finished in second place with 28 wins, 8 draws and 2 losses. During this preseason they have played a total of five friendly matches in which they beat Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig, but were defeated by Salzburg, Manchester United and Strasbourg . .
How does Fulham arrive ?
Fulham returns to the Premier League after achieving promotion to the Championship, after winning the championship by finishing in first place with 90 points. In pre-season they have played four games, beating Nice and Estoril, and drawing against Villarreal. However, in their second preseason test, they were beaten by Bé nfica.
Background
The head-to-head record between Fulham and Liverpool is in favor of the latter, who have won in 37 meetings, while Fulham have only won on 11 occasions. 14 meetings ended in a draw. The last time these teams met was in March last year in the Premier League where Fulham won 1-0 at Anfield. Liverpool's last win at Craven Cottage Stadium came in March 2019 where the Reds won 1-2.
Venue: The match will be played at Craven Cottage Stadium, a stadium that was built in 1896 and has a capacity of 25,700 spectators.
Preview of the match
Fulham and Liverpool face each other in the Premier League for the first matchday;
