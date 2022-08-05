Goals and Highlights: QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough in EFL Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
WINNERS
THANKS FOR FOLLOWING THE BROADCAST ON VAVEL
Thank you for following QPR vs Middlesbrough live on VAVEL. Keep visiting the VAVEL website to keep up to date with everything that is happening in the world of sport.
THE GAME IS OVER
The match between QPR and Middlesbrough ends, the home team wins.
80´
last 10 minutes of the game, QPR will be looking to hold on to their lead and take the win but Middlesbrough will be looking to tie the game if they have to.
72´
Chris Willock back defending to get in the way of Howson's goal-bound effort
56´
MIDDLESBROUGH GOOOOOAL! Forss brings the visitors closer on the scoreboard and they are back in the match.
THE SECOND HALF GETS UNDERWAY
The second 45 minutes start between QPR and Middlesbrough, at the moment the partial victory goes to the home team.
END OF THE FIRST HALF
The first half is over, QPR momentarily beats Middlesbrough and takes the lead into the dressing room.
41´
MIDDLESBROUGH GOOOOOOOAL! Crooks pulls one back for the visiting team and already reduces the deficit on the scoreboard.
38´
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR QPR! Dykes scores his third of the day to extend the home team's lead.
27
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR QPR! Dunne scores his second of the day to extend the home team's lead.
27´
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR QPR! Dickie scores his second of the day to extend the home team's lead.
A PERSPECTIVE OF THE GOAL
The exact moment in which Willock aims, prepares and shoots so that seconds later, he opens the scoring with a great goal.
🚀 @chriswillock 🚀— QPR FC (@QPR) August 6, 2022
𝗤𝗣𝗥 1️⃣-0️⃣ 𝗠𝗜𝗗#QPR | #QPRMID pic.twitter.com/pwVypXTDae
17´
Forss is shown yellow for a sliding challenge on Johansen
13´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR QPR! Willock scores the first goal of the day to put QPR ahead.
6´
Dykes finds a rebound at the halfway line and unleashes a powerful shot that goes just wide of the post. QPR's bell has rung
THE GAME STARTS
The first 45 minutes start between QPR and Middlesbrough, both teams will be looking for a goal to go to the locker room with an advantage.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of minutes we will start with the broadcast of the duel between QPR and Middlesbrough from Loftus Road Stadium, matchday 2 of the EFL Championship 2022-23.
LINE UP LIST
This is the lineup that Middlesbrough sends to face QPR and give a blow of authority at home to take the three points in dispute this second day.
LINE UP LIST
This is the lineup that QPR sends to face Middlesbrough and get three points at home and accompanied by their people.
HOW IS THE CHAMPIONSHIP GOING AT THE MOMENT?
At the moment the Championship is dominated by Millwall in first place, followed by Hull City, in third place is Burnley who will be looking to return to the Premiership, in fourth place is Blackburn Rovers, and finally in fifth place is Blackpool.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR MIDDLESBROUGH?
After this match, the visitors will have to focus on their next match against Barnsley in the first round of the EFL Cup, after their elimination match they will return home to face Sheffield United at home, so they will have to win this match if they want to go into their next matches with confidence.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR QPR?
After facing Middlesbrough, QPR will face Charlton in the First Round of the EFL Cup and then they will face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light for the 3rd round of the Championship.
TO REDEEM
The QPR team debuted with a defeat at the beginning of the season in the Championship when they visited Blackburn Rovers, a match in which they were totally dominated and stoned for 90 minutes where they were more focused on defending their goal than attacking. Finally, their executioner was Lewis Travis, who scored the winning goal in the 34th minute.
SHODIPO WILL BE LOOKING TO PROVE HIS WORTH
The 25-year-old winger made his debut for QPR six years ago, but injuries have hindered his progress to excel with the team as he struggled to establish himself as a starter throughout the different approaches. For this season and in his words "it will be a big year" he will be looking to prove himself to the QPR fans and help the team get back to the Premier League
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, QPR faces Middlesbrough in what will be the second matchday of the EFL Championship. Both clubs will be looking for three points in this second match of the competition and continue their path towards promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.
Tune in here QPR vs Middlesbrough Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this QPR vs Middlesbrough match.
What time is QPR vs Middlesbrough match for Football League Championship?
This is the start time of the game QPR vs Middlesbrough of 6th August in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Watch out for this Middlesbrough player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Jonny Howson, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the preseason for Middlesbrough and he proved it by giving and opening spaces to the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this QPR player:
Morocco striker Ilias Chair has been one of the key players for QPR as he possesses the ability to get inside and move inside the box, as well as knowing how to exploit the spaces usually left by the defensive lines. Likewise, he has been a key player in the attack, which has earned him a starting place and the confidence of his coach, so he will be the player to watch for this match.
Latest Middlesbrough line-up:
Z. Steffen; A. Dijksteel, D. Lenihan, M. Bola; I. Jones, M. Crooks, J. Howson, R. McGree, R. Giles; D. Watmore, C. Akpon.
Last QPR line-up:
S. Dieng; Y. Barnet, D. Ball, S. Sanderson; S. McCallum, G. Thomas, S. Field, L. Amos, A. Adomah; I. Chair, L. Dykes.
Background:
QPR and Middlesbrough have met 55 times (20 wins for QPR, 17 draws and 18 wins for Middlesbrough) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In goal scoring history, it is QPR who have the advantage with 87 goals to Middlesbrough's 77 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 31 in the Championship of the 21-22 season where the two sides drew 2-2.
About the Stadium:
The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is a soccer stadium located in London and was inaugurated in 1904, it has a capacity of 18 200 people. It was inaugurated on October 22, 1904 and its first owner was the Shepherd's Bush Football Club, a team that disappeared in 1915. Two years later Queens Park Rangers took over the stadium.
On April 27, 1974 the record attendance was recorded, when 35 353 people attended a match against Leeds United FC.
In 2019 it was renamed the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in tribute to Kiyan Prince. A youth footballer at the club who was killed in 200.
For the ticket to the Premier League
On the other hand, Middlesbrough will play their matches again in the EFL Championship, however, just like their similar team, they had a great performance in the preseason, winning all their matches and overcoming high level rivals such as Marseille and in their presentation match they drew against Albion, so they will try to surprise QPR.
They want to make their home ground count
QPR will return to the Championship for another season in the hope that this will be their last and that they can return to the Premier League after a considerable time away. The Rangers team had a very motivating preseason as they won almost all their matches, having at the end a stumble against Crystal Palace, however, they are aiming to be at the top of the table this season and get the ticket to the top division.
The road to the top flight begins
The Championship is back and all the clubs will be looking to fight for the same goal; promotion to the Premier League. It will be a long journey for everyone where points will be an important factor to be promoted directly or have to fight for promotion in the Playoffs. In this second matchday, QPR and Middlesbrough will meet again in what will be the presentation of both clubs in this new season where debuting with the right foot will be of great importance if they want this to be their last season in the silver division.
Kick-off time
The QPR vs Middlesbrough match will be played at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Football League Championship: QPR vs Middlesbrough!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.