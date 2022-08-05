Summary and highlights of Sevilla 1-0 Cádiz in Friendly Match
Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you again!
END OF THE MATCH: SEVILLA CHAMPION OF THE ANTONIO PUERTA TROPHY

 

85'

Zaldua's cross is headed by Lozano, the ball goes just past the post.
74'

Ocampos' cross was headed by Munir, but the ball went narrowly wide.
GOOOOAAALLL

Oliver Torres' cross was headed by Deleney to send the ball into the back of the net.
 
65'

Good play by Mbeya and Pombo on the counterattack, the latter turned and shot, but the ball crashed against the body of Rekik 
55' Crossbar

Back pass from Corona to Rakitic who again from outside the area hits the crossbar.
53'

Tecatito arrives on the right flank and puts a good ball into the area but Fali clears the ball;
48'

Ivan Rakitic's shot from outside the area, which touched Ledesma and the ball crashed against the crossbar;
 
Changes at Sevilla

Bono, Jordán, Acuña, Lamela, Papu Gómez leave the field to make room for Dmitrovic, Ocampos, Alex Telles, Óliver, Rakitic
THE SECOND PART BEGAN

Several changes in the two teams in the Cádiz enter Fali, Diarra and Curro, while Luis Hernández, Eyong and Perea leave the field.
END OF THE FIRST PART

 

45'

The referee has added two minutes of extra time to this first part.
44'

The best chance of the match so far came for Cá diz after Pombo's semi shot that reached Alvaro Jó menez, who sent the ball deflected;
36'

Papú Gomez's shot from outside the area that ended up touching a Cá diz defender and will be cá có rner for Sevilla 
Time-out

The referee stops the game so that the players can hydrate themselves;
25'

Alberto Perea's shot goes to the side of the net, Cádiz begins to arrive with danger;
 
14'

Arzamendi came close to scoring after a shot that grazed the post;
11'

The first yellow card of the match goes to Eyong 
1'

Good pass from Mexican Corona to Youssef En-Nesyri, but the Moroccan striker crossed it too far and it went narrowly wide;
THE GAME BEGAN

The ball is already rolling at the Sánchez Pizjúan 
All set

Before the start of the match, a tribute will be paid to Antonio Puerta who lost his life 15 years ago on the pitch, the protagonists are already on the pitch;
When do they debut in LaLiga Santander ?

Sevilla will play their first match on August 12 at home to Osasuna, while C & aacute; diz will do so two days later where they will receive Real Sociedad & nbsp;;
Sevilla transfer market

Sevilla's new signings in the summer market

Marcao (Galatasaray).

Alex Telles

Departures

Jules Koundé (FC Barcelona).

Diego Carlos (Aston Villa).

Luuk De Jong (PSV Eindhoven).

Alejandro Pozo (UD Almeria).

Ludwig Augustinsson (Aston Villa).

Cadiz transfer market

Cádiz new signings in the summer market

Zaldúa (Real Sociedad).

Mabil (Midtjylland).

Rubén Alcaraz (Valladolid).

Chust.

Cádiz departures in the summer market.

Nano Mesa.

Álvaro Jímenez.

Haroyan.

David Mayoral.

Akapo.

Salvi.

They return to Cádiz after being on loan

Álvaro Jiménez (Ibiza).

Nano Mesa (Zaragoza).

Jorge Pombo (Real Oviedo).

XI Cádiz

Sergio González opts for a line of three defenders and an eleven similar to the second half against Atlético Madrid.
Source: Cadiz
XI Sevilla: Mexico's Tecatito Corona starts the starting XI

Bono, Navas, Gudelj, Rekik, Acuña - Delaney, Jordán, Papu Gómez - Tecatito, Lamela, En-Nesyri.
Source: Sevilla
1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Sevilla and Cá diz will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Cádiz ?

The match between Sevilla vs Cádiz playá at 15:00 PM ET and can be followed on Canal Sur

However,  a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.

 

What time is the Sevilla vs Cádiz Friendly Match ?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

Summary of Cadiz's last friendly match in which they were beaten by Atletico

The tribute match to Antonio Puerta

The eleventh edition of the Antonio Puerta trophy will be held, a player who has passed away but who, thanks to his goal, made Sevilla the European champion.
 
Fuente: Sevilla
How does Cadiz arrive ?

The Cadiz team achieved the permanence last season in the First Division in the last matchday thanks to its victory against Alavé s, finishing in 17th place in the standings with 39 points. In the preseason they have played a total of four matches, winning against Má laga and Barbate, drawing against Las Palmas and being defeated by Lille. In the Ramón de la Carranza Trophy they were beaten 1-4 by Atlético de Madrid.
How does Sevilla arrive?

Sevilla will continueá managed by Lopetegui despite the doubts that leftó in the final stretch by winning only one of the ú last five games. A team that qualified for the Champions League but with uncertainty until the end of the season. They finally finished fourth with 70 points, five more than Betis. In the Champions League, after finishing third in the group stage, they played the Europa League against West Ham in the Round of 16 extra time. Also in the same round, eternal rivals Betis knocked them out of the Copa del Rey. For the first time at the start of the campaign, the Mexican Jesús Corona, who wants to earn a place in the squad, will start the campaign. In this preseason Sevilla has drawn against Tottenham, beaten Angers and Sporting, but lost against two Premier League teams, Arsenal and Leicester.

 

Background

44 clashes between Cádiz and Sevilla with a favorable balance for Sevilla who have won a total of 25 times, while six times Cádiz have won. The remaining matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on April 29, 2022, when Sevilla drew 1-1. The última time that the Cádiz beat Sevilla was on January 4, 2006 in the Copa del Rey 
Venue: The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, a stadium that was inaugurated on September 7, 1958 and has a capacity of 43,8883 spectators.

Source: Caila
Preview of the match

Sevilla and Cá diz will face each other in the last friendly before the start of LaLiga Santander. This will be the sixth friendly for Sevilla, while also the sixth for Cádiz.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Sevilla vs Cadiz friendly match.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
