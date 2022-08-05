Goals and Highlights: Tottenham 4-1 Southampton Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Upcoming games
How it looks
It's good to be back 💙 pic.twitter.com/JxSMkwu1rI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/gHrL5hnmHP — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 6, 2022
93'
92'
91' Substitution at Southampton
In: Redmond
90'
88' Yellow card for Tottenham
86' Substitutions at Tottenham
Entram: Lucas Moura, Lenglet, Bissouma e Doherty
82'
74' Substitution at Southampton
In: Diallo
71' Substitution at Southampton
In: Perraud
69'
67' PENALTY?
66' Substitution at Tottenham
In: Perisic
63' GOAL TOTTENHAM
60' GOAL TOTTENHAM
59'
51'
46' GOAL DISALLOWED
45'
Substitutions at Southampton
In: Stephens and Stuart Armstrong
We lead at the break 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LI70FOPg6O — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 6, 2022
We trail at the break. pic.twitter.com/S8NxRoMBCV — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 6, 2022
47'
45'
44' PUSHED TOO HARD
32' GOAL TOTTENHAM
30' WOW
23' Yellow card for Tottenham
21' GOAL TOTTENHAM
16'
11' GOAL SOUTHAMPTON
9'
6'
2'
00'
Ready to represent 🟢⚫️ pic.twitter.com/xe6xmA01YQ— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 6, 2022
👨🦰🇸🇪@Getir_UK pic.twitter.com/6Zo92wZmM3— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 6, 2022
Saints Reserves
Southampton's lineup
Spurs Reserves
Tottenham lineup
Video Refereeing
Video Assistant Referee (AVAR): Natalie Aspinall
Field Referee
Assistant Referee 1: Simon Long
Assistant Referee 2: Richard West
Fourth official: Tim Robinson
How and where to watch the Tottenham vs Southampton match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Tottenham vs Southampton match for Premier League?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 pm: Star +
Brazil 11 pm: Star +
Chile 10 pm: Star +
Colombia 9 pm: Star +
Ecuador 9 pm: Star +
USA 10 pm ET: SiriusXM FC, Peacock
UK 3 pm: Talksport 2 Radio UK
Spain 4 pm: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Mexico 9 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Paraguay 10 pm: Star +
Peru 9 pm: Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: Star +
Venezuela 10 pm: Star +
The Saints' Situation
Southampton Squad
Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Jack Stephens, Romain Perraud, Valentino Livramento, Mohammed Salisu, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella Kotchap, Dynel Simeu, Yan Valery
Midfielders: Oriol Romeu Joe Ayodele-Aribo, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Ibrahima Diallo, Roméo Lavia
Forwards: Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, Sékou Mara, Theo Walcott
Spurs' Situation
Tottenham Squad
Defenders: Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilón, Davinson Sánchez, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Clément Lenglet
Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Ivan Perisic, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Tanguy Ndombélé, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma
Forwards: Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Harry Kane, Bryan Gil, Lucas Moura, Nikola Karczewska
Southampton Results
Southampton 3-1 Monaco
Watford 0-0 Southampton
Austria Klagenfurt 0-0 Southampton
RB Leipzing 3-1 Southampton
The Saints
The Saints have also strengthened with: Gavin Bazunu, Sekou Mara, Romeo Lavia, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joe Aribo and Mateusz Lis.
Tottenham Results
Rangers 1-2 Tottenham
Tottenham 1-1 Sevilla
Tottenham 6-3 K-League XI
Spurs
Spurs have played four friendlies, winning two, drawing one, and losing one.