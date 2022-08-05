Goals and Highlights: Tottenham 4-1 Southampton Premier League
Photo: Premier League

Upcoming games

On Saturday, Southampton face Leeds United at 10 am ET at St Mary's Stadium. Tottenham, on the other hand, plays the derby against Chelsea, on Sunday, at 12:30 pm ET, Stamford Bridge.
How it looks

Due to the goal difference, Tottenham takes the lead in the Premier League, while Southampton is in last place.
⏱️

⏱️

⏱️

93'

Game Over
92'

Bissouma shoots hard from the edge of the area and sends a dangerous shot to the right of the goal
91' Substitution at Southampton

Out: Walker-Peters

In: Redmond

90'

+3
88' Yellow card for Tottenham

Bissouma
86' Substitutions at Tottenham

Saem: Kulusevski,  Davies, Bentancur e  Emerson
Entram: Lucas Moura,  Lenglet, Bissouma e Doherty
82'

Kulusevski plays to Harry Kane. The striker rolls the ball to Son, who gets into the box and hits it weakly, making it easy for Bazunu to save
74' Substitution at Southampton

Out: Romeu

In: Diallo

71' Substitution at Southampton

Out: Djenepo

In: Perraud

69'

Nothing. Referee takes only a corner kick
67' PENALTY?

Kulusevski crosses low, the ball deflects off Stephens' arm. The Tottenham players call for a penalty
66' Substitution at Tottenham

Out: Sessegnon

In: Perisic

63' GOAL TOTTENHAM

Emerson is stretched on the right, goes to the back line and rolls it back. Kulusevski hits the ball into the goalkeeper's corner
60' GOAL TOTTENHAM

Emerson sets up a counterattack at speed, plays to Hojbjerg, who opens with Son. The number 7 triggers Emerson inside the area. The Brazilian kicks cross and Salisu sends to the goal
59'

Aribo picks up an overhang inside the box, tries to find space to hit it, but Romero manages to clear it
51'

Kulusevski gives a beautiful pass to Sessegnon, who prepares to finish, but Walker-Peters disarms
46' GOAL DISALLOWED

Son lines up Sessegnon. The player shoots at speed and hits the corner, but was caught in an offside position
45'

Game restarts
Substitutions at Southampton

Out: Valery and s Adam Armstrong

In: Stephens and Stuart Armstrong

⏱️

⏱️

10:49 AM14 days ago

47'

The first half ends
45'

+2
44' PUSHED TOO HARD

Son dribbles inside the area, leaves Romeo on the ground, passes by two, he has the option to pass to Harry Kane, but chooses to shoot and ends up isolating
32' GOAL TOTTENHAM

After a corner kick, Son makes a lift into the box. Dier moves well and dives to put the hosts ahead
30' WOW

Hojbjerg throws the ball to Son. The number 7 hits a cross, but Bazunu makes a great save
23' Yellow card for Tottenham

Sessegnon
21' GOAL TOTTENHAM

Kulusevski lifts the ball up for Sessegnon to head in at the second post
16'

Sessegnon crosses from the left, the defense clears. The ball goes past Harry Kane and Emerson to the end line.
11' GOAL SOUTHAMPTON

Djenepo gets rid of his marker, crosses from the back line. Hojbjerg is unable to clear, the ball falls free to Ward-Prowse, who saves a volley from the edge of the box
9'

Emerson tables with Son and looks for Harry Kane in the box. Bazunu comes out of the goal and grabs it from above
6'

Son dominates and opens quickly with Sessegnon, who crosses low. The defense rebounds anyway
2'

Ward-Prowse takes a corner and Bednarek deflects it
00'

Ball rolling
⏱️

Players entering the field
9:54 AM14 days ago

⏱️

Southampton's dressing room
⏱️

Tottenham in the warm-up
Saints Reserves

McCarthy, Stephens, Adams, Redmond, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Bella-Kotchap
Southampton's lineup

Bazunu; Valery, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu; Lavia, Djenepo, Aribo; Adam Armstrong
Spurs Reserves

Forster, Doherty, Sanchez, Gil, Perisic, Spence, Moura, Lenglet, Bissouma
Tottenham lineup

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son, Harry Kane
Video Refereeing

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Paul Tierney

Video Assistant Referee (AVAR): Natalie Aspinall

Field Referee

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistant Referee 1: Simon Long

Assistant Referee 2: Richard West

Fourth official: Tim Robinson

How and where to watch the Tottenham vs Southampton match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Tottenham vs Southampton match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Tottenham vs Southampton of 6th August 2022in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star +

Bolivia 10 pm: Star +

Brazil 11 pm:  Star +

Chile 10 pm: Star +

Colombia 9 pm: Star +

Ecuador 9  pm: Star +

USA 10 pm ET: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

UK 3 pm: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Spain 4 pm: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Mexico 9 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Paraguay 10 pm: Star +

Peru 9 pm: Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: Star +

Venezuela 10 pm: Star +

Photo:Southampton
The Saints' Situation

Midfielder Nathan Tella and striker Theo Walcott will not be available for Ralph Hasenhüttl. While Tella has only recently returned to training due to injury, Walcott has had no preseason.
Southampton Squad

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Willy Caballero, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Jack Stephens, Romain Perraud, Valentino Livramento, Mohammed Salisu, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella Kotchap, Dynel Simeu, Yan Valery

Midfielders: Oriol Romeu Joe Ayodele-Aribo, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Ibrahima Diallo, Roméo Lavia

Forwards: Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, Sékou Mara, Theo Walcott

Photo: Tottenham
Spurs' Situation

Antonio Conte has a few absentees for the opener. Striker Richarlison will serve a suspension, while midfielder Oliver Skipp suffered a fractured foot in pre-season. Yves Bissouma is a doubt due to his physical condition.
Tottenham Squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin

Defenders: Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilón, Davinson Sánchez, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Clément Lenglet

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Ivan Perisic, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Tanguy Ndombélé, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma

Forwards: Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Harry Kane, Bryan Gil, Lucas Moura, Nikola Karczewska

Southampton Results

Southampton 1-2 Villarreal

Southampton 3-1 Monaco

Watford 0-0 Southampton

Austria Klagenfurt 0-0 Southampton

RB Leipzing 3-1 Southampton

The Saints

Compared to the opponent, Southampton held one more friendly match, five, getting one win, two draws and two losses.

The Saints have also strengthened with: Gavin Bazunu, Sekou Mara, Romeo Lavia, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joe Aribo and Mateusz Lis.

Tottenham Results

Tottenham 0-1 Roma

Rangers 1-2 Tottenham

Tottenham 1-1 Sevilla

Tottenham 6-3 K-League XI

Spurs

Aiming to strengthen themselves for the 2022-23 season, Tottenham have gone to the market and signed Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, and Fraser Forster.  Clement Lenglet, meanwhile, is on loan from Barcelona. 

Spurs have played four friendlies, winning two, drawing one, and losing one.

PL on your small screen

Tottenham vs Southampton, live this Saturday (6), at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 10 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League match: Tottenham vs Southampton Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo