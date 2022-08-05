Goals and Highlights Real Betis 3-1 Fiorentina: in Friendly Match
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

5:13 PM13 days ago

Summary:

5:02 PM13 days ago

Thank you for following the VAVEL.COM broadcast.

We hope you enjoyed the Betis vs Fiorentina friendly match. Keep visiting the VAVEL portal to stay up to date with all the information that comes up throughout the day.
4:57 PM13 days ago

It's over

Betis won the friendly against Fiorentina, finishing 3-1 in a match that went back and forth, full of fouls and changes, despite having a dominant second half, the Italians were unable to turn it around. 
4:52 PM13 days ago

90'

2 minutes of compensation are added. 
4:49 PM13 days ago

86'

Claudio Bravo has been instrumental in keeping Betis from going behind on the scoreboard.
4:43 PM13 days ago

81'

Pezella receives yellow card, fouls become more common. 
4:42 PM13 days ago

80'

Yellow card for Andrés Guardado after pulling and holding the opponent.
And a yellow card for Martínez Cuarta of Fiorentina. 
4:39 PM13 days ago

77'

Betis substitute Andrés Guardado replaces Carvalho at the break for hydration. 
4:37 PM13 days ago

74'

GOOOOL! by Betis, a great goal by Miranda from a direct free kick, with this the green-and-white Spaniards took advantage of an opportunity that they had previously struggled to get away with. 
4:32 PM13 days ago

71'

The green-and-whites are suffering a lot in the loss of the ball, giving away many dangerous options. 
4:29 PM13 days ago

66'

The Betis made several changes, but the Italians made the most of the second half. 
4:24 PM13 days ago

61'

GOOOOL! for Fiorentina, after a cross from the right, the reinforcement Luca Jovic headed in to cut the deficit. 
4:22 PM13 days ago

60'

Yellow for Marc Bartra after a foul on the edge of the area. 
4:17 PM13 days ago

55'

The Italians are eating up Betis' left flank, all the plays they create start from that sector. 
4:12 PM13 days ago

50'

La Viola tries to get to the opponent's area, trying to reach and make danger, but they are offside.
4:08 PM13 days ago

45'

Start of the second half between Betis and Fiorentina. 
3:49 PM13 days ago

45+1'

The first half of Betis' victory over Fiorentina is over. 
3:48 PM13 days ago

45'

One minute of compensation is added. 
3:46 PM13 days ago

43'

First yellow for Betis, for Guido Rodríguez. 
3:43 PM13 days ago

39'

The Italians have struggled to keep the ball in their area, but are trying to exploit the Spanish gaps. 
3:37 PM13 days ago

34'

GOOOOOL! from Betis, Borja appeared in attack after a mistake in the defense, entering without problem and pushing the ball. 
3:32 PM13 days ago

29'

GOAL! for Betis, Juanmi scored the first with a header from a cross on the left flank, beating the defender who didn't jump. 
3:27 PM13 days ago

25'

The Italians are just defending, they have failed to show the potential they showed in the first 5 minutes of play. 
3:22 PM13 days ago

20'

The Spaniards are looking more confident on the pitch, Fekir and Channels are the ones who are giving their team the most to open the scoring. 
3:14 PM13 days ago

10'

Betis starts to react, having more of the ball and trying to reach the Italian area. 
3:07 PM13 days ago

5'

La Viola starts dominating the match, trying to open the scoreboard early. 
3:03 PM13 days ago

The match kicks off

The match between Betis and Fiorentina is ready, at the Benito Villamarin, where you can see a good entry by the public.
2:59 PM13 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this friendly match at the Benito Villamarín.
2:54 PM13 days ago

They remain unregistered

Andrés Guardado, Real Betis midfielder, has not been registered for the 2022-23 season due to the salary limit imposed by La Liga, which has meant that Guardado is not the only one who remains unregistered at the moment. According to Diario AS, Andres Guardado, Claudio Bravo and Joaquin, the three players who extended their contracts have not been able to be registered. 
2:49 PM13 days ago

The XI of Fiorentina

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Benito Villamarín, a friendly match.
2:44 PM13 days ago

Betis XI

This is the XI with which the local team will take the field at the Benito Villamarín, a friendly match.
2:39 PM13 days ago

They are working hard to register him

The green-and-white club is actively working to register Andrés Guardado. Today, Manuel Pellegrini's coaches are facing an economic problem imposed by the top management to register some of their players, as is the case of Guardado. ESPN sources say that Pellegrini's intention is for Guardado to remain at the club, due to his experience and weight in the locker room.
2:34 PM13 days ago

The cause of his departure

According to the renowned Mexican journalist, Pablo Carrillo, Diego Laínez is suffering because of his father, whom the journalist described as "problematic and conflictive" since he was in Mexico.  Publicly mentioning Mr. Mauro Laínez, as the culprit of the failed adventure in Real Betis due to an alleged personal quarrel with Manuel Pellegrini. 

"There are versions that Laínez did fill Pellegrini's pupil, let's remember that before the Olympics he was a starter with Betis. The problem is more about his father with Pellegrini, a personal issue because of which Laínez was removed from the Real Betis line-ups", said the journalist in the program Adrenalina of Imagen TV. 

2:29 PM13 days ago

Receives help

Real Betis are desperate to sell William Carvalho in the transfer market and have received last-minute help from Valencia. The green-and-whites need to get rid of the Portuguese player this summer as his contract expires at the end of the season and they want to generate some money after his departure, in addition, it will alleviate the accounts.
The green-and-white team is keeping a close eye on the situation of Lucas Torreira, who would sign for Galatasaray, however, it seems that Valencia would have convinced him not to accept this proposal and the second option of the Turks is Carvalho.
2:24 PM13 days ago

Possible arrival

Daniel Muñoz has been one of the most outstanding Colombian players in Belgium, with Genk, which has earned him a place in Colombia's call-ups. According to information from Mauricio Luna, there is interest from several clubs in Europe, among them, Fiorentina, according to Lady Radio, in Italy.
In addition, the Belgian media Nieuwsblad, it would not be the only chance for the Colombian "The Colombian is linked by Italian media to the first division team Fiorentina. There is interest from a Mexican club".
2:19 PM13 days ago

Debut with a hat-trick

Luka Jovic debuted with Fiorentina with a hat-trick in his first friendly against Real Vicenza, the Serbian surpassed the three goals in 51 official matches with Real Madrid, he had not scored in friendly matches with the Merengues. 
2:14 PM13 days ago

Reinforcing their right-back

Wanted by FC Barcelona at the beginning of the market, it was Fiorentina who won the services of Dodo. The 23-year-old right-back who arrives from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk. 

"ACF Fiorentina announces that it has definitively acquired the sporting performance rights of footballer Domilson Cordeiro dos Santos from FC Shakhtar Donetsk," read the statement.

2:09 PM14 days ago

New goalkeeper

Atalanta closed the loan of Pierluigi Gollini, who spent the season at Tottenham, to send him to Fiorentina where he will continue his career. The 27-year-old goalkeeper leaves the Bergamo squad to join the Viola team on loan with an option to buy. 
2:04 PM14 days ago

Tune in here Real Betis vs Fiorentina in the friendly match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Betis vs Fiorentina match in the friendly match.
1:59 PM14 days ago

What time is Real Betis vs Fiorentina match for friendly match?

This is the start time of the game Real Betis vs Fiorentina of August 6th, in several countries:

México: 14:00 horas CDMX

Argentina: 16:00 horas

Chile: 15:00 horas

Colombia: 14:00 horas

Perú: 14:00 horas

EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 14:00 horas

Uruguay: 16:00 horas

Paraguay: 15:00 horas

España: 21:00 horas

1:54 PM14 days ago

Where and how to watch Real Betis vs Fiorentina live and in real time

The match will be broadcasted by ESPN.
If you want to watch Real Betis vs Fiorentina in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
1:49 PM14 days ago

Background

Both teams have not met in any competition, so this friendly will be the opportunity for both teams to tip the balance, but this time it will be a friendly duel and not an international competition.
1:44 PM14 days ago

How are Betis coming along?

The Spaniards come from a 2-2 draw against Real Zaragoza, lost 1-0 against Brentford, being their third friendly, in the previous two they drew 1-1 against Marseille and lost 2-1 against PSV.
Real Betis 2-2 Real Zaragoza, 3 Aug, 2022, Friendly
Brentford 1-0 Real Betis, 30 Jul, 2022, Friendly
Marseille 1-1 Real Betis, 27 Jul, 2022, Friendly Match
PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Real Betis, 23 Jul, 2022, Friendly Match
Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis, 20 May, 2022, Spanish First Division
1:39 PM14 days ago

How are Fiorentina coming along?

The Italians have only played 1 friendly, against Galatasaray 2-1, with their last match in Serie A being against Juventus with a score of 2-0, also being their last win. 
Galatasaray 2-1 Fiorentina, 31 Jul, 2022, Friendly match
Fiorentina 2-0 Juventus, 21 May, 2022, Serie A Italy
Sampdoria 4-1 Fiorentina, 16 May, 2022, Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 2-0 AS Roma, 9 May, 2022, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina, 1 May, 2022, Italy Serie A
1:34 PM14 days ago

Watch out for this Betis player

Andrés Guardado, the Mexican continues to get more minutes with Betis ahead of the 2022-23 La Liga season despite not being registered yet. He started the game against Zaragoza, which ended in a two-goal draw. His future is still uncertain, but he will have the opportunity to prove his worth.
Source: Imago 7
Source: Imago 7
1:29 PM14 days ago

Watch out for this Fiorentina player

Alfred Duncan is the engine for the team's midfield and last season he did very well generating several offensive opportunities, so he will have to keep and show the great level and guiding his team to close the preseason with a victory.
Source: imago images
Source: imago images
1:24 PM14 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Real Betis vs Fiorentina friendly match. The match will take place at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, at 15:00.
VAVEL Logo