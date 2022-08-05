Goals and Highlights Real Betis 3-1 Fiorentina: in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
And a yellow card for Martínez Cuarta of Fiorentina.
The match kicks off
They take the field
They remain unregistered
The XI of Fiorentina
Il nostro XI contro il Betis ⚜️
Our starting XI to face Betis⚜️
Betis XI
💚🤍💚
¡Nuestro once inicial para el #RealBetisFiorentina!
They are working hard to register him
The cause of his departure
"There are versions that Laínez did fill Pellegrini's pupil, let's remember that before the Olympics he was a starter with Betis. The problem is more about his father with Pellegrini, a personal issue because of which Laínez was removed from the Real Betis line-ups", said the journalist in the program Adrenalina of Imagen TV.
Receives help
The green-and-white team is keeping a close eye on the situation of Lucas Torreira, who would sign for Galatasaray, however, it seems that Valencia would have convinced him not to accept this proposal and the second option of the Turks is Carvalho.
Possible arrival
In addition, the Belgian media Nieuwsblad, it would not be the only chance for the Colombian "The Colombian is linked by Italian media to the first division team Fiorentina. There is interest from a Mexican club".
Debut with a hat-trick
Reinforcing their right-back
"ACF Fiorentina announces that it has definitively acquired the sporting performance rights of footballer Domilson Cordeiro dos Santos from FC Shakhtar Donetsk," read the statement.
New goalkeeper
Tune in here Real Betis vs Fiorentina in the friendly match
What time is Real Betis vs Fiorentina match for friendly match?
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Real Betis vs Fiorentina live and in real time
If you want to watch Real Betis vs Fiorentina in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
How are Betis coming along?
Real Betis 2-2 Real Zaragoza, 3 Aug, 2022, Friendly
Brentford 1-0 Real Betis, 30 Jul, 2022, Friendly
Marseille 1-1 Real Betis, 27 Jul, 2022, Friendly Match
PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Real Betis, 23 Jul, 2022, Friendly Match
Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis, 20 May, 2022, Spanish First Division
How are Fiorentina coming along?
Galatasaray 2-1 Fiorentina, 31 Jul, 2022, Friendly match
Fiorentina 2-0 Juventus, 21 May, 2022, Serie A Italy
Sampdoria 4-1 Fiorentina, 16 May, 2022, Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 2-0 AS Roma, 9 May, 2022, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina, 1 May, 2022, Italy Serie A