Goals and Highlights: Everton 0-1 Chelsea in Premier League Match
Image:VAVEL

5:04 PM13 days ago

Resume

2:54 PM13 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Everton vs Chelsea game rebroadcast, this afternoon we saw an entertaining game that was defined in the first half, Everton starts poorly and with many injuries, while Chelsea seems to be doing well.
2:39 PM13 days ago

100´

The match ends with a win for Chelsea.
2:35 PM13 days ago

95´

In a tightly cut match, Everton gives Chelsea a free kick near the end.
2:31 PM13 days ago

90´

Add 10 minutes.
2:22 PM13 days ago

83´

Chelsea come close, but Mykolenko keeps out the pass.
2:19 PM13 days ago

80´

Mykolenko receives a yellow card.
2:08 PM14 days ago

69´

Vinagre replaces Mina.
2:05 PM14 days ago

66´

Mina lies on the turf with an injury.
1:59 PM14 days ago

60´

Everton are already pressing Chelsea for an equalizer.
1:55 PM14 days ago

56´

James receives a yellow card.
1:50 PM14 days ago

52´

Mendy saves Chelsea from a draw.
1:46 PM14 days ago

47´

Gray misses a key opportunity in front of goal.
1:44 PM14 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
1:28 PM14 days ago

45´+8

End of the first half.
1:27 PM14 days ago

53´

Goooooooooooool Chelsea! Jorginho takes the penalty in a good way and Chelsea wins.
1:26 PM14 days ago

52´

Mina receives a yellow card.
1:24 PM14 days ago

51´

Penalty for Chelsea.
1:23 PM14 days ago

50´

Everton tries to get into the box, but loses the ball easily.
1:18 PM14 days ago

45´

Add 8 minutes.
1:15 PM14 days ago

42´

Sterling goal disallowed.
1:13 PM14 days ago

40´

Chelsea shot that is rebounded by the Everton defense.
1:09 PM14 days ago

36´

Chelsea has the ball, but does not generate danger.
1:00 PM14 days ago

27´

Gordon has a header but the ball goes wide.
12:59 PM14 days ago

26´

Chelsea on the left get a corner kick.
12:56 PM14 days ago

23´

Everton press and get a corner kick.
12:50 PM14 days ago

18´

Everton substitution due to injury.
In: Molgate.
Out: Godfrey.
12:43 PM14 days ago

Havertz came close to scoring Chelsea's first.
12:39 PM14 days ago

Pickford makes the first save of the match.
12:33 PM14 days ago

The match begins.
12:20 PM14 days ago

Chelsea starting XI

This is how the visiting team comes out: 
Chelsea starting XI/Image:ChelseaFC
Chelsea starting XI/Image:ChelseaFC
12:15 PM14 days ago

Starting XI Everton

This is how the home team comes out:
Everton starting XI/Image: Everton
Everton starting XI/Image: Everton
12:10 PM14 days ago

Everton solid at the back

Everton have not conceded a goal against Chelsea in five of their last nine games, in those nine games Everton have a record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats.
12:05 PM14 days ago

Chelsea has arrived at the stadium

This was the arrival of the visitor: 
12:00 PM14 days ago

Everton strengthens at home

Everton have won the last four home games against Chelsea, a run that has only been surpassed between the 1923 and 1925 seasons, so Tuchel's side are not as much of a favorite as they seem.
11:55 AM14 days ago

Tuchel on Chelsea's new owners

"I spent a lot of time with our new owners to align our thoughts and ideas, to discuss and re-discuss our opinions. I can do my job, but some extra things came to him. We are getting to know each other better every day and communication is becoming clearer."
11:50 AM14 days ago

Tarkowski talks about what to expect this season

"We know, with the greatness of this club, where we need to be. There is an expectation that we perform with and without the ball. We need to show courage, determination and will in every game."
11:45 AM14 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Everton vs Chelsea game, in the first duel of both teams is expected a very intense game in search of the three points, follow us because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
11:40 AM14 days ago

11:30 AM14 days ago

Watch out for this Chelsea player

Mason Mount, 22-year-old English midfielder, last season was a key player in Chelsea's offense being one of the top scorers with 11 goals, since he began his career the player stood out and his great performances have led him to the English National Team, so this season before the World Cup will be key to earn a place.
11:25 AM14 days ago

Watch out for this Everton player

Anthony Gordon, the 21 year old English striker, had a great number of games played last season, the now Everton 10 has the responsibility to make the team a winning one, for his career this season could be a milestone of a successful career so much is expected from this good player.
11:20 AM14 days ago

Chelsea's latest lineup

Mendy, Azpilcueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Sterling.
11:15 AM14 days ago

Latest Everton lineup

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.
11:10 AM14 days ago

Background

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Chelsea 1-1 Everton

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Chelsea 4-0 Everton

11:05 AM14 days ago

Arbitration quartet

Center: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Marc Perry and Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Graham Scott.
11:00 AM14 days ago

Chelsea wants to remain in title contention

Chelsea led by Tuchel had its great moment when they won the Champions League two seasons ago, after that great achievement, the blues started the Premier League in a great way as they had the leadership for several weeks, however a drop in performance came to the team and they quickly lost the first position, Chelsea could not find positive results to stay in the fight for the championship and remained with that third place until the end of the season, The announcement of the sale of the team caused a furor inside and outside the locker room, as there was uncertainty, for the 2022-23 season, Chelsea got rid of great players who finished their contracts, but with a new owner the team made some signings that will certainly help to strengthen the team, surely we will see the blues in the top of the table.
Chelsea for the title/Image: ChelseaFC
Chelsea for the title/Image: ChelseaFC
10:55 AM14 days ago

Everton with a new look

Everton starts a new season after going through one of its worst campaigns in history, the team led by Frank Lampard was very close to relegation for the first time in history, although historically this team has not been known for winning many league titles, it is a team with many fans that has become an animator of the Premier League, last season was depleted with many casualties due to injury, It was until the winter market when some reinforcements arrived that helped little but allowed internal competition and near the end of the season came the results that would give the permanence, for this new season, the team lost one of its top players, Richarlison left for Tottenham, but a team is more than a single player and Lampard has to hold on to that to make this team a competitive one.
Everton to improve/Image: Everton
Everton to improve/Image: Everton
10:50 AM14 days ago

A great duel to start the season

The Premier League starts and on the first day we will see a duel of Blues, Everton and Chelsea will face each other on the first day of the season 2022-23, both teams come from an important season where surely their final position did not leave them so happy, on the one hand Chelsea dropped from the first position to not be able to recover it for much of the season, while Everton who had a good squad and started in a good way ended up being saved from relegation in the last days, so what awaits us will be a great duel in search of the three points.
10:45 AM14 days ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Everton vs Chelsea match, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at Goodison Park, at 12:30 PM ET.
VAVEL Logo