Goals and Highlights: Everton 0-1 Chelsea in Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thank you for following the Everton vs Chelsea game rebroadcast, this afternoon we saw an entertaining game that was defined in the first half, Everton starts poorly and with many injuries, while Chelsea seems to be doing well.
100´
The match ends with a win for Chelsea.
95´
In a tightly cut match, Everton gives Chelsea a free kick near the end.
90´
Add 10 minutes.
83´
Chelsea come close, but Mykolenko keeps out the pass.
80´
Mykolenko receives a yellow card.
69´
Vinagre replaces Mina.
66´
Mina lies on the turf with an injury.
60´
Everton are already pressing Chelsea for an equalizer.
56´
James receives a yellow card.
52´
Mendy saves Chelsea from a draw.
47´
Gray misses a key opportunity in front of goal.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+8
End of the first half.
53´
Goooooooooooool Chelsea! Jorginho takes the penalty in a good way and Chelsea wins.
52´
Mina receives a yellow card.
51´
Penalty for Chelsea.
50´
Everton tries to get into the box, but loses the ball easily.
45´
Add 8 minutes.
42´
Sterling goal disallowed.
40´
Chelsea shot that is rebounded by the Everton defense.
36´
Chelsea has the ball, but does not generate danger.
27´
Gordon has a header but the ball goes wide.
26´
Chelsea on the left get a corner kick.
23´
Everton press and get a corner kick.
18´
Everton substitution due to injury.
In: Molgate.
Out: Godfrey.
In: Molgate.
Out: Godfrey.
9´
Havertz came close to scoring Chelsea's first.
5´
Pickford makes the first save of the match.
0´
The match begins.
Chelsea starting XI
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Everton
This is how the home team comes out:
Everton solid at the back
Everton have not conceded a goal against Chelsea in five of their last nine games, in those nine games Everton have a record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats.
Chelsea has arrived at the stadium
This was the arrival of the visitor:
Blues in the building! 📌 #EveChe pic.twitter.com/x6N03Blr1a— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 6, 2022
Everton strengthens at home
Everton have won the last four home games against Chelsea, a run that has only been surpassed between the 1923 and 1925 seasons, so Tuchel's side are not as much of a favorite as they seem.
Tuchel on Chelsea's new owners
"I spent a lot of time with our new owners to align our thoughts and ideas, to discuss and re-discuss our opinions. I can do my job, but some extra things came to him. We are getting to know each other better every day and communication is becoming clearer."
Tarkowski talks about what to expect this season
"We know, with the greatness of this club, where we need to be. There is an expectation that we perform with and without the ball. We need to show courage, determination and will in every game."
We continue
Thank you for following the Everton vs Chelsea game, in the first duel of both teams is expected a very intense game in search of the three points, follow us because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Everton vs Chelsea live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Everton vs Chelsea live, as well as the latest information from Goodison Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Everton vs Chelsea live online
The match will be broadcasted through Paramount +.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
Mason Mount, 22-year-old English midfielder, last season was a key player in Chelsea's offense being one of the top scorers with 11 goals, since he began his career the player stood out and his great performances have led him to the English National Team, so this season before the World Cup will be key to earn a place.
Watch out for this Everton player
Anthony Gordon, the 21 year old English striker, had a great number of games played last season, the now Everton 10 has the responsibility to make the team a winning one, for his career this season could be a milestone of a successful career so much is expected from this good player.
Chelsea's latest lineup
Mendy, Azpilcueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Sterling.
Latest Everton lineup
Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.
Background
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea 1-1 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Everton
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea 4-0 Everton
Arbitration quartet
Center: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Marc Perry and Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Graham Scott.
Chelsea wants to remain in title contention
Chelsea led by Tuchel had its great moment when they won the Champions League two seasons ago, after that great achievement, the blues started the Premier League in a great way as they had the leadership for several weeks, however a drop in performance came to the team and they quickly lost the first position, Chelsea could not find positive results to stay in the fight for the championship and remained with that third place until the end of the season, The announcement of the sale of the team caused a furor inside and outside the locker room, as there was uncertainty, for the 2022-23 season, Chelsea got rid of great players who finished their contracts, but with a new owner the team made some signings that will certainly help to strengthen the team, surely we will see the blues in the top of the table.
Everton with a new look
Everton starts a new season after going through one of its worst campaigns in history, the team led by Frank Lampard was very close to relegation for the first time in history, although historically this team has not been known for winning many league titles, it is a team with many fans that has become an animator of the Premier League, last season was depleted with many casualties due to injury, It was until the winter market when some reinforcements arrived that helped little but allowed internal competition and near the end of the season came the results that would give the permanence, for this new season, the team lost one of its top players, Richarlison left for Tottenham, but a team is more than a single player and Lampard has to hold on to that to make this team a competitive one.
A great duel to start the season
The Premier League starts and on the first day we will see a duel of Blues, Everton and Chelsea will face each other on the first day of the season 2022-23, both teams come from an important season where surely their final position did not leave them so happy, on the one hand Chelsea dropped from the first position to not be able to recover it for much of the season, while Everton who had a good squad and started in a good way ended up being saved from relegation in the last days, so what awaits us will be a great duel in search of the three points.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Everton vs Chelsea match, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at Goodison Park, at 12:30 PM ET.