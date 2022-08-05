Goals and Highlights of Santos 4-0 Cruz Azul on Liga MX 2022
image: VAVEL

 You enjoyed the Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul match on VAVEL, stay tuned for more Liga MX news.
Tragic night for Cruz Azul

If anything else was missing for Diego Aguirre's team, Romero missed a penalty with a very bad penalty kick.

 

90'+4

The match ends with a big win for Santos Laguna.
90'+4

Medina's shot in the area but the ball goes wide of the goal.
87'

Romero misses the penalty kick with a very bad shot that went wide of the goal.
85'

After a VAR review, the referee awards a penalty kick in favor of Cruz Azul.
77'

Rivero's shot from a free kick goes well over Acevedo's goal.
Extraordinary shot by Orrantia

Enjoy the great definition of the Santos player who has scored the goal of the night, so far...

 

57' GOAL OF SANTOS

A cross from left to right is left to Orrantia in the box and without letting the ball bounce, he takes a violent shot to the far post and scores an impressive goal.
51' GOAL OF SANTOS

A great run by Campos, who easily beat Rotondi down the flank, reached the back line and left the ball behind for Aguirre, who scored at the near post with a powerful finish.
47' GOAL OF SANTOS

Once again, Santos won the corner kick in the air and Rodriguez headed the ball into the back of the net.
45'

The second half begins.
45'

Two changes for Cruz Azul: 
Erick Lira and Morales come out, and Romero and Carneiro enter the field. 
Spectacular save by Acevedo

Good shot by Rivero but better save by the Santos Laguna goalkeeper.

 

45'

The first half ends with a partial victory for Santos by the minimum.
40'

Santos' goal was disallowed for offside by Correa.
39' GOAL OF SANTOS

Correa found the ball in the box between several Cruz Azul defenders who were watching the player and after a crushed shot he scored the second.
34'

An extraordinary one-handed save by Acevedo after a shot by Rivero in the penalty area.
Good finish by Correa

This is how the Santos player found this ball in the area after a very well taken corner kick.

 

31'

A great through ball from Rodriguez to Antuna, the latter is left alone in front of the goalkeeper and shoots but the ball hits the crossbar.
26'

Brunetta's shot in the small area after a rebound but he sends it way over the top.
24'

Abraham's header goes well over the top of the goal.
18' GOAL OF SANTOS

Great finish by Correa in the small area that wins the ball in the air after a corner kick with a good advantage.
17'

Good defensive cut by Rivero in the small area with his head.
12'

Gonzalez hits the ball in the area but it ends up in Jurado's hands.
4'

Rivero's long-range shot goes wide of the goal.
0'

The Santos vs Cruz Azul match begins.
Funes Mori at the stadium

Despite not being active in tonight's match, the new Celeste reinforcement, Ramiro Funes Mori, made the trip to Torreón to begin to get to know the soccer fields in Mexico.

 

Cruz Azul's warm-up

The visiting team takes the field for their pre-match warm-up.

 

The refereeing of the match

They will be in charge of officiating tonight's match:

Head Referee: Óscar Macías Romo.

Assistant Referee: Edgar Magdaleno Castrejon

Fourth official: Aldo Ballesteros Barba

Assistant Referee: Michel Alejandro Morales Morales

Giménez's absence affects

Of the players who will be active tonight, there is no player with more than one goal, both from Santos and Cruz Azul. 
The only player with more than one goal was Santiago Giménez, who is joining Feyenord of Holland as a new signing, the Mexican striker had a total of 5 goals. 
Cruz Azul's confirmed lineup

Diego Aguirre's team will take the field with this starting 11: 

33. S. JURADO, 15. I. RIVERO, 5. L. ABRAM, 24. J. ESCOBAR, 12. J. MARTÍNEZ, 22. R. BACA, 6. É. LIRA, 29. C. ROTONDI, 19. C. RODRÍGUEZ, 7. U. ANTUNA and 20. I. MORALES.

Confirmed Santos lineup

This is how the home team will take the field in search of the three points tonight: 

1. C. ACEVEDO; 2. O. CAMPOS, 20. H. RODRÍGUEZ, 5. F. TORRES, 8. E. ORRANTÍA, 6. A. CERVANTES, 29. J. BRUNETTA, 11. F. GORRIARÁN, 221. J. GONZÁLEZ, 19. E. AGUIRRE and 27. J. CORREA.

The Machine at TSM

The visiting players calmly arrive at the stadium, ready for tonight's game:

 

The Warriors are here

The home team is already on the field ready for tonight's game, here are some images of their arrival.

 

LIVE Broadcast begins

In a moment we'll bring you the best match facts, lineups and minute-by-minute updates for Santos vs Cruz Azul.
Stay with us

In a few moments we will bring you all the details, the match lineups and the best coverage of Santos vs Cruz Azul on VAVEL.
Acevedo renewed until 2027

This week the Comarca team announced that they have renewed their best player until 2027, which means he will be with the club for another five years. 
However, the canterano is not refusing to accept offers in order to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe. 
Last match Santos vs Cruz Azul

Since the 2021 final that saw Cruz Azul become league champions, this pair of teams have given us some very good quality matches, the last of which took place last season on matchday 7 as well. In a great match where the Laguneros took the victory from the Azteca stadium in the 94th minute, in a very exciting final. The goals were scored by Preciado at minute 5; in the second half, Rivero scored for the Celestes at 64' and the hero of the match was none other than Diego Medina when he finished off a good assist from Fernando Gorriarán.
How and where to watch Santos vs Cruz Azul

The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
It will also be available on Fox Sports App.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
Last Cruz Azul lineup

These were the 11 who started the previous match against Necaxa: 

33. S. JURADO; 15. I. RIVERO, 5. L. ABRAM, 24. J. ESCOBAR, 12. J. MARTÍNEZ, 22. R. BACA, 6. E. LIRA, 29. C. ROTONDI, 19. C. RODRÍGUEZ, 7. U. ANTUNA and 20. I. MORALES.

Latest Santos Laguna lineup

This is how the Guerreros came out for their previous match against Atlas: 

1. C. ACEVEDO; 2. O. CAMPOS, 20. H. RODRÍGUEZ, 5. F. TORRES, 8. E. ORRANTÍA , 6. A. CERVANTES, 29. J. BRUNETTA, 11. F. GORRIARÁN, 221. J. GONZÁLEZ, 19. E. AGUIRRE and 27. J. CORREA. 

Cruz Azul key player

In the last two matches, with Juan Escobar as central defender, Cruz Azul has stopped conceding goals, so it would be very important to keep him in that position. 

The Paraguayan player is very important for the Celeste backline and also knows how to go forward and score important goals. 

Santos' key player

If it were not for goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, Santos' history would be completely different as they would not be able to find order in the back line. 

In many games it has been the Mexican goalkeeper who has saved them from losing or conceding many goals, making him the most important man on the team. 

Santos very irregular

Despite the victory in the last game when the Guerreros beat Atlas at home, the team led by Fentanes is looking for improvement. 

With five goals conceded, they have not been one of the worst defenses, but they are not finding an order to not depend so much on their goalkeeper. 

Cruz Azul with two clean sheets

At the beginning of the season, the defense was a martyrdom for the Celestes, as they had conceded 10 goals in four matches; however, after making some adjustments, Diego Aguirre's team has improved their defense. 

In the last match they defeated Necaxa by the minimum score at the Azteca stadium. 

The match will be played at the TSM

The Santos vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the stadium TSM, in Torreón, Mexico with a capacity of 30,000 people.

Also known as Nuevo Estadio Corona, the stadium hosts the home games of Club Santos Laguna and is part of the Territorio Santos Modelo, a sports, educational, religious and entertainment complex.

During its first years, the stadium inherited the nickname "La Casa del Dolor Ajeno" (The House of Foreign Pain), but in 2016 it was decided to change it to "El Templo del Desierto" (The Temple of the Desert).

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Santos vs Cruz Azul Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Two mid-table teams will meet tonight in Torreón Coahuila, Coahuila, looking for points that will allow them to avoid being out of the classification zone. 

Santos and Cruz Azul arrive with a rather irregular performance and with 7 and 8 points, respectively. 

