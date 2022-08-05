Goals and Highlights of Santos 4-0 Cruz Azul on Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tragic night for Cruz Azul
90'+4
90'+4
87'
85'
77'
Extraordinary shot by Orrantia
57' GOAL OF SANTOS
51' GOAL OF SANTOS
47' GOAL OF SANTOS
45'
45'
Erick Lira and Morales come out, and Romero and Carneiro enter the field.
Spectacular save by Acevedo
45'
40'
39' GOAL OF SANTOS
34'
Good finish by Correa
31'
26'
24'
18' GOAL OF SANTOS
17'
12'
4'
0'
Funes Mori at the stadium
Cruz Azul's warm-up
The refereeing of the match
Head Referee: Óscar Macías Romo.
Assistant Referee: Edgar Magdaleno Castrejon
Fourth official: Aldo Ballesteros Barba
Assistant Referee: Michel Alejandro Morales Morales
Giménez's absence affects
The only player with more than one goal was Santiago Giménez, who is joining Feyenord of Holland as a new signing, the Mexican striker had a total of 5 goals.
Cruz Azul's confirmed lineup
33. S. JURADO, 15. I. RIVERO, 5. L. ABRAM, 24. J. ESCOBAR, 12. J. MARTÍNEZ, 22. R. BACA, 6. É. LIRA, 29. C. ROTONDI, 19. C. RODRÍGUEZ, 7. U. ANTUNA and 20. I. MORALES.
Confirmed Santos lineup
1. C. ACEVEDO; 2. O. CAMPOS, 20. H. RODRÍGUEZ, 5. F. TORRES, 8. E. ORRANTÍA, 6. A. CERVANTES, 29. J. BRUNETTA, 11. F. GORRIARÁN, 221. J. GONZÁLEZ, 19. E. AGUIRRE and 27. J. CORREA.
The Machine at TSM
The Warriors are here
Acevedo renewed until 2027
However, the canterano is not refusing to accept offers in order to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe.
Last match Santos vs Cruz Azul
Last Cruz Azul lineup
33. S. JURADO; 15. I. RIVERO, 5. L. ABRAM, 24. J. ESCOBAR, 12. J. MARTÍNEZ, 22. R. BACA, 6. E. LIRA, 29. C. ROTONDI, 19. C. RODRÍGUEZ, 7. U. ANTUNA and 20. I. MORALES.
Latest Santos Laguna lineup
1. C. ACEVEDO; 2. O. CAMPOS, 20. H. RODRÍGUEZ, 5. F. TORRES, 8. E. ORRANTÍA , 6. A. CERVANTES, 29. J. BRUNETTA, 11. F. GORRIARÁN, 221. J. GONZÁLEZ, 19. E. AGUIRRE and 27. J. CORREA.
Cruz Azul key player
The Paraguayan player is very important for the Celeste backline and also knows how to go forward and score important goals.
Santos' key player
In many games it has been the Mexican goalkeeper who has saved them from losing or conceding many goals, making him the most important man on the team.
Santos very irregular
With five goals conceded, they have not been one of the worst defenses, but they are not finding an order to not depend so much on their goalkeeper.
Cruz Azul with two clean sheets
In the last match they defeated Necaxa by the minimum score at the Azteca stadium.
The match will be played at the TSM
Also known as Nuevo Estadio Corona, the stadium hosts the home games of Club Santos Laguna and is part of the Territorio Santos Modelo, a sports, educational, religious and entertainment complex.
During its first years, the stadium inherited the nickname "La Casa del Dolor Ajeno" (The House of Foreign Pain), but in 2016 it was decided to change it to "El Templo del Desierto" (The Temple of the Desert).
Two mid-table teams will meet tonight in Torreón Coahuila, Coahuila, looking for points that will allow them to avoid being out of the classification zone.
Santos and Cruz Azul arrive with a rather irregular performance and with 7 and 8 points, respectively.